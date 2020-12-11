U.S. markets open in 1 hour 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,641.25
    -27.25 (-0.74%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,820.00
    -190.00 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,304.00
    -98.00 (-0.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,900.00
    -21.20 (-1.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    46.70
    -0.08 (-0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,835.60
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.94
    -0.15 (-0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2129
    -0.0021 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.9080
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.08
    +1.81 (+8.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3172
    -0.0127 (-0.96%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    104.1020
    -0.1220 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,831.17
    -142.88 (-0.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    346.99
    -12.41 (-3.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,539.45
    -60.31 (-0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,652.52
    -103.72 (-0.39%)
     

‘Cyberpunk 2077’ sets a Steam record with one million concurrent players

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Cyberpunk 2077 had some interesting glitches on launch, but those haven’t dissuaded anyone from playing it. The title set a new record for the largest number of simultaneous players in a single player game, with a record 1,003,262 playing just after the December 10th launch, according to Steam Database. That tops the previous Steam record of 472,962 players set by Fallout 4 back in 2015.

Since Cyberpunk 2077 is also available on GoG and Epic Games, along with Stadia and GeForce Now, that number doesn’t fully capture every PC player, either. And of course, it doesn’t take into account anyone playing it on a console.

The game took Steam down completely for a short while just after launch, prompting a CD Projekt Red developer to tweet “Wow. The hype is real.” By way of comparison, it’s currently beating out multiplayer games like Counter-Strike, PUBG and Dota 2.

Despite the hype and early success, you should be aware of issues, depending on your platform. On top of the, ahem, anatomical issues, players have complained about Cyperpunk 2077 struggling with performance on consoles and PC’s that are more than a couple of years old.

Latest Stories

  • 2 Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Investing is all about profits, and part of generating profits is knowing when to start the game. The old adage says to buy low and sell high, and while it’s tempting just to discount cliches like that, they’ve passed into common currency because they embody a fundamental truth. Buying low is always a good start in building a portfolio.The trick, however, is recognizing the right stocks to buy low. Prices fall for a reason, and sometimes that reason is fundamental unsoundness. Fortunately, Wall Streets analysts are busy separating the wheat from the chaff among the market’s low-priced stocks, and some top stock experts have tagged several equities for big gains. These stocks are trading low now – but the reasons are not necessarily bad for investors.We’ve used the TipRanks database to pull up the data and reviews on two stocks that are priced low now, but may be primed for gains. They’ve been getting positive reviews, and despite their share depreciation, they hold Buy ratings and show upwards of 60% upside potential.Digital Media Solutions (DMS)We will start with Digital Media Solutions, an adtech company which connects online advertisers with customers through performance-based branding and marketplace solutions. DMS boasts a powerful consumer intelligence database, which it uses to fine-tune customer acquisition campaigns – while offering advertisers accountability for the project budget.DMS went public in July of this year, via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, Leo Holdings. The combination took the DMS name for the ticker, and initiated trading at $10 per share. The stock has been volatile since, and is currently down 27% since it started trading.Digital advertising is a huge – and growing – sector, worth $100 billion in 2019 and expected to reach $130 billion by the end of next year. DMS has a solid piece of that cash cow, and the Q3 numbers demonstrate that. Quarterly revenue hit a company record, of $82.8 million, which was up 10% sequentially and 44% year-over-year. Of that total revenue, the company saw a gross profit of $25.1 million, for a 30% gross margin. All in all, DMS’s first quarter as a publicly traded company showed strong results.Covering the stock for Canaccord is analyst Maria Ripps, who is rated 5 stars by TipRanks, and stands in the top 1% out of more than 7,100 stock analysts. “The company saw meaningful volume growth from both new and existing clients, with particular strength from its auto insurance business along with the eCommerce, education, and non-profit verticals… We continue to think investors will gradually come to appreciate DMS’ similarities with other leading digital marketing peers that trade at more premium valuations, and expect multiple expansion over time as the story becomes better understood,” Ripps noted.To this end, Ripps rates DMS stock a Buy, and her $15 price target suggests an upside of 106% from the current share price of $7.20. (To watch Ripps’ track record, click here)Overall, DMS’ Moderate Buy consensus rating is based on 2 recent reviews, both positive. The stock has an average price target of $14, which indicates a 92% upside potential. (See DMS stock analysis on TipRanks)ViaSat, Inc. (VSAT)From digital advertising we move on to digital networking. ViaSat provides customers with high-speed broadband access through a secure satellite network system. The company serves both military and commercial markets, meeting the growing need for secure communications links.The anti-coronavirus shutdown policies have particularly hard on ViaSat. This may sound counterintuitive, as online networking has been busier than ever, but a large segment of ViaSat’s business comes from the airlines, and with air travel first grounded and still facing depressed travel volumes, ViaSat’s shares have yet to recover from their February/March swoon.On a positive note – and one that is indicative of the essential nature of secure satellite communications in today’s networked economy – ViaSat reported $577 million in Q3 contract awards, representing a 29% yoy gain. For the year to date, the company has seen awards totaling $1.9 billion, which is up 5% from this time last year. The third quarter (the company’s fiscal Q2) revenues and earnings were somewhat mixed, reflecting both the increase in contract awards and the decline in airline business. Revenues were $554 million, down 6% yoy, but up almost 4% sequentially. EPS was 3 cents per share, beating the predicted 5 cent loss by a wide margin.JPMorgan analyst Philip Cusick writes of ViaSat: “[We] believe long-term growth levers remain intact highlighted by record segment backlog of $1.1b… We view ViaSat as a satellite innovation leader and believe the company’s future ViaSat-3 fleet will accelerate growth in satellite services over the coming years. At the same time, we see a long-term government systems tailwind driven by the company’s radio portfolio, mobile broadband, and SATCOM.”In line with his bullish comments, Cusick rates VSAT shares an Overweight (i.e. Buy), and his $60 price target implies ~72% upside on the one-year time horizon. (To watch Cusick’s track record, click here)Overall, the stock has 5 recent reviews, including 3 Buys and 2 Holds. Shares are priced at $34.14, and the average price target of $55 suggests a 61% upside potential from that level. (See VSAT stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Cramer Says Time To Take Profit In These Electric Vehicle SPAC Stocks

    Jim Cramer recommended Thursday that investors trim their exposure to auto-related special purpose acquisition company stocks, CNBC reported.What Happened: The host of the CNBC "Mad Money" show termed the stocks of QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS), Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: LAZR), and SPACs of Arrival and Canoo as speculative."These stocks have gotten out of control, so I'm begging you to take something off the table," urged the former hedge fund manager.Cramer asked investors to be responsible speculators. "Speculative stocks can get overheated, which is why it's important to take profits while you have them," he advised.Why It Matters: The former hedge fund manager has endorsed the four electric vehicle startups which are taking the SPAC route since October, noted CNBC.He recommended the Bill Gates and Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY)-backed QuantumScape in late October, which merged with Kensington Capital to go public.A week ago he recommended Luminar and said the stock was a Buy at $15. The autonomous vehicle sensor company went public through a SPAC earlier this month. United Parcel Service, Inc (NYSE: UPS)-backed Arrival, a U.K.-based EV maker specializing in microfactories, plans to go public through a merger with CIIG Merger Corp (NASDAQ: CIIC). Cramer had recommended the SPAC stock last week at $17.50.Cramer also recommended Canoo Holdings Ltd, a California-based EV startup, set to merge with Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ: HCAC). The stock was termed a Buy by Cramer last Friday at $15.64."You can always get back in at lower levels, and I'm very confident that lower prices could be in the cards," Cramer recommends to investors.Price Action: On Thursday, QuantumScape shares closed 1.96% higher at $76.61. Luminar Technologies shares closed 7.45% lower at $34.17 extending the fall in the after-hours session by almost 7% to $31.78.CIIG Merger shares fell 1.63% to $31.38 in the regular session. On the same day, Hennessy Capital shares closed 10% higher at $22 and fell 6.82% to $20.50 in the after-hours session.Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Cramer Says This EV Startup Has The 'Best Claim To Be The Son Of Tesla,' Gives Blessing To Buy SPAC Stock(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • EV company Electric Last Mile to go public via merger with SPAC Forum Merger III Corp.

    Electric vehicle company Electric Last Mile Inc. has agreed to go public via a merger with special purpose acquisition corporation (SPAC) Forum Merger III Corp. . Once the deal closes, the combined company will be renamed Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. and will trade on Nasdaq under the ticker "ELMS." The deal has a pro forma implied equity value of about $1.4 billion and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021. The new company is expecting to launch its Urban Delivery van as the first electric Class 1 commercial vehicle in the U.S. in the third quarter of 2021. The company is expecting the vehicle to have the lowest total cost of ownership. The company has more than 30,000 pre-orders from customers, including some of the biggest fleet managers and dealers in the country, it said in a statement. Forum Merger shares were halted premarket for the news.

  • 8 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    Many investors are drawn to dividend stocks because they offer a regular flow of cash that doesn't depend on the market going up. If you're looking for a steady stream of income in retirement or a regular flow of cash to keep your nest egg growing, a monthly dividend stock could be a good fit. Here are eight top stocks that offer good yields, strong operations and monthly income.

  • Stocks Due for a Quick Pop and Stocks Due to Drop

    Citigroup has released a list of 60 stocks to watch—30 that could pop and 30 that could slide, evenly divided between large-caps and small-caps. We review the highlights.

  • Tesla’s China Rival Nio Joins Race for Cash with Share Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese electric-car maker Nio Inc. joined the rush for fundraising among new-energy vehicle manufacturers, capitalizing on a 11-fold increase in its share price this year to boost its coffers.The manufacturer is selling 60 million American depositary shares in a follow-on offering, and has the option to sell another nine million, according to a statement. Based on its latest share price of $45.22, the carmaker could raise as much as $2.7 billion, excluding a greenshoe option. The stock fell 6.3% in premarket trading Friday.Rising electric-car demand has pushed up manufacturers’ shares this year, prompting them to sell more stock to fuel their growth. On Wednesday, Chinese rival Xpeng Inc. raised $2.16 billion in an upsized share sale. A week earlier, Li Auto Inc. sold $1.36 billion of new stock, while industry leader Tesla Inc. is raising as much as $5 billion in its third stock offering this year.Electric-car demand is increasing in China, benefiting Tesla as well as its local contenders such as Nio and Xpeng that focus on their domestic market. Sales of new energy vehicles, which includes electric cars, more than doubled last month to 169,000 units, according to China Passenger Car Association.Nio’s share sale adds to what is already a record year for Chinese capital-raising on U.S. exchanges, even as relations between the world’s two biggest economies are at a low ebb. U.S. equity capital markets are having a blistering end to the year, with billions of dollars of stock being sold through initial public offerings and follow-ons.(Updates to include share price move in the second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Suze Orman says these are the biggest money no-nos

    Avoid making these errors and you'll enjoy a better financial life, the money guru says.

  • Why Airbnb being valued at $101 billion and DoorDash at $66 billion may end badly, quickly

    Airbnb and DoorDash will have to come out of the gate firing as public companies given the valuations afforded each on their IPO days.

  • Dow Jones Futures Signal Solid Losses; FDA To 'Rapidly' OK Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine; Disney, Tesla, Nio Among Key Stocks Moving

    Futures signaled solid losses. The FDA will "rapidly" OK the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine after an advisory panel backed it. Disney leapt on streaming news. Nio and Tesla fell amid stock sales.

  • Elon Musk Decries ‘M.B.A.-ization’ of America

    “I think there might be too many M.B.A.s running companies,” Tesla’s chief executive says. Many business-school leaders fire back, arguing his comments don’t match the reality of what is taught in M.B.A. programs.

  • Pfizer Shares Jump Ahead of FDA Vaccine Approval, Dividend Boost

    Pfizer extended its dividend payout run to 329 consecutive quarters Friday as the drugmaker prepares for FDA approval of its breakthrough coronavirus vaccine.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Rising AI Competition

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Microsoft, Netflix and Nvidia.

  • Tesla Gets Jefferies Downgrade As EV Maker Faces 'Execution Risk' In 2021

    Jefferies has downgraded Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), citing "execution risk" the automaker faces in 2021 amid product launches and an expansion drive, CNBC reported Thursday.The Tesla Analyst: Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois downgraded Tesla stock from Buy to Hold but raised its 12-month price target from $500 to $650.The Tesla Thesis: Houchois noted that the Elon Musk-led automaker may face some "execution risk" as the company expands in batteries and other segments."We see 2021 as a year when Tesla's growth and earnings will accelerate with the roll out of 2 vehicles with high commonality but also an acceleration of investment in both capacity and batteries that add some degree of execution risk," wrote Houchois.The analyst noted that Tesla enjoys a "messianic" brand that has a reach beyond autos and this gives it a competitive edge. Nevertheless, he issued a caveat: "We don't believe that Tesla can dominate the industry given the latter's size, structure and politics."Jefferies downgrade comes at a time when Tesla's stock has soared nearly 650% on a year-to-date basis. The company is due to be included in the S&P 500 index this month.See Also: Tesla Gets Downgrade From Long-Term Bull Pierre Ferragu, Analyst Says Time To Book Profits"Tesla in a league of its own," Houchois explained, as per CNBC. "A lot happened in 2020 with next year a mix of delivery and high re-investment. Tesla remains self-funded but raising capital keeps pressure on Legacies."Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 3.7% higher at $627.07 on Wednesday and fell 0.35% in the after-hours session.Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. Latest Ratings for TSLA DateFirmActionFromTo Dec 2020New StreetDowngradesBuyNeutral Dec 2020JP MorganMaintainsUnderweight Dec 2020Goldman SachsUpgradesNeutralBuy View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA View the Latest Analyst RatingsSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Tesla Gets Downgrade From Long-Term Bull Pierre Ferragu, Analyst Says Time To Book Profits * Apple Working On Self-Driving Vehicle Similar To Tesla With TSMC: Report(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Tesla Stock Versus GE: A Tale of Two Bears

    J.P. Morgan analysts Stephen Tusa and Ryan Brinkman each made a bold, bearish call on a stock they cover—General Electric and Tesla, respectively. The calls have played out very differently.

  • Nio joins Tesla and other rivals in rush to offer more shares in electric-vehicle companies

    Amid an explosion in stock prices for electric-vehicle manufacturers, Chinese EV company Nio Inc. (NIO) announced Thursday afternoon that it plans to sell at least 60 million fresh American depositary shares, with an additional 9 million shares available to underwriters. Nio stock dropped more than 4% in after-hours trading following the announcement. Nio’s move follows similar offerings by three other public EV companies in roughly the past week.

  • This Coronavirus Stock Has Over 80% Upside, Says J.P. Morgan

    Covid-19 has been responsible for a complete shift in how society operates. On a lighter note, it has also brought with it a whole new world of terminology. For investors there has been the addition of the term, “coronavirus stocks.” Those are the names which have come to the fore during the pandemic, offering potential vaccines and therapeutics to help us get back to normal. Novavax (NVAX) is possibly the ultimate “coronavirus stock.” It has certainly been the most profitable. The vaccine specialist’s shares have appreciated by a humongous 2790% throughout the year, as investors have pinned their hopes on the company’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate NVX-CoV2373.But with several of its rivals already nearing the finish line with their respective vaccine candidates, will Novavax be remembered for just delivering massive returns or does it still have a meaningful part to play in the rollout of global Covid-19 vaccines?For J.P. Morgan analyst Eric Joseph, the answer is the latter.“We continue to view NVX-CoV2373 as having a well-differentiated positioning in the overall COVID-19 vaccine space, both clinically and logistically, and believe current levels under-reflect its long-term commercial potential,” Joseph said.Joseph rates NVAX an Overweight (i.e. Buy) along with a $215 price target. The implication for investors? Upside of ~87%. (To watch Joseph’s track record, click here)The latest endorsement comes despite a delay to NVX-CoV2373’s U.S. & Mexico Phase 3 study. However, following the FDA’s positive review of the Phase 2 data, all that remains is the agency’s review of Novavax’ commercial-scale production at the North Carolina facility, for the trial to be given the go ahead. This should happen in the coming weeks.Meanwhile, NVX-CoV2373’s Phase 3 U.K. trial and phase 2b study in South Africa are both fully enrolled, with efficacy readouts slated for 1Q21.“While the trial is expected to primarily support approvability in major ex-US markets,” joseph said, “Given the standardized trial protocol across the COVID-19 vaccine space, the company believes a robust data set (with consistent data in the SA study) could potentially support a faster regulatory pathway in the US as well.”Looking at the consensus breakdown, based on 4 Buys and 1 Sell, Novavax gets a Moderate Buy rating. The analysts’ forecast is for ~62% of upside, given the average price target clocks in at $186.20. (See NVAX stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for healthcare stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • ‘You don't need Congress’: Biden increasingly pressured to unilaterally forgive up to $50,000 student debt

    Democrats and experts are increasingly calling for the cancellation of federally-held student debt, pushing President-elect Joe Biden to take action soon after he enters office on January 20, 2021.

  • Pfizer Covid Vaccine, Disney, Costco, Airbnb - 5 Things You Must Know Friday

    Stock futures fall on fading hopes for a stimulus agreement; Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine candidate gets approval from a Food and Drug Administration advisory panel; Disney forecasts 260 million subscribers for Disney+ by 2024.

  • Why Kevin O'Leary Is Betting On Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Tontine SPAC

    Investor Kevin O'Leary presented at the inaugural Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference. Among the many topics he covered in his presentation was his thoughts on SPACs.O'Leary On SPACs: SPACs are a competition to private equity, O'Leary told Benzinga's Jason Raznick on Wednesday."The key to SPACs is the sponsor," O'Leary said. Among the SPACs that O'Leary has bought are ones from Bill Ackman, Michael Klein and Alec Gores."I only buy the deals where I know the sponsor has been a player successfully in private equity."The team at Ackman's SPAC, which is Pershing Square Tontine (NASDAQ: PSTH), is smart, O'Leary said."They're not gonna do stupid deals -- that's your assumption," he said.More than 200 SPACs exist, and O'Leary said some of the management teams are doing very speculative deals that he doesn't want to buy into."If you're going to buy a SPAC, make sure your horse and your jockey are proven winners."Related Link: Is MindMed Creating The Tesla Of Mental Health? Thoughts From CEO JR Rahn, Investor Kevin O'LearyThe SPAC Picks: Shares of Pershing Square Tontine are up 12% in the last month and at $25.62 are trading at a premium to their $20 offering level.The SPAC was the largest done in 2020 and has been rumored to merge with Bloomberg, Stripe and other unicorns.Alec Gores is behind several SPACs including Gores Holdings III (NASDAQ: GRSH) and Gores Holdings V (NASDAQ: GRSV), which are still seeking targets.Gores Holdings IV (NASDAQ: GHIV) is merging with United Wholesale Mortgage. Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ: LAZR) went public via a previous Gores-sponsored SPAC. Gores also took Hostess Brands (NASDAQ: TWNK) public via a SPAC.There are several Churchill Capital SPACs from Klein, including Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE: CCX), Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) and Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE: CCV), that are still seeking a target company.Klein's Churchill Capital Corp III merged with MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE: MPLN). Another Klein SPAC became Clarivate Analytics (NYSE: CCC).Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick, left, and "Shark Tank" judge Kevin O'Leary. Benzinga file photo by Dustin Blitchok. See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Costco Reports Q1 Sales Beat, Sees 86% E-Commerce Growth * Is MindMed Creating The Tesla Of Mental Health? Thoughts From CEO JR Rahn, Investor Kevin O'Leary(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • These software stocks could be bigger winners than Zoom and Okta next year

    An improving economy once widespread COVID-19 vaccinations occur could usher in a new set of software winners, according to a J.P. Morgan analyst.