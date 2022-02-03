U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,477.44
    -111.94 (-2.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,111.16
    -518.17 (-1.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,878.82
    -538.73 (-3.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,991.03
    -38.48 (-1.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.01
    +1.75 (+1.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.20
    -4.10 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    22.40
    -0.31 (-1.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1442
    +0.0136 (+1.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8270
    +0.0610 (+3.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3601
    +0.0025 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9610
    +0.5110 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,779.26
    -622.96 (-1.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    854.30
    -4.75 (-0.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,528.84
    -54.16 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,241.31
    -292.29 (-1.06%)
     
JOBS:

Jobless claims: Another 238,000 Americans filed new claims

The results marked back-to-back weeks of decline

Cyberlux Corporation (OTC:CYBL) Announces the Acquisition of Digital Automation Solution, LLC to Launch and Transform its Software Unit into a Digital Platform Technology Provider and Drive the Company’s Platform-as-a-Service and Software-as-a-Service Strategy to Accelerate Global Expansion

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·10 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CYBL

Cyberlux reaches agreement to acquire Digital Automation Solution, LLC as a Force Multiplier for the Company's Software Strategy as a Global Provider of Digital Transformation Solutions, under the leadership of Mr. Igor Stanisavljev, delivering its Digital Technology Platform to address the $800 Billion Government and Commercial markets worldwide.

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2022 / Today, Cyberlux Corporation, (OTC PINK:CYBL), an advanced digital technology platform company leading the digital transformation evolution across industries with advanced unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), LED lighting solutions, renewable energy and infrastructure technology, and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions, announced that the Company has acquired Digital Automation Solution, LLC (https://www.digitalautomationsolution.com), an innovative software solutions provider and a source of groundbreaking intellectual property. Digital Automation Solution, LLC (DAS) has expert knowledge and customer experience in building Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and Mobile applications across a variety of industries. With this acquisition, Cyberlux is transforming the former Infrastructure Software Solutions (ISS) business unit into the new Digital Platform Solutions (DPS) business unit with an expanded mission to drive both end-to-end PaaS and SaaS offerings, required by global government, military and commercial customers. The new DPS business unit will provide a holistic approach to delivering digital capabilities across the target customer's enterprise, helping to automate processes, enhancing digital experiences, accelerating new product/service time-to-market and evolving their business models.

As a result of this acquisition, Cyberlux Corporation owns 100% of Digital Automated Solutions, LLC in a transaction comprised of both investment capital and a three year earn-out of shares of common stock with an expected value between $0.09 and $0.29, with the cash component being paid out over a two-year investment cycle, including certain equity incentives for continued revenue growth levels, technology and intellectual property development milestones, global customer acquisition objectives and global solution implementation milestones. DAS brings to Cyberlux new digital platform technology, existing customers and incremental revenue, and as a result, the Digital Platform Solutions business unit will deliver an expected annualized revenue of $17 million USD with an expected growth to over $55 million by 2024.

With this acquisition, Cyberlux is accelerating its software investment strategy as the Company continues to build a higher growth, more diversified and sustainable business portfolio while focusing on the digital platform offerings with immediate scale and relevancy in today's accelerating and evolving digital transformation market. Cyberlux intends to make ongoing strategic investments in digital technology platform development and working capital investments for further global business solutions expansion across the Company's four business units - FlightEye UAS Solutions, Advanced Lighting Solutions, Infrastructure Technology Solutions and the newly launched Digital Platform Solutions - all driving Cyberlux to be a leading digital technology growth company.

"We saw an outstanding opportunity to accelerate our digital platform offerings for both our government and commercial customers who are increasingly seeking partners to help them scale deployments of robust automated workflows, optimize their operations and leverage innovation capabilities throughout their organizations", stated Mark Schmidt, CEO of Cyberlux. "With the addition of the DAS technology, intellectual property and personnel, Cyberlux is now a high-performance software provider with our portfolio of innovative digital platform assets. This portfolio will continue to scale quickly with innovative offerings, propelling us to become a digital platform global leader."

DAS CORPORATE BACKGROUND
Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Digital Automation Solution, LLC is a provider of innovative software solutions, mobile applications, and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) offerings. DAS also offers core Software Development Services and System Integration. The DAS team joins Cyberlux with a staff of 28, including 24 software developer and customer support engineers across three development centers. Strategically, this acquisition also provides Cyberlux with longstanding customer relationships, revenues, and technical capabilities to execute on the Software Platform strategy to deliver innovative solutions, create ongoing growth in revenue, profit, and shareholder value.

IGOR STANISAVLJEV BACKGROUND AND EXPERIENCE
To solidify the Company's technology leadership position within the rapidly growing digital transformation landscape, Cyberlux is gaining a key Product and Software Platform industry leader, Mr. Igor Stanisavljev. Mr. Stanisavljev will assume the position of General Manager and Chief Product Officer for the Digital Platform Solutions business unit.

Mr. Stanisavljev has over 30 years of experience in leading and delivering innovative product portfolios within the logistics, telecommunications, and high-tech industries. During his long tenure with Nextel and NII Holdings, Igor spearheaded joint product development efforts with global technology giants such as Qualcomm, Motorola, Huawei, and others, merging mobility and enterprise-wide solutions into a single offering. More recently, Mr. Stanisavljev has served as a solution provider to multiple large service providers including Tier 1 telecommunications and national cable media providers, providing critical contributions to their transformation to cloud computing and SaaS.

Mr. Stanisavljev has repeatedly demonstrated that an idea, when materialized into an intuitive product or service, will be adopted rapidly. He has received several awards, recognizing his thought leadership, ability to organize diverse and distributed product development teams, and implement many forward-looking product evolution strategies.

To learn more about Mr. Stanisavljev, please refer to his career profile on LinkedIn as follows:

https://www.linkedin.com/in/igorstanisavljev/

Cyberlux Corporation CEO Mark Schmidt commented:
"This acquisition of world-class people and technology marks a significant business milestone for Cyberlux and our shareholders. We are very excited to have DAS and its 28 people led by Igor join the Cyberlux family. I'd like to welcome this exciting organization and look forward to accelerating the mission to drive digital transformation across global industries. With the strong DAS team onboard, we expect to capture as much of the $800 billion Digital Transformation Technology market as possible by delivering our disruptive, robust technologies to our Government and Commercial customers. We are excited to conclude this transaction and are already fully engaged in our company-wide integration of the new team and leadership. With the addition of the DAS team, the Cyberlux company has expanded our global capabilities to over 90 Cyberlux staff members. We are on a mission to build a truly global enterprise!"

Cyberlux Corporation Chief Revenue Officer Chris Damvakaris stated:
"The new digitally conscious consumer is driving organizations to fundamentally change the way they do business in order to stay competitive. Digital Transformation is the convergence of business activities, processes, competencies, and models with digital technologies to enhance the overall user experience. Over the course of 2022, it is anticipated that $800 billion will be spent on technology, with a 22% CAGR over the next 4 years, focused on digital transformation including cloud computing, CRM, EPR, automation, AI, integration and IOT. Holistically, transformation takes thorough execution, and beyond just envisioning change, companies must reimagine their entire business. Digital transformation is a major leap forward, requiring strategic thinking and execution of incremental steps that establish the foundation for a company's ongoing transformation."

Cyberlux Corporation General Manager and Chief Product Officer for the DPS business unit, Igor Stanisavljev commented:
"Traditionally, product development typically meant a stop-gap measure to solve a business problem for most organizations. However, applying digital transformation strategies takes product development through an agile way of thinking and working, where teams can innovate rapidly, building solutions in increments that can be tested and validated with customer feedback as they go. This method of product innovation lifecycle is a holistic way of creating business dexterity and end-customer value. I am very excited to join the fantastic Cyberlux team and drive global digital transformation leadership through our world-class software product development capabilities."

DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION MARKET
The shifting technology landscape and customer demands are driving organizations to fundamentally change the way they do business to stay competitive. Digital transformation is the convergence of business with IT, process automation, analytic capabilities for data-driven business decisions, and service / product innovation. During 2022, governments and businesses will spend more than $800 billion globally on digital transformation technology. Investing in the right digital technology provider is critical in laying the foundation to enable digital transformation. Driving automation pervasively throughout an organization will not only enhance operations and revenue generation but result in higher customer and workforce satisfaction. Increased automation and flexibility come from solutions that allow existing and new technology to work together:

Technology Platform - Help to deliver new and radically smarter business models to transform the way enterprises operate, manage, and interact with their clients.

Innovation - Enable enterprises to respond to market and client needs with solutions that allow them to quickly pivot and receive constant feedback along the way to bring disruptive solutions to market.

Operations - Drive automation throughout an organization to modernize internal processes, boost productivity, reduce management overhead, and improve engagement by employees and clients.


PLATFORM TECHNOLOGY STRATEGY
The Cyberlux Digital Platform Solutions (DPS) business unit will be responsible for implementing the new digital platform strategy across global industries and across each Cyberlux business unit, with a focus on delivering disruptive technology to both government and commercial customers. The Cyberlux Digital Platform Strategy will center on helping these customers make data-driven decisions, support integration capabilities, automate business workflow, and business intelligence analytics. With the addition of the DAS team and technology to the Digital Platform Solutions business unit, Cyberlux now has both world-class PaaS and SaaS offerings, innovative software development competencies and product delivery capabilities to drive the platform growth engine for Digital Transformation business opportunities across global markets - North and South America, Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

Cyberlux Corporation is "Harnessing the Future" by leading digital transformation across global industries, driving operational growth through an accelerated acquisitions and joint ventures strategy, and continuously fueling growth with current and future technology developments, including fundamental organic growth from the Company's four business units - Digital Platform Solutions, FlightEye Unmanned Aircraft Systems, Advanced Lighting Systems, Infrastructure Technology Solutions. Cyberlux is building a global enterprise as a leading digital technology growth company.

About Cyberlux Corporation
Cyberlux Corporation (OTC Bulletin Board:CYBL), a digital technology platform company providing advanced unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), LED lighting solutions, renewable energy, infrastructure technology, Platform-as-a-Service and Software-as-a-Service solutions to U.S. government agencies, commercial markets and international opportunities. For more information, please visit www.cyberlux.com. For investor information, please contact: ir_cybl@cyberlux.com

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT
This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

SOURCE: Cyberlux Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/687229/Cyberlux-Corporation-OTCCYBL-Announces-the-Acquisition-of-Digital-Automation-Solution-LLC-to-Launch-and-Transform-its-Software-Unit-into-a-Digital-Platform-Technology-Provider-and-Drive-the-Companys-Platform-as-a-Service-and-Software-as-a-Service

Recommended Stories

  • Why MP Materials Fell as Much as 19% Today

    The rare earth metals company was the subject of a negative research report and investors got spooked.

  • Amazon stock soars 15% after earnings, raises Prime membership fee

    Amazon (AMZN) reports fourth quarter results.

  • Why T-Mobile Is Defying the Market Slump and Soaring Today

    In a down morning for the market, with the Nasdaq Composite down about 2% on Wednesday as of this writing, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is defying gravity, up 10.5%. T-Mobile's stock had been beaten down in the latter half of 2021 due to competitive concerns across the industry, as well as concerns over its profitability coming out of the 2020 merger with Sprint. Net post-paid phone additions were 844,000, and post-paid customers came in at a strong 1,750.

  • Stocks in focus: Pinterest, Block, Amazon, Honeywell International

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith and Emily McCormick break down the intraday performances of several trending stocks.

  • Why Amazon Is Nearly 7% Lower Today

    A fellow internet name's numbers are casting a shadow of doubt on the e-commerce company's upcoming quarterly report.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Again on Thursday

    It's Thursday, the Nasdaq Composite Index is plummeting -- now down 2.7% -- and it's taking the stock of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) along for the slide. Shares of the semiconductor giant were down 3.6% as of 1:10 p.m. ET today. In a note out earlier this week, analysts at TheStreet.com reported that the semiconductor sector is in a slump despite a tight supply of microchips globally, with manufacturers having just five days' supply of chips on hand (versus closer to 40 days' worth as recently as 2019).

  • Great News for Shareholders! AMC Turns Positive on 1 Crucial Metric

    AMC Entertainment Group (NYSE: AMC) released some preliminary fiscal 2021 fourth-quarter (ending Dec. 31) earnings results on Tuesday. As billions of doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered and folks have felt increasingly comfortable leaving their homes, AMC's business is rebounding, albeit still not at full strength. In that regard, AMC hit another milestone and turned its cash flow from operations positive.

  • Why Block Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Block (NYSE: SQ) sank in morning trading Thursday as the point-of-sale device maker formerly known as Square  continued to feel the aftershocks of PayPal's (NASDAQ: PYPL) distressing fourth-quarter earnings report, which sent the entire payments sector into a tailspin on Wednesday. Block lost more than 10% Wednesday, while PayPal lost almost a quarter of its value. As of noon ET Thursday, Block was off by another 8.2% from the previous close.

  • Ford Earnings: A Beat Is on the Way, Says Credit Suisse

    It’s all change in the auto industry, which is currently in the midst of one of its biggest transformations of the past century. The rise of EVs and autonomous vehicles has signaled a whole new approach to auto design. By now it’s clear that adapting to this changing landscape is a do or die moment for legacy automakers. As such, industry giants such as Ford (F) are also pivoting toward this new opportunity. The market has noticed this and has rewarded the legacy name for its efforts. Ford share

  • I inherited ‘a sizeable amount’ from my mother. A financial adviser took me out for a free meal at an investment seminar, and made ‘some good, interesting points.’ But should I be wary?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Finding good, trustworthy financial advice is tough. Then there are those investors who get a color, glossy postcard in the mail offering a free steak dinner and the chance to meet a savvy financial planner at an “investment seminar.”

  • All Eyes on Amazon Earnings; Analyst Weighs In

    Amazon (AMZN) will deliver one of this earnings season’s more intriguing financial statements when it reports Q4’s results today after the bell. This name has been out of favor with investors for a while following the huge height-of-the-pandemic success, as the company – somewhat unsurprisingly - has been unable to sustain the huge growth sprout Covid-19 provided. Not only that, but Amazon has also been spending heavily, in an effort to expand its fulfillment network. In 2021, the company opened

  • Should You Sell AT&T Stock After Its Dividend Cut?

    Shares of AT&T (NYSE: T) are down roughly 4% since the wireless leader said it plans to cut its cash payout to investors nearly in half. Or is the worst now behind AT&T? In years past, AT&T got caught up in a spate of empire building.

  • Snap: Top Analyst Lays Out the Bull Case Ahead of Earnings

    One of the stock market’s quirks is the “sympathy trade.” That is, when a certain name reports good or bad news, sending the shares either way, others in its segment tend to follow suit. Case in point: Snap (SNAP) shares were taking a beating in Thursday’s session after Meta’s disastrous earnings display. The market is evidently preparing for the worse when the social media platform reports after the market closes today. In any case, if Stifel’s Mark Kelley’s thesis is anything to go by, investo

  • Why Snap Stock Just Collapsed

    Following Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ: FB) flop of an earnings report last night, shares of rival social media stock Snap (NYSE: SNAP) suffered a sympathetic crash. As of 11:20 a.m. ET Thursday morning, Meta stock was down 24.5%, and Snap was down 20.5%. Meta Platforms missed on earnings, only barely beat on sales estimates for the fourth quarter of 2021, and predicted as much as a 10% sales miss for the first quarter of 2022.

  • Meta made a crucial mistake with bitcoin: MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor

    Bitcoin bull Michael Saylor weighs in on Facebook after the tech giant's earnings whiff sent the stock crashing.

  • Why NextEra Energy Stock Tumbled 16% in January

    Shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) stumbled out of the gates in 2022, plunging 16.3% in January, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. NextEra Energy named John Ketchum its president and CEO, succeeding longtime CEO Jim Robo. Ketchum is a 19-year NextEra veteran, currently serving as the CEO of its energy resources segment.

  • Is PayPal Now Undervalued Compared to Its Growth Potential?

    The stock's recent declines seem to be overdone

  • Amazon Earnings Will Show If It’s Facebook or Alphabet

    After Meta's meltdown, there’s likely even more pressure than usual on Amazon as it readies the release of its quarterly earnings.

  • Tech stocks tumble following huge Meta earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reviews the market and sector action surrounding the tech stock response to Apple's privacy change.

  • Meta stock blowup is an important investing lesson: strategist

    Big tech stocks such as Facebook aren't exactly risk-free, reminds this veteran strategist.