Cyberdyne Tech Exchange resolves COP challenge through release of Carbon Neutrality Token (CNT)

·5 min read

CNT's underpinning technology to unleash global carbon trading markets

SINGAPORE and LONDON, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cyberdyne Tech Exchange (CTX) has released and sold the first tranche of a new asset-backed Carbon Neutrality Token (CNT) which resolves one of the most challenging aspects of the Paris Agreement (COP21) – the ability to properly account for and track carbon credits using its proprietary protocols and blockchain technologies.

With the COP26 in Glasgow approaching, the failure to resolve the complexities of Article 6 of the Paris Agreement has led to delays in financing green projects, accelerating the climate crisis.

COP21 required nations reduce their emissions every five years. By creating nationally determined contributions (NDCs) for cutting emissions, the clear expectation was that nations would act, by submitting new or updated national climate plans. However, ambiguity in transparency and commitment to implementing more ambitious targets means that the world is well behind in achieving the 1.5°C temperature target set out in Paris.

The responsibility of carbon offsetting does not simply rest with governments. Companies have a crucial role to play in addressing the climate crisis – even on a voluntary basis. The Taskforce on Scaling Carbon Markets and Deloitte has estimated that the current market size of the Voluntary Carbon Markets is around USD300 million. It is estimated that this market will grow to reach USD50 billion by 2030 according to McKinsey.

The main sticking point preventing efforts from going further relates to establishing clarity around "double counting". This occurs when a country has overachieved relative to its carbon reduction targets and is able to sell the balance to another nation who have yet to achieve their own reduction targets. In so doing, double counting can occur when both nations claim they have met their reduction targets by counting the surplus or additional carbon reductions themselves.

CTX, which is licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, is solving the problem of "double counting" through the launch of a new carbon neutrality token. With robust proprietary distributed ledger technology supporting the token, CNTs can provide buyers and issuers with an immutable and constantly updated record of the carbon performance of their tokens.

The sale of the first tranche of 5,000 carbon credits on the exchange demonstrates there is ample demand for voluntary emission reductions (VERs) which do not interfere with NDCs – something no other solution has been able to address.

Celadon Partners Managing Partner Donald Tang remarked, "We are very excited to be the first investor to transact CNTs on CTX. Beyond this step towards sustainability in our own private equity portfolio, we hope to continue catalysing innovations with CTX to lower the barriers to sustainability for corporates and investors everywhere."

The CNT is asset-backed with the first issuance of carbon credits being generated by a wind project in Zhangjiakou. The project has been verified by the Foreign Economic Cooperation Office, Ministry of Environmental Protection of China (MEPFECO) and is registered with the national carbon registry, which holds to the same high standards as the European Union. Other global carbon credits programmes will soon be going live, demonstrating the stability and capability of the CTX platform.

Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of Cyberdyne Tech Exchange, Dr. Bo Bai commented: "We are delighted to have helped resolve one of the key challenges facing the voluntary emission reductions (VERs) market segment. When developing the CNT our focus was to create an effective solution that provides businesses with a trustworthy, high-quality offering, that gives them the assurance they need in knowing their investments are directly impacting global carbon reduction.

Not only is our platform regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, our proprietary protocols and blockchain technologies, and our ability to source and authenticate quality global carbon offsets and sustainable development initiatives can give the carbon trading markets the confidence it needs to flourish.

Having been involved in and supported sustainable projects throughout my career, the CTX exchange is playing a key role in resolving the challenges faced by international carbon markets and is a direct and credible solution to reduce emissions."

Notes to Editors:

  • CTX is designed and built to address systemic problems through a combination of market regulation; scalable, high-volume infrastructure; and new era technology. Licensed and regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, CTX uses Nasdaq's trading platform combined with blockchain technologies to create the carbon reduction solution the world wants and needs. Based in Singapore, the exchange is global platform to connect high quality, verifiable carbon reduction and removal schemes, with buyers and traders.

  • The standards of China's national carbon registry are comparable to The European Union Registry, which is an online database hosted and managed by the European Commission by which EUAs, EUAAs and Kyoto Units are held, traded and surrendered for compliance purposes.

  • The sale of the first 5,000 units (corresponding to 5,000 tonnes of carbon credits) shows the market is ready for such a solution. A further 5,000 units will follow later this month and further carbon neutrality tokens will be hosted on the exchange in the coming months.

About Cyberdyne Tech Exchange (CTX)

The Cyberdyne Tech Exchange (CTX) is a new digital asset marketplace for accredited and institutional investors that enables the financing of green projects around the world. Our objective is to become the global hub for green financing.

Using NASDAQ's advanced trading and surveillance technology, CTX ensures that new services and products that address the urgent environmental and ecological need benefit from open architecture – bringing transparency to price discovery and fairness for all parties.

Backed by the Asia Green Fund, CTX has also developed a new carbon neutrality token (CNT) which permits investors to access quality, authenticated offsets – safe in the knowledge that the same schemes are not sold on multiple occasions thanks to unique identifiers within its blockchain ledger. This tradable token is critical to achieving the Paris Climate Agreement and the ultimate goal of net zero emissions.

About Celadon Partners

Celadon Partners is an Asian private equity manager with a focus on transformative innovations applicable to traditional industries. Celadon Partners aims to generate long-term attractive returns through instrinsic value investing in differentiated opportunities as a "builder of businesses".

For media enquiries, please contact:

James Horrax, Partner, Yellow Jersey PR
Alexandra Santos, Account Director, Yellow Jersey PR
CTX@yellowjerseypr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cyberdyne-tech-exchange-resolves-cop-challenge-through-release-of-carbon-neutrality-token-cnt-301385369.html

SOURCE Cyberdyne Tech Exchange (CTX)

