Cyberlux Corporation (OTC:CYBL) and ARG Group, LLC Partner to Accelerate the Unmanned Aircraft Systems and Advanced Lighting Solutions Business with the U.S. Department of Defense, Government Agencies and Global Commercial Markets

The Company announces its Channel Business Partnership with ARG Group, LLC to further Accelerate the Delivery of the FlightEye Drone Platform, Cyberlux LED Lighting Systems and Solar Power Generation Products

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / Today, Cyberlux Corporation, (OTC PINK:CYBL), an advanced digital technology platform company leading the digital transformation evolution across industries with breakthrough Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service solutions, advanced unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), cutting-edge lighting solutions, and renewable energy and infrastructure technology solutions, announced that the Company has formed a Channel Business Partnership with The ARG Group, LLC (www.thearggroup.com) to accelerate the contracting and revenue growth of the FlightEye Unmanned Aircraft (UAS) Solutions products, the Advanced Lighting Solutions (ALS) products and certain tactical solar power generation solutions.

The ARG Group, LLC (ARG), a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business and a HUBZone certified small business, is a leading provider of sales and tactical distribution services of advanced technology equipment to the Department of Defense (DoD), Federal Law Enforcement Agencies and US Allies. Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, ARG has a global reach across North and South America and Europe and is focused on delivering advanced technology solution to the warfighter, including drone capabilities and advanced technology products for special operators. ARG serves the Special Operations Command, the U.S. Air Force, the National Guard Bureau, Homeland Security/Customs and Border Protection, and Federal Law Enforcement.

ARG is also part of the National Diversity Veteran Small Business NDVSB marketplace and was recently awarded membership in the new federal First Look program, which is currently being launched across all U. S. Air Force bases. The First Look program enables 26,000 Air Force government purchasing agents to transact with up to $25,000 purchases, efficiently using government charge cards. First Look is anticipated to bring $1.8 billion in annual tactical spending back to the diverse, small business suppliers to local Air Force installations. As part of this program, ARG will help bring Cyberlux ALS and FlightEye UAS solutions to the warfigher.

The ARG Group, LLC was founded by Mr. Anthony Gonzalez, who began his military career with the 428th Military Police Company before enlisting as an active-duty Navy service member. While in the Navy, Mr. Gonzalez had the distinction of serving as a U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard, who participate in the most prestigious ceremonies in the United States, including presidential inaugurations, arrival ceremonies for foreign officials, and funeral services for Navy personnel who are buried in Arlington National Cemetery. After two years, Mr. Gonzalez transferred to VF-31, an F-14D Tomcat Fighter Jet Squadron located in Virginia Beach, VA, and went on to deploy to the Gulf War. Since founding The ARG Group LLC, Mr. Gonzalez has been dedicated to supporting the Department of Defense and government agencies with industry-leading technology solutions.

Under the terms of the Agreement, ARG will provide marketing, sales, contracting and execution support for the Cyberlux FlightEye Unmanned Aircraft (UAS) Solutions products, the Advanced Lighting Solutions (ALS) products and certain tactical solar power generation solutions. The Cyberlux products are now included in the comprehensive and far-reaching First Look program for direct product purchasing. ARG will also be driving tactical contracting activity with government decision-makers and fulfilling specific U.S. agency requirements with Cyberlux products and technology solutions. ARG will have the full Cyberlux engineering and product development capability to help collective drive market leadership with the UAS and ALS products, including the leveraging of ongoing Cyberlux strategic intellectual property development. With this channel business partnership, Cyberlux anticipates that ARG will deliver more that $15 million in annual contract revenue with the ALS and UAS products as the ARG relationship ramps up over the next 36 months.

Cyberlux CEO Mark Schmidt commented:

"We are very excited to have The ARG Group as a Channel Business Partner and have been working with Anthony for the last few month to launch this extensive and exciting channel partnership. ARG brings a significant U.S. agency reach with important groups like the National Guard Bureau, Customs and Border Protection, and Federal Law Enforcement agencies. We view the ARG business relationship as a significant element to achieving our 2022 Roadmap objectives and beyond, and I can't express strongly enough how important the First Look program is to ongoing revenue growth. ARG will significantly accelerate our ability to serve new customers across the government and DoD markets, and the ARG international reach is very important to our growth strategy going forward as well. With Anthony's extensive relationships and capabilities, I believe we will scale our solutions revenue across global markets faster than anticipated. We are very well positioned to take full advantage of the ALS and UAS markets in the coming months and years."

ARG CEO Anthony Gonzalez commented:

"I founded The ARG Group to find the best tactical warfighter solutions available and seamlessly deliver these capabilities to customers across the globe. The ARG team is already engaged across our government networks and the response we've had has been awesome, particularly with our DoD customers. We are already prepared to close bids, sign contracts and deliver Cyberlux products anywhere in the world necessary. The Advanced Lighting Systems and FlightEye UAS Solutions products have immediate requirements and immediate fit with our most significant customers, both in the U.S. and other countries. We look forward to working with the Cyberlux team to scale these great products into this $100 million global market, including the U.S. Department of Defense and Federal government agencies. Let's go!"

The FlightGDN Technology Platform

Cyberlux has introduced the FlightGDN, a global UAS capabilities framework to harness the future of UAS capabilities. FlightGDN is a proprietary technology platform to support compact, next-generation military-grade UAS products and UAS solution packages. Encompassing both proprietary Cyberlux and third-party technologies, including LED lighting, infrared night vision capability, thermal sensor technology, "eye-in-the-sky" monitoring capabilities, LiDAR mapping and advanced VR/AR perception technologies, the FlightGDN platform will provide a seamless, scalable UAS solution for both military and commercial UAS command and control operations.

Cyberlux Corporation is actively pursuing partnerships with UAS technology companies and service providers. Moving forward, Cyberlux is harnessing the future through fundamental organic growth, through acquisitions and joint ventures, and through the commercialization of future technology developments, with growth across all global markets - North and South America, Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

About Cyberlux Corporation

Cyberlux Corporation (OTC Bulletin Board: CYBL) is a digital technology platform company providing breakthrough Digital Platform Solutions, including Platform-as-a-Service and Software-as-a-Service solutions, advanced Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Solutions, Advanced Lighting Solutions, Infrastructure and Renewable Energy Technology Solutions to U.S. government agencies, commercial customers, and international growth markets. Cyberlux is "Harnessing the Future" by leading digital transformation across global industries, driving operational growth through an accelerated acquisitions and joint ventures strategy, and continuously fueling growth with current and future technology developments. For more information, please visit www.cyberlux.com. For investor information, please contact: ir_cybl@cyberlux.com

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

SOURCE: Cyberlux Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/690979/Cyberlux-Corporation-OTCCYBL-and-ARG-Group-LLC-Partner-to-Accelerate-the-Unmanned-Aircraft-Systems-and-Advanced-Lighting-Solutions-Business-with-the-US-Department-of-Defense-Government-Agencies-and-Global-Commercial-Markets

