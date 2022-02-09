Cyberlux Corporation (OTC:CYBL) Exceeds its January Revenue Plan by 28% to Drive the Company’s Key Accomplishments for the Month of January 2022

The Company exceeded its January Revenue Plan by 28 percent and saw 13 percent Month-to-Month Revenue Growth as one of many Key Milestones achieved during January 2022

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2022 / Today, Cyberlux Corporation, (OTC:CYBL), an advanced digital technology platform company leading the digital transformation evolution across industries with breakthrough Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service solutions, advanced unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), cutting-edge lighting solutions, and renewable energy and infrastructure technology solutions, announced that the Company exceeded its January Revenue Plan of $1.5 million by 28 percent, delivering $1.9 million in revenue for the month. The Company also realized a 13 percent increase in January revenue over December's record revenue. For the first time in Company history, the January revenue results mark the sixth consecutive month of sustained revenue growth. In addition, the Company expects this revenue growth trend to continue to achieve the 2022 revenue outlook of $44.8 million and drive a substantial positive net income from Operations for the full year 2022.

Cyberlux Corporation CEO Mark Schmidt stated:

"Dear CYBL Community, we are exceptionally excited by our January revenue performance which exceeded our plan of $1.5 million by almost 30% and puts us ahead of the internal goals that achieve our 2022 revenue outlook of $45 million. In a typical year, we generally see Cyberlux revenue build through the year from Q2 to Q4, with Q1 being minimal contribution. With the acquisition strategy we're executing, the old rules are drastically changing with month-to-month revenue growth from all our business units. With the addition of the Kreatx team, the DAS team, Igor Stanisavljev as GM of our new Digital Platform Solutions business unit and Chris Damvakaris as our Chief Revenue Officer, we have fully launched the next phase of the Cyberlux company, as we build a global enterprise and capture our share of the $1 trillion global markets we are addressing. For the sixth consecutive month, we have exceeded our expected revenue performance and we are delighted to see the growth we had from December to January. Over the last six months, we have ramped from less than $1 million to almost $10 million in revenue and set the pace to build the $2 billion Cyberlux company valuation over the next several years. As the CYBL community understands, we are just getting started!

Along with the great January revenue results, we had many very important accomplishments during the month. Here's a brief recap of the milestones we achieved:

We reported revenue for January of $1.9 million which exceeded both our January Plan of $1.5 million by 28% and our internal operational milestones for our full year growth outlook. We also saw month-to-month revenue growth of 13% over December's revenue results.

We announced the appointment of Mr. Chris Damvakaris as Chief Revenue Officer for Cyberlux Corporation. In his role as Chief Revenue Officer, Mr. Damvakaris will be responsible for overseeing Cyberlux business development, strategic partnerships and sales execution across each of the Company's four business units - FlightEye UAS Solutions, Advanced Lighting Solutions, Infrastructure Technology Solutions and the new Digital Platform Solutions - to target the highest impact and most scalable opportunities, as well as accelerate the collaboration with the Cyberlux alliance channel partnerships. Mr. Damvakaris brings to the role more than 20 years of global sales experience in both SaaS and enterprise software solutions, and he has managed various sales, marketing and business development teams ranging from start-ups to multi-million-dollar dynamic growth firms. Prior to joining Cyberlux, Chris led commercial and strategic sales and managed channel partnerships with global systems integrators such as HPE, IBM, and Infosys for numerous technology companies across government and commercial markets.

We announced that Cyberlux acquired Digital Automation Solution, LLC, an innovative software solutions provider and a source of groundbreaking intellectual property. Digital Automation Solution, LLC (DAS) has expert software development knowledge, core intellectual property and deep industry experience in building Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and Mobile applications across all the industries we serve.

With the acquisition of DAS, we also launched our new Digital Platform Solutions business unit, as a combined and transformed organization from our Infrastructure Software Solutions (ISS) unit. The DPS business unit has an expanded mission to drive both end-to-end Platform-as-a-Service and Software-as-a-Service offerings, which are increasingly required by our global government, military and commercial customers. Our DPS team will provide a holistic approach to delivering digital capabilities across the target customer's enterprise, helping to automate processes, enhance digital experiences, accelerate new products and services, improve time-to-market and evolve their business models.

We announced that we are accelerating our software investment strategy as the Company continues to build a global, higher growth, more diversified and sustainable business portfolio while focusing on the digital platform offerings with immediate scale and relevancy in today's accelerating and evolving digital transformation market. We will make ongoing strategic investments in digital technology platform development and working capital investments for further global business solution expansion across our four business units - Digital Platform Solutions, FlightEye UAS Solutions, Advanced Lighting Solutions, and Infrastructure Technology Solutions - all driving Cyberlux to be a leading digital technology growth company.

We announced that Mr. Igor Stanisavljev, a key Product and Software Platform industry leader, joined the Company as the General Manager and Chief Product Officer for the Digital Platform Solutions business unit. Mr. Stanisavljev will solidify the Company's technology leadership position within the rapidly growing digital transformation landscape, with 30 years of experience in leading and delivering innovative product portfolios within the logistics, telecommunications, and various high-tech industries. During his time with both Nextel and NII Holdings, he spearheaded joint product development efforts with global technology giants such as Qualcomm, Motorola, Huawei, and others, merging mobility and enterprise-wide solutions into a single offering. More recently, Igor served as a solution provider to multiple large service providers including Tier 1 telecommunications and national cable media providers, providing critical contributions to their transformation to cloud computing and SaaS.

During January, we had numerous meetings on significant ALS and UAS opportunities that we have been pursuing. We expect contracting in the next fiscal quarter, Q2 2022. We will have more to say once these are complete and there is no further competitive threat.

Our Infrastructure Technology Solutions (ITS) unit is working in coordination with our South American team to execute the 31 hectare plan and introduce ITS services across South America. We are also at the next phase of the $47 million U.S. infrastructure opportunity, which has seen progress but is not closed. We will know more in the next few weeks.

As part of our Q1 Plan, we are narrowing down our financial partner list to ensure we are solely focused on shareholder value creation. We have made significant progress with institutionalizing the Cyberlux organization and are continuing to drive the Company forward as quickly as possible. Shareholders will begin to see changes in our communications and our corporate positioning as we continue to gain strategic guidance from our institutional partners. We will share updates as possible.

We had a fantastic January including the best revenue results for a January ever for the Company. We have fundamentally transformed the Cyberlux company with our four business units, with important new key personnel like Mr. Damvakaris and Mr. Stanisavljev, and with exponential growth catalysts driven by our new platform companies like the DAS team, along with the many, many accomplishments across the organization. Our Cyberlux culture is based on teamwork, milestone accomplishment and a ‘do whatever it takes' mental model that has our team moving full speed, every hour of every day as required. I am grateful for the fantastic people I have the honor to work with and I am thankful for their ongoing 24/7 dedication to the success of the Cyberlux enterprise. With this team and one of the best IR teams possible, we will deliver great shareholder value over the coming days, months and years. The entire Cyberlux company is grateful for our shareholders and their constant support as we harness the future!"

About Cyberlux Corporation

Cyberlux Corporation (OTC Bulletin Board: CYBL) is a digital technology platform company providing advanced Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), LED Advanced Lighting Solutions, Infrastructure and Renewable Energy Technology Solutions, and Digital Platform Solutions, including Platform-as-a-Service and Software-as-a-Service solutions, to U.S. government agencies, commercial customers, and international growth markets. Cyberlux is "Harnessing the Future" by leading digital transformation across global industries, driving operational growth through an accelerated acquisitions and joint ventures strategy, and continuously fueling growth with current and future technology developments. For more information, please visit www.cyberlux.com. For investor information, please contact: ir_cybl@cyberlux.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

