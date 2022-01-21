U.S. markets close in 3 hours 50 minutes

Cyberlux Corporation Announces Mr. Chris Damvakaris as Chief Revenue Officer to Lead the Revenue Growth Plans and Strategic Partnerships for the Advanced Digital Technology Company

6 min read
The Company announces Mr. Damvakaris as Chief Revenue Officer to Drive the Revenue Growth Plans and Strategic Partnerships across the FlightEye UAS, Advanced Lighting, Infrastructure Technology and Infrastructure Software-as-a-Service Solutions Business Units.

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2022 / Today, Cyberlux Corporation, (OTC PINK:CYBL), an advanced technology platform company leading the digital transformation evolution across industries with advanced unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), advanced lighting, renewable energy and infrastructure technology, and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions, announced the appointment of Mr. Chris Damvakaris as Chief Revenue Officer for Cyberlux Corporation.

In his role as Chief Revenue Officer, Mr. Damvakaris will be responsible for overseeing Cyberlux business development, strategic partnerships and sales execution across each of the Company's four business units - FlightEye UAS Solutions, Advanced Lighting Solutions, Infrastructure Technology Solutions and Infrastructure Software Solutions - to target the highest impact and most scalable opportunities, as well as accelerate the collaboration with the Cyberlux alliance channel partnerships. Mr. Damvakaris brings to the role more than 20 years of global sales experience in both SaaS and enterprise software solutions. During his career, Mr. Damvakaris has managed various go-to-market sales, marketing and business development teams ranging from start-ups to multi-million-dollar dynamic growth IT firms. Prior to joining Cyberlux, Mr. Damvakaris led commercial and strategic sales and managed channel partnerships with global systems integrators such as HPE, IBM, and Infosys for numerous technology companies across government and commercial markets.

"As we expand our innovative pipeline of platform-based information technology solutions and position Cyberlux for our next phase of growth, the appointment of a Chief Revenue Officer reinforces our strong focus on operational execution across our organization and our commitment to sales performance across our four business units for all our stakeholders," said Mark Schmidt, Chief Executive Officer at Cyberlux. "We have been searching for the best person to lead our dynamic revenue growth and help our CYBL executive team further accelerate the Company's strategic initiatives. I am so excited to welcome Chris to our Executive Management Team and look forward to his leadership in driving our Cyberlux mission to be a leader in the digital technology evolution and bridge the gap between software and business performance to deliver results for our customers."

Chris Damvakaris, Chief Revenue Officer

Mr. Damvakaris has consistently demonstrated the ability to drive revenue growth through a solution-oriented approach in positioning technology as an enabler of innovation and change. With deep knowledge of customer requirements and an understanding of the broader digital ecosystem, Mr. Damvakaris has built long-term business relationships across numerous industries. These key capabilities and achievements drive forward the Cyberlux strategy to serve our Department of Defense and Commercial customers with innovative digital platform solutions.

"Clients expect a higher level of domain knowledge from digital technology solution providers as well as the capability to support, extend and transform their business model in order to stay competitive", Mr. Damvakaris stated. "With the Cyberlux digital transformation platform capabilities and the product and intellectual property developments underway, I am excited to join the remarkable Cyberlux team. The entire company is truly on a mission to transform industries and become a global enterprise. I am ready to help make this happen through ongoing sales growth, new business opportunities and further strategic partnerships."

Mr. Damvakaris has held senior executive positions within the Information Technology, Healthcare, and Telecommunications sectors. He has been a thought-leader in technology innovation and digital transformation through a three-pronged approach of engagement, collaboration, and critical thinking to guide customers through the transformation process. Mr. Damvakaris earned a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Old Dominion University and a Master of Business Administration from American University Kogod School of Business.

Cyberlux Corporation CEO Mark Schmidt stated:

"As our Cyberlux community knows, we are on a mission and we need someone with significant executive management experience and strategic sales knowledge who understands digital technology transformation and how to create a sustainable strategic advantage through deep customer relationships and the leveraging of the Cyberlux technology platform capabilities. Chris is an amazing professional with vast business development and strategic sales experience that covers all four of our business units, from our Unmanned Aircraft Systems to our emerging powerhouse Infrastructure Software Solutions Software-as-a-Service (SAAS) business unit. With Chris on the team, I know Cyberlux will reach our transformative growth targets and achieve our aggressive company objectives to be a billion-dollar company in the coming years."

Mr. Damvakaris commented:

"The Cyberlux team has had remarkable success in 2021, and I look forward to leading the continued revenue, partnership and business development efforts for the Company in 2022 and forward. I am confident that my experience and deep understanding of the industries we serve, and the sales performance required to achieve our growth targets will create ongoing shareholder and customer value. The synergies between my background and the Company's vision are a good complement to drive success. I am excited to get started and kick off plans to address the large markets the Company is targeting and the aggressive growth plans the team has, and begin building the future with our SaaS digital transformation global expansion plans. I am super excited to be part of the Cyberlux team."

To learn more about Mr. Damvakaris, please refer to his career profile on LinkedIn as follows:

https://www.linkedin.com/in/chris-damvakaris-8675474/

Going forward, Cyberlux Corporation is "Harnessing the Future" by leading digital transformation across global industries, by driving operational growth through an accelerated acquisitions and joint ventures strategy, with growth from current and future technology developments, including fundamental organic growth from the Company's four business units - FlightEye UAS Solutions, Advanced Lighting Solutions, Infrastructure Technology Solutions and Infrastructure Software Solutions - all driving Cyberlux to be a leading digital technology growth company.

About Cyberlux Corporation

Cyberlux Corporation (OTC PINK:CYBL), a digital technology platform company providing advanced unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), advanced lighting solutions, renewable energy and infrastructure technology, and Software-as-a-Service solutions to U.S. government agencies, commercial markets and international customers. For more information, please visit www.cyberlux.com. For investor information, please contact: ir_cybl@cyberlux.com

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

SOURCE: Cyberlux Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/684892/Cyberlux-Corporation-Announces-Mr-Chris-Damvakaris-as-Chief-Revenue-Officer-to-Lead-the-Revenue-Growth-Plans-and-Strategic-Partnerships-for-the-Advanced-Digital-Technology-Company

