Cyberlux Corporation (OTC:CYBL) Exceeds its Revenue Plan by 39% for the Quarter Ending March 2022 and Records 14% Quarter to Quarter Growth to Drive the Company’s Key Accomplishments

The Company exceeded its Q1 2022 Plan by 39 percent, increased Revenue by 14 percent Quarter-to-Quarter and 4 percent Month-to-Month as the Key Milestones achieved during Quarter Ended March 2022

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2022 / Today, Cyberlux Corporation, (OTC PINK:CYBL), an advanced digital technology platform company leading the digital transformation evolution across industries with breakthrough Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions, advanced unmanned aircraft solutions (UAS), cutting-edge lighting solutions, and renewable energy and infrastructure technology solutions, announced that the Company exceeded its Quarterly Revenue Plan of $4.5 million by 39 percent, delivering $6.25 million in revenue for the quarter. The Company also drove a 14 percent increase in Quarter-to-Quarter revenue over the record revenue recorded in the Fourth Quarter of 2021. For the first time in Company history, the March revenue results exceeded $2 million and marked the eighth consecutive month of sustained revenue growth, with a 4 percent increase in March revenue over February's record revenue. Cyberlux Management anticipates the quarterly revenue growth performance to continue and accelerate during 2022 and beyond, as the Company drives all four of its business units to achieve its 2022 revenue outlook of $44.8 million and generate a substantial positive net income from Operations for the year.

Cyberlux Corporation CEO Mark Schmidt commented:

"Dear CYBL Community, we had an amazing Q1 with all four of our business units (Digital Platform Solutions, Unmanned Aircraft Solutions, Advanced Lighting Solutions, and Infrastructure Technology Solutions) growing rapidly and generating revenue at record levels. Our Operation Alpha execution is continuing to exceed the results we expected, and our advanced technology platform company structure is producing record results. Our Q1 2022 revenue performance is truly exciting as we delivered revenue at 39% over our Q1 2022 plan of $4.5 million. For the month of March 2022, we also beat our revenue plan of $1.5 million by 47% with a record $2.2 million in revenue, while we produced 4% revenue growth over our February results, making March our best month ever. As I've noted, generally Q1 contributes a fraction to the full year results, which makes the Q1 2022 performance so important, and we then see the Cyberlux business build through the year from Q2 to Q4. With the Q1 results, we are now trending $1.75 million ahead of our internal year-to-date plan for achieving our $45 million revenue outlook for the 2022 full year.

Also, March marked the eighth consecutive month we've seen our plans deliver exceptional results, and the growth over the last two quarters, from Q4 2021 to Q1 2022, has been truly fantastic, certainly exceeding our expectations! Over the last eight months, our revenue has grown cumulatively to over $14 million, defining the trajectory for our 2022 performance as we drive Cyberlux to be the multi-billion-dollar company we expect it to be in the future. Across the markets we now serve, we are seeing new partnerships, new customers, and ever-expanding global opportunities, specifically within our Digital Platform Solutions (DPS) unit under GM Igor Stanisavljev and our Unmanned Aircraft Solutions (UAS) unit under GM Larson Isely.

As we continue to drive growth in 2022, Management believes the market will recognize the enterprise value we are building and the market opportunities we are addressing, almost $1 trillion dollars annually by 2025 led by the DPS and UAS market segments. Across the Cyberlux company and within the four business units, our employees are committed and incented to deliver results in everything we do, and we believe the market will ultimately recognize the shareholder value we are delivering, as we rapidly transform the Cyberlux company. While we have seen some easing in the difficult OTC market price action, we have a long-term view with the results of our first phase of growth just beginning.

In addition to the best-ever March revenue results for the Company, we had many other significant accomplishments during the month. Here's a brief recap of the milestones we achieved during Q1 2022:

We reported revenue for March of $2.2 million, which is the first time revenue has exceeded $2 million in the month of March in company history. March revenue exceeded our March Plan of $1.5 million by 47% and each business unit overachieved the March Plan with ALS +3%, UAS +33%, ITS +29% and DPS +25% to Plan levels. We also saw month-to-month revenue growth of 4% over February's revenue results.

We reported revenue for Q1 2022 of $6.25 million, which is the first time revenue has exceeded $5 million in Q1 in company history. Our Q1 2022 revenue exceeded our Q1 2022 Plan of $4.5 million by 39%, and we also saw quarter-to-quarter revenue growth of 14% over Q4 2021 revenue results.

We announced that the Company has acquired Catalyst Machineworks, LLC, a leader in the highly technical cinematography drone market with established product lines that address the high-end military-grade market, the specialized drone racing market and the high-volume consumer market. Based in Texas, Catalyst Machineworks is a leading United States-based drone hardware manufacturer with the intellectual property, technology know-how and production capabilities to deliver true military-grade and law enforcement drone solutions as 100% Made-In-America.

With the acquisition of Catalyst Machineworks, we are accelerating our UAS strategy with a specific focus on the UAS hardware and software offerings that have immediate demand and market scale. Cyberlux is now positioned to build the future of UAS technology and create enormous growth in revenue and profit over the coming years by providing solutions that meet the significant demand for U.S.-manufactured, high-capability drones across U.S. government agencies, law enforcement, and across significant commercial markets such as Cinematography, Oil and Gas, Construction and Real Estate. We intend to make ongoing strategic investments in UAS hardware and software development under the FlightEyeGDN platform and to make working capital investments to drive faster global UAS business expansion. A featured sample of Cyberlux UAS products.

We finalized the Cyberlux and shareholder representative legal paperwork for the cancellation, removal and return to Treasury of the 700M ghost shares. The part of the legal process the Company controls is complete and the remaining compliance processes are now concluding with the Transfer Agent.

As part of our Q1 2022 Plan, we narrowed down and eliminated multiple I-banks from our financial partner list to ensure we are solely focused on shareholder value creation in this process. We have made significant progress with institutionalizing the Cyberlux organization during Q1 and are continuing to drive the Company forward as quickly as possible. Institutions and shareholders have noted changes in our corporate positioning and communications strategy based on the strategic guidance we are receiving from various institutional partners. We expect ongoing progress during Q2 2022 as well.

We completed execution of the Company Business Unit Website Integration Plan and launched our new corporate website (www.cyberlux.com). The new website represents the scope of the Cyberlux advanced technology platform business.

We filed our 2021 Annual Report in March, announcing that the Company recorded $8,107,592 in revenue and posted $1,903,766 in net income for the Full Year 2021. The Company also grew its balance sheet assets to $9,327,043 with its successful platform acquisition strategy. We achieved a 244% increase in quarter-over-quarter revenue growth, $5.49 million versus $2.25 million. While there are business unit reporting coordination process improvements we are making, this was the first time in Company history that we reported financial results generated across three continents.

We announced that the Kreatx Group of the Digital Platform Solutions (DPS) business unit, has won a competitive tender to provide the Judicial Court System of Albania with new digital capabilities to modernize the courts public records and case management systems. The initial contract is valued at over $625,000 USD and Kreatx anticipates that its system will be fully implemented across all 38 District Courts by the end of 2022, with further contracting anticipated during the Judicial System digital transformation process.

We were invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference in March to a shareholder and investor audience of over 2500 people. The video of the presentation can be found here: http://youtu.be/KzfXqomldzM

During Q1 2022, we had multiple significant U.S., South American and European ALS and UAS meetings on opportunities across the regional military and law enforcement agencies we have been pursuing, expanding on our ongoing DC meetings. We expect contracting in Q2 2022 fiscal quarter.

We formed a new Channel Business Partnership with The ARG Group, LLC (www.thearggroup.com) to drive and accelerate the revenue growth of the FlightEye Unmanned Aircraft (UAS) Solutions products, the Advanced Lighting Solutions (ALS) products and certain tactical solar power generation solutions. The ARG Group (ARG) is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business and a HUBZone certified small business, and a leading provider of advanced technology equipment to the Department of Defense, Federal Law Enforcement Agencies and US Allies. ARG has a global reach across North and South America and Europe and delivers tactical solutions to the warfighter, including drone capabilities and advanced technology products for special operators, through the Special Operations Command, the U.S. Air Force, the National Guard Bureau, Homeland Security/Customs and Border Protection.

We launched the Digital Platform Solutions (DPS) business development and sales efforts with the first wave of target companies and industries, with the mission to drive both end-to-end PaaS and SaaS offerings to global government, military, and commercial customers. The Digital Automation Solution team (DAS) (https://www.digitalautomationsolution.com) has expert knowledge and customer experience in building Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and Mobile applications across a variety of industries, and we began the software engineering and solution development coordination between the DAS team and the Kreatx team to force-multiply the innovative software solutions development and continue the groundbreaking PaaS and SaaS intellectual property development underway.

We implemented our strategic investment plan with our digital technology platform development and ongoing incremental investments in our four business units - Digital Platform Solutions, Unmanned Aircraft Solutions, Advanced Lighting Solutions, and Infrastructure Technology Solutions - to continue our drive to make Cyberlux a leading digital technology growth company.

Following our Q1 Roadmap plan, we are continuing to evaluate our strategic financial partners. We have eliminated 4 of the 7 financial partners we have in consideration, to ensure that shareholder value creation is the fundamental objective. With ongoing strategic guidance from our institutional partners, we are continuing to drive the Company's transformation and institutionalize as rapidly as possible, with ongoing changes in our corporate development and positioning. We will continue to communicate updates as possible.

Our South American team completed the engineering plan for the 31-hectare renewable energy generation project and submitted to the Colombian government agencies for approval. The team is also in early stage development of our next potential solar farm in the Manizales, Colombia area. Also, there was additional implementation progress on two municipal streetlight projects and our Infrastructure Technology Solutions (ITS) services are being presented across South America now. As previously disclosed, our ITS team is also in the final phase of the $47 million U.S. infrastructure opportunity selection, which is progressing slowly but we expect further status during Q2 2022. Further, our ITS business unit reported on a European project being executed by our FBD team. This $3+ million project covers 40 miles of electrical grid and fiber optics communications infrastructure construction.

We received great media coverage of our business growth, including Marketwatch:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/cyberlux-corp-has-a-550-billion-govt-backed-revenue-generating-opportunity-in-its-crosshairs-and-thats-not-all-otc-cybl-2022-02-24

We announced the appointment of Mr. Chris Damvakaris as Chief Revenue Officer for Cyberlux Corporation. In his role as Chief Revenue Officer, Mr. Damvakaris will be responsible for overseeing Cyberlux business development, strategic partnerships and sales execution across each of the Company's four business units - Unmanned Aircraft Solutions, Advanced Lighting Solutions, Infrastructure Technology Solutions and the new Digital Platform Solutions - to target the highest impact and most scalable opportunities, as well as accelerate the collaboration with the Cyberlux alliance channel partnerships. Mr. Damvakaris brings to the role more than 20 years of global sales experience in both SaaS and enterprise software solutions, and he has managed various sales, marketing and business development teams ranging from start-ups to multi-million-dollar dynamic growth firms. Prior to joining Cyberlux, Chris led commercial and strategic sales and managed channel partnerships with global systems integrators such as HPE, IBM, and Infosys for numerous technology companies across government and commercial markets.

We announced that Cyberlux acquired Digital Automation Solution, LLC, an innovative software solutions provider and a source of groundbreaking intellectual property. Digital Automation Solution, LLC (DAS) has expert software development knowledge, core intellectual property and deep industry experience in building Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and Mobile applications across all the industries we serve.

With the acquisition of DAS, we also launched our new Digital Platform Solutions business unit, as a combined and transformed organization from our Infrastructure Software Solutions (ISS) unit. The DPS business unit has an expanded mission to drive both end-to-end Platform-as-a-Service and Software-as-a-Service offerings, which are increasingly required by our global government, military, and commercial customers. Our DPS team will provide a holistic approach to delivering digital capabilities across the target customer's enterprise, helping to automate processes, enhance digital experiences, accelerate new products and services, improve time-to-market and evolve their business models.

We announced that we are accelerating our software investment strategy as the Company continues to build a global, higher growth, more diversified and sustainable business portfolio while focusing on the digital platform offerings with immediate scale and relevancy in today's accelerating and evolving digital transformation market. We will make ongoing strategic investments in digital technology platform development and working capital investments for further global business solution expansion across our four business units - Digital Platform Solutions, FlightEye UAS Solutions, Advanced Lighting Solutions, and Infrastructure Technology Solutions - all driving Cyberlux to be a leading digital technology growth company.

We announced that Mr. Igor Stanisavljev, a key Product and Software Platform industry leader, joined the Company as the General Manager and Chief Product Officer for the Digital Platform Solutions business unit. Mr. Stanisavljev will solidify the Company's technology leadership position within the rapidly growing digital transformation landscape, with 30 years of experience in leading and delivering innovative product portfolios within the logistics, telecommunications, and various high-tech industries. During his time with both Nextel and NII Holdings, he spearheaded joint product development efforts with global technology giants such as Qualcomm, Motorola, Huawei, and others, merging mobility and enterprise-wide solutions into a single offering. More recently, Igor served as a solution provider to multiple large service providers including Tier 1 telecommunications and national cable media providers, providing critical contributions to their transformation to cloud computing and SaaS.

Our Infrastructure Technology Solutions (ITS) unit launched a coordinated effort between our European and South American teams to execute the 31 hectare plan and introduce ITS services across South America.

As I've stated, Q1 2022 was a remarkable quarter for the Cyberlux company and our shareholders. Our business units posted the best revenue results ever for a single quarter and we grew the business significantly across all four of our business units, led by the DPS and UAS units. The transformation of Cyberlux Corporation into a growth platform company is rapidly happening before our eyes, with markable growth catalysts driving exponential growth across our platform companies, demonstrated by the record monthly accomplishments we have across the organization. As you know, our Cyberlux team is a 24/7 organization operating across global time zones, and our ‘just do it' and ‘make it happen' company culture is one of our superpowers. This has been remarkable to witness as we continue to work across business units to support our opportunities with any and all of our capabilities. I mentioned this last month, but the ensuing weeks of effort have really shown the true character of our team, in particular with the Ukrainian supply support effort. I am honored, grateful and very proud of our team, and I know this global organization will deliver remarkable shareholder value, the kind of results the market will be unable to ignore. We are harnessing the future for our shareholders and we have just started."

About Cyberlux Corporation

Cyberlux Corporation (OTC Bulletin Board:CYBL) is a digital technology platform company providing breakthrough Digital Platform Solutions, including Platform-as-a-Service and Software-as-a-Service solutions, advanced Unmanned Aircraft Solutions, Advanced Lighting Solutions, Infrastructure and Renewable Energy Technology Solutions to U.S. government agencies, commercial customers, and international growth markets. Cyberlux is "Harnessing the Future" by leading digital transformation across global industries, driving operational growth through an accelerated acquisitions and joint ventures strategy, and continuously fueling growth with current and future technology developments. For more information, please visit www.cyberlux.com. For investor information, please contact: ir_cybl@cyberlux.com

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

