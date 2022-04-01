U.S. markets open in 8 hours 24 minutes

Cyberlux Corporation (OTC: CYBL) Reports Record Financial and Operational Results Delivering $8.1M in Revenue and $1.9M in Net Income for Year Ended December 31, 2021

·5 min read
In this article:
  • CYBL

Company delivers 244% increase in quarter-over-quarter revenue growth and posts $1.9M positive net income for the Full Year ended December 31, 2021.

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2022 / Today, Cyberlux Corporation, (OTC PINK:CYBL), an advanced digital technology platform company leading the digital transformation evolution across industries with breakthrough Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions, advanced unmanned aircraft solutions (UAS), cutting-edge lighting solutions, and renewable energy and infrastructure technology solutions, announced that the Company recorded $8,107,592 in Revenue and posted $1,903,766 in Net Income for the Full Year 2021. The Company also grew its Balance Sheet Assets to $9,327,043 with its successful platform acquisition strategy for the period ended December 31, 2021.

Cyberlux achieved a 244 percent increase in quarter-over-quarter revenue growth, $5.49 million versus $2.25 million. Further, Cyberlux Management expects the quarterly revenue growth to continue during 2022 and going forward, as the Company's acquisition and organic growth strategy continues to develop across its four business units: Digital Platform Solutions, Unmanned Aircraft Solutions, Infrastructure Technology Solutions and Advanced Lighting Solutions. The Company's 2022 revenue outlook is $44.8 million and is expected to generate a substantial positive net income from Operations for the year.

Financial Highlights for Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021

  • Revenues from Operations for the three months of $5.49 million, up 244% from the $2.25 million in revenue for the previous quarter ended September 30, 2021.

  • Revenues from Operation for the three months ended December exceeded June estimates by 205% with $5.49 million versus $2.5 million expectation.

  • Revenues from Operations for the twelve months of $8.11 million, an increase of $8.11 million on a year-over-year basis.

  • Net Income from Operations for the twelve months ended of $1.90 million versus $0 on a year-over-year basis (due to Pandemic shutdown).

  • Total Assets increased to $9.3 million from $0.079 million, an increase of 118 times, year on year.

  • Liabilities not related to Financing Activities reduced from $5.5 million to $4.3 million, a 22% decrease versus year-end December 31, 2020.

Cyberlux Corporation CEO Mark Schmidt commented on the results:

"Dear CYBL Community, these results for both Q4 2021 and Full Year are simply stellar. These are by far the best quarterly and annual revenue results we have every had as a company, with our full year results of $8.1 million, even up $370 thousand from when we first reported December, with strong results in Q4 coming from our acquisition strategy and organic growth coming from each of our business units. We exceeded our expected revenue performance and we are truly excited to see the Q3 to Q4 revenue growth, from $2.25 million to $5.49 million, almost doubling the revenue quarter-to-quarter. We also saw a significant growth in our balance sheet assets also coming from the acquisitions we closed in 2021, which is really a tribute to our Operation Alpha plan that was launched in July of 2021. Following our plan, we closed four acquisitions, added key personnel, launched our Unmanned Aircraft Solutions business unit, launched our Digital Platform Solutions business unit, and had great revenue, net income and balance sheet results for the year. As I know I've said this many, many times before but we really are just getting started! We are already seeing record growth in 2022 and expect this year to be remarkable. Let's go!"

Going forward, Cyberlux Corporation is "Harnessing the Future", driving operational growth with current and future technologies, through fundamental organic growth and through an accelerated acquisitions and joint ventures strategy, all fueling significant future growth. As the Company develops advanced technology products, we will identify core technology and product companies, and these companies will become the Cyberlux growth catalysts. As the 2021 results show, Cyberlux is building a global enterprise and developing into a leading technology growth company.

About Cyberlux Corporation

Cyberlux Corporation (OTC Bulletin Board: CYBL) is "Harnessing the Future" by leading digital transformation across global industries, driving operational growth through an accelerated acquisitions and joint ventures strategy, and continuously fueling growth with current and future technology developments, including fundamental organic growth from the Company's four business units - Digital Platform Solutions, Unmanned Aircraft Solutions, Advanced Lighting Solutions, Infrastructure Technology Solutions, targeting U.S. government agencies, commercial markets and international opportunities. For more information, please visit www.cyberlux.com. For investor information, please contact: ir_cybl@cyberlux.com

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

SOURCE: Cyberlux Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/695616/Cyberlux-Corporation-OTC-CYBL-Reports-Record-Financial-and-Operational-Results-Delivering-81M-in-Revenue-and-19M-in-Net-Income-for-Year-Ended-December-31-2021

