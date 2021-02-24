CD Projekt Red delays the 'Cyberpunk 2077' 1.2 patch until March

You'll have to wait until the second half of March for the next big Cyberpunk 2077 patch, CD Projekt Red announced on Twitter today. The developer cites its recent ransomware hack as the major culprit — it initially planned to launch the 1.2 patch in February. While I'm sure the news disappoints plenty of gamers, this issue is outside of the studio's control. Dealing with the fallout of a massive hack is tough enough, doing so while trying to fix one of the biggest creative failures in gaming history seems downright impossible without forcing developers to crunch even further. The studio says you can look forward to "numerous overall quality improvements and fixes" when the 1.2 patch arrives.

While we dearly wanted to deliver Patch 1.2 for Cyberpunk 2077 in the timespan we detailed previously, the recent cyber attack on the studio’s IT infrastructure and extensive scope of the update mean this unfortunately will not happen — we’ll need some additional time. 1/3 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) February 24, 2021

CD Projekt Red announced that it had been hacked earlier this month, and at the time said it wouldn't be negotiating or paying off the hackers. Consequently, it expects some confidential information to eventually leak out. The delay hits PlayStation 5 owners particularly hard, as Sony still hasn't allowed the game to return to the PlayStation Store. That won't happen until Cyberpunk 2077 is in better shape.