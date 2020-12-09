U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,672.82
    -29.43 (-0.79%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,068.81
    -105.07 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,338.95
    -243.82 (-1.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,902.15
    -15.63 (-0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    45.68
    +0.16 (+0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,838.70
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.99
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2086
    -0.0025 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.9410
    +0.0280 (+3.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3371
    +0.0013 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    104.2800
    -0.0010 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,551.34
    +18,551.34 (+0.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    362.82
    +9.01 (+2.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,564.29
    +5.47 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,817.94
    +350.84 (+1.33%)
     

'Cyberpunk 2077' preload on consoles includes the Day 0 update

Jessica Conditt
·Senior Editor
·2 min read

Cyberpunk 2077, arguably the most anticipated game of the year, unlocks at midnight local time on December 10th for PCs and consoles, and extra-eager players are able to pre-download the game so it’s ready to rock as soon as the clock flips over. It’s been unclear whether this download would include all of the patches necessary to load the game right away, and at the final hour, CD Projekt RED global community lead Marcin Momot has cleared the air on Twitter.

On consoles, preloading Cyberpunk 2077 includes the Day 0 update (also called the Day 1 patch), so the game should launch at midnight, respective to your own time zone, without extra downloads. PC players will encounter a small patch out of the gate — 2GB to 3GB for Steam and Epic Games Store versions, and a few hundred MBs for GOG players (and don’t forget to grab the latest drivers from NVIDIA).

Boxed editions operate by their own rules here, too. On PC and Xbox, the game and Day 0 update are a package deal, coming in at 60GB to 75GB. On PlayStation, however, the game and update need to be downloaded separately, and they are a combined 110GB.

Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt RED didn’t release console versions of the game to reviewers, and a handful of early PC players have encountered game-breaking bugs, particularly in the latter half of their adventures. In our review playthrough, the game crashed once, though thankfully it didn’t erase any progress.

Happy hacking, choombas.

  • Luminar Could Own 100% of the Lidar Market — And It May Still Be Overvalued

    After months of waiting, special purpose acquisition company "Gores Metropoulous" finally completed its reverse-merger IPO on December 3, turning light detection and ranging (lidar) maker Luminar Technologies (LAZR) into a publicly-traded company. Less than a week later, Luminar stock has more than doubled -- and now, Northland Securities has decided it's time to cash in chips and downgrade it.In his brief research note, Northland analyst Gus Richard took down Luminar on Tuesday, downgrading the stock to "market perform" and assigning a $41 price target to the $41.80 stock. Although Richard believes Luminar will eventually become "the automotive lidar" leader (you know, once automakers actually start putting lidar in cars), this market is "still in its infancy," observes the analyst. (To watch Richard's track record, click here)Volvo will probably be the first big automaker to incorporate the technology into its cars, but even Volvo is a good two years away from "production ramp" on such vehicles. In the meantime, the 5-star analyst expects Luminar stock to wobble both higher and lower, such that even if you believe in the technology, you'll probably have plenty of opportunity to buy this stock at better prices.What price would be nice for Luminar stock? That's hard to say, exactly. In Richard's view, lidar will eventually play a role in self-driving automobiles, and the "lidar market" could be worth as much as $2.5 billion by 2025. Problem is, at its present market capitalization, Richard observes that Luminar stock costs "6x" the value of the entire automotive lidar market.In other words, if Luminar should happen to capture the entire lidar market -- i.e. if in 2025, every lidar unit sold, everywhere in the world, is a Luminar unit -- the stock would still be selling for six times all of those sales (which isn't exactly a cheap valuation, especially looking five years out). Moreover, Richard points out that realistically, Luminar probably won't capture 100% of all lidar sales worldwide. It would actually be very lucky to capture even one-third of all sales and, even assuming that happens, the stock would still be selling for about 18 times 2025 sales.And not meaning to beat a dead horse, but 18 times sales five years away is pretty crazy valuation, even in this market.So why not just go all in and downgrade the stock to "sell?" Our hunch is the analyst expects Luminar's sales growth alone might impress investors, and potentially allow the stock to hold onto most of its current valuation. From $15 million in sales this year, the analyst forecasts sales to more than double to $35 million by 2022 -- then apparently zoom 2,000% more to approach $750 million by 2025.If Luminar even just promises that kind of growth (whether or not it actually delivers), the prospect alone might tempt investors to stick around and see what happens in 2025 -- especially seeing how well the stock has already done in 2020. (See LAZR stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Tesla, Trading at $650, Gets $90 Price Target From JPMorgan

    JPMorgan analyst Ryan Brinkman has told clients not to increase their holdings in Tesla to approximate its weight in the S&P; 500 ahead of its inclusion to the benchmark on December 21.

  • Dow Slides As McConnell Lashes Out Over Stimulus Gridlock; IPO Stock Soars On Debut

    The Dow Jones sank lower as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blasted Democrats for failing to compromise on a coronavirus stimulus relief bill Wednesday. Meanwhile IPO stock DoorDash rocketed higher on its debut.

  • Tesla's Musk relocates to Texas from California; compares himself to war general

    Musk confirmed the move in an interview with Matt Murray, the Wall Street Journal's editor in chief. "The two biggest things that I got going on right now are the Starship development in South Texas ... and then the big new U.S. factory for Tesla," the 49-year-old Tesla chief said.

  • Greenwich LifeScience stock skyrockets more than 2,000% after upbeat data on breast cancer treatment

    Shares of Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. blasted 2,399.3% higher in very active and volatile afternoon trading Wednesday, after the Texas-based biopharmaceutical company displayed upbeat results of a Phase IIb trial for its breast cancer treatment. The stock, which has been halted no less than 20 times for volatility, was easily the biggest gainer trading on major U.S. exchanges, while trading volume of 15.9 million shares was many multiples of the full-day average of about 22,000 shares. The company said before the open that a poster presentation of five-year data for the GP2 clinical trial met all of its endpoints and showed zero recurrence of breast cancer in patients who had previously undergone surgery. The stock, which went public on Sept. 25, was now trading 2,159.7% above its $5.75 initial public offering price. The stock was soaring on a day that the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF dropped 1.9% and the S&P 500 fell 0.7%.

  • DoorDash Trio Worth Up to $2.8 Billion Each as IPO Soars

    (Bloomberg) -- Stanford University students Tony Xu, Andy Fang and Stanley Tang had a revelation seven years ago in a Palo Alto macaroon store.The shop’s owner showed them pages and pages of delivery orders she hadn’t been able to fulfill. Demand wasn’t high enough to hire a full-time delivery person, but there was no way she could drop off all the orders herself. It was a story the three heard again and again as they worked to understand how they could leverage technology to help small businesses.Read more: DoorDash Almost Doubles IPO Value With Huge Trading Debut JumpThey decided to build a basic web page with menus from local restaurants to see if there was demand for a delivery business. “It was super simple, ugly, and honestly we weren’t really expecting anything,” Tang said at a Stanford lecture years later. “All of a sudden we got a phone call - someone called! They wanted to order Thai food.”Now, those three are billionaires as the company they founded -- San Francisco-based DoorDash Inc. -- went public. DoorDash sold 33 million shares Tuesday for $102 each in an initial public offering, raising $3.37 billion, then watched as the price jumped to $189.51 by the close of trading Wednesday.Other investors who stand to benefit from the IPO include Sequoia Capital, Softbank’s Vision Fund and Yuri Milner’s DST Global. DoorDash, which was valued privately in June at $16 billion, would be worth more than $71 billion at the closing price, on a fully diluted basis.The founders made that first delivery of prawn pad thai themselves, juggling the rapidly growing business with the demands of their studies.“We would go to class, and then after we would go deliver food,” Tang said. “We were the customer support. I sometimes had to take phone calls during lectures. We spent afternoons going down University Avenue just passing out flyers, trying to promote DoorDash.”Pandemic BoostThey continue to encourage all their employees to make deliveries, engage in customer support or other front-line tasks at least once a month.The business grew rapidly, expanding across the U.S. and into Canada and Australia, but it received an unexpected boost this year as the coronavirus pandemic kept people away from restaurants, instead ordering food on their smartphones. Total revenue in the nine months ended Sept. 30 was $1.9 billion, compared with $587 million in the same period last year. The company’s second quarter was the first profitable one in its history.To support its merchants and delivery people during Covid, DoorDash said it cut commission costs for certain businesses and increased driver payments. Still, the company has been accused by some restaurants of squeezing them for profits when they’ve been otherwise unable to open for normal in-store service.The three founders each own stakes worth $2.5 billion to $2.8 billion based on Wednesday’s closing price, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Xu has voting authority over all Class B shares, filings show, giving him control of the company with 69% of the voting power.(Updates with closing price in fourth paragraph, value of founders’ stakes in last.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • It’s Time to Shift Away From Zoom Video and Other Covid-19 Tech Plays, J.P. Morgan Says. What to Buy Instead.

    The time has come to take profits in super-pricey software stocks like Zoom Video Communications, Okta, and DocuSign—and to find bargains elsewhere, J.P. Morgan says.

  • Moderna Crumbles: Shares Are 'Fully Valued' With Eightfold Gain In 2020

    Moderna stock crumbled Wednesday after Needham analyst Alan Carr said the coronavirus vaccine maker is fully valued after capturing an eightfold gain this year. Carr downgraded shares.

  • Retirement advice from the man who created the 401(k)

    The father of the 401(k) has tips for everyone, including lawmakers, on ways to save for retirement.

  • The FTC wants to break up Facebook

    The Federal Trade Commission has filed an antirust lawsuit against Facebook, and is seeking to break up the social media giant.

  • AT&T Is Said to Get Bids Exceeding $15 Billion for DirecTV

    AT&T; received bids exceeding $15 billion for DirecTV, with bidders including the Churchill Capital SPAC and PE titan TPG, a media report says.

  • These software stocks could be bigger winners than Zoom and Okta next year

    An improving economy once widespread COVID-19 vaccinations occur could usher in a new set of software winners, according to a J.P. Morgan analyst.

  • DoorDash soars in public debut: Here's how the stock is doing

    Food delivery company DoorDash spiked about 78% above its IPO price, opening at $182 a share on Wednesday. The company had priced its shares at $102 each on Tuesday. The jump is the third largest this year, giving the company a fully diluted valuation of about $68 billion dollars.

  • Dave Ramsey says beware these 10 major money 'don'ts'

    The financial expert and radio host says Americans stay poor because of these blunders.

  • 10 of the Best Stocks to Buy for 2021

    In 2021, the fate of the economy -- and the stock market -- will likely revolve around the pace and effectiveness of factors like vaccine rollouts for COVID-19 along with fiscal stimulus and government assistance programs. As nations race to reach the coveted post-pandemic phase, themes like technology, penny pinching, entertainment and personal health run through the best stocks to buy for 2021. Adobe is "best in class" in its industry by a country mile.

  • Kushner Cos. Spent the Trump Years Unwinding Scion’s Costly Bets

    (Bloomberg) -- Guy Fieri’s Times Square restaurant, where Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump partied in late 2016 before heading to Washington, is gone. The office tower at 666 Fifth Ave., once the headquarters of the Kushner family’s real estate empire, has been sold. So too has a stake in a project in the trendy Dumbo neighborhood of Brooklyn.New York looks a lot different now than it did before Jared Kushner left town to take a job as a senior adviser to his father-in-law, President Donald Trump. Kushner Cos., the company where he was chief executive officer, has pulled back from the city, winnowing almost a decade’s worth of investments in a few years. Instead, it has relocated its ambitions to apartment complexes in New Jersey and Florida.It isn’t clear if Kushner will return to an active role in the company after four years in the White House, or even if he’ll go back to New York. The changes made in his absence by his father Charles Kushner and company president Laurent Morali come after a decade-long push into the city, most of it when Jared Kushner was CEO. Although there were successes, some of the biggest deals foundered. High purchase prices, excessive borrowing and unrealistic expectations were followed by declining valuations and debt renegotiations.Kushner Cos. didn’t respond to questions about whether Jared Kushner would rejoin the company or about the change in strategy. But Christopher Smith, its top lawyer, pointed in an email to a number of profitable transactions, including investments in Lower Manhattan and the Gowanus neighborhood of Brooklyn. He said other buildings had gained in value.During the Trump years Kushner Cos. chased investors from China, Qatar and Israel as Jared Kushner was helping shape foreign policy. He stepped down from his role at the company and transferred some of his assets to family members, but the structure of the divestments wasn’t clear, exacerbating ethics concerns.At the same time, the company purchased apartment buildings in the suburbs of New Jersey, Maryland and Virginia, markets that are now booming as people flee cities during the Covid-19 pandemic. It is also looking to break into new territory: multifamily projects in South Florida.Some of the transactions that brought the company to this point have been painful. The 2018 sale of 666 Fifth Ave. was necessary to pay off a loan incurred in 2007, at the peak of the market, when Kushner Cos. purchased the office tower for a then-record $1.8 billion. Jared Kushner didn’t become CEO until the following year, but he was involved in the negotiations and touted the purchase in a news release as having “great upside potential.”Saying goodbye to the property – a 99-year lease on the office space was sold to Brookfield Asset Management Inc. for $1.3 billion – was a comedown from plans to demolish the building and replace it with an even taller skyscraper in partnership with China’s Anbang Insurance Group, an option weighed by the company during Kushner’s first months in the White House.A few blocks away there’s the Times Square retail property – six floors of the building that once housed the New York Times. Kushner Cos. bought the space in 2015, and a year later raised $370 million of debt based on an appraisal price of $470 million, a 59% increase over what it had paid.Now it looks as though the financial assumptions underpinning that valuation were a mirage. To fill the building, Kushner Cos. turned to tenants whose need for space was great but whose assessment of demand for experiential attractions turned out to be misguided. There was an exhibit featuring digital dolphins, and another with detailed miniatures of world monuments.By the end of last year, Guy’s American Kitchen & Bar was closed, a planned food hall never opened, a third tenant went bankrupt and a fourth wasn’t paying full rent. Kushner Cos. defaulted on $85 million of its debt there last December, and an August appraisal put the property’s value at $92.5 million, lender records show, about a 70% drop from the purchase price.“The former New York Times building was really a retail disaster,” said Joshua Stein, a New York-based real estate attorney. “One concept after another failed.”Kushner Cos. also sold a less than 5% stake in the Watchtower complex in Brooklyn’s Dumbo neighborhood, acquired from the Jehovah’s Witnesses in 2016. Jared Kushner, whose father-in-law was running for president at the time, trumpeted plans to convert the buildings into stores and loft office spaces. Kushner’s father decided to refocus elsewhere.The list of New York sales since January 2017 includes two other Brooklyn development sites and apartments in Queens. The company hasn’t announced any major acquisitions in the city since then.Some New York deals that originated during Jared Kushner’s tenure have been successful. Three properties were sold for a combined gross profit of $239 million, according to data provided by Smith, the company’s lawyer. But that’s more than offset by about $200 million in operating losses at 666 Fifth Ave. after debt payments, figures provided by lenders to investors show, and a $200 million drop in value for the Times Square space.New York isn’t the only big city where Kushner Cos. is retrenching. The company has been in talks to offload its only Chicago office property, a 31-story tower originally built for AT&T Inc., for $188 million, a 32% discount from the 2007 purchase price and barely enough to cover the property’s mortgage.Investments in other markets have been ample. In 2019, the company made its biggest purchase in more than a decade, spending more than $1 billion on 6,000 apartments in the Baltimore and Washington suburbs. Two years earlier, it had teamed up with Israel’s largest asset manager to purchase 1,000 apartments in Plainsboro, New Jersey.The company’s return to its suburban roots might seem a surprising denouement, at least to those who thought Jared Kushner’s public role might facilitate private deal-making. But working for Trump often proved more awkward than lucrative.Kushner’s rising star attracted interest from investors who hadn’t done business with his family’s company. It also drew public scrutiny when his sister, Nicole Kushner Meyer, mentioned her brother’s White House role while pitching investors in China on a project in Jersey City, New Jersey. The company later apologized to anyone who interpreted her remarks as an attempt to lure investors.Anbang, which made real estate purchases across the U.S. prior to Trump’s China-bashing ascent to the White House, walked away from 666 Fifth Ave. soon after Bloomberg News reported details of a proposed deal with Kushner Cos. in early 2017 that would have provided a $4 billion construction loan and a $400 million payout to the Kushners. Chinese authorities seized Anbang the following year and imprisoned its chairman on unrelated fraud and embezzlement charges.Qatari royals also weighed an investment in 666 Fifth Ave. During the 2016 presidential campaign, Jared Kushner and his father had talked with Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim Al Thani, who’d previously served as Qatar’s prime minister and head of its sovereign-wealth fund, about investing in the tower. The deal would have included $500 million from the sheikh’s investment firm, contingent on finding other investors. Talks stalled after simultaneous negotiations with Anbang fell apart.One Kushner Cos. business partner who asked not to be identified discussing the closely held business said Jared Kushner’s work as Trump’s emissary to Israel and the Middle East introduced him to a new set of wealthy investors who could become partners once he returns to the private sector.Last week, on what may be his last trip to the region, Jared Kushner worked to bridge the divide between Saudi Arabia and Qatar, which had worsened after Saudi Arabia launched a blockade of its neighbor that Trump backed. A spokesman for the White House declined to comment.The company also is positioned to benefit from Trump’s 2017 tax law, which created incentives to invest in low-income neighborhoods designated as opportunity zones. One Florida development is in such an area, which allows investors to defer taxes on capital gains reinvested there. Kushner Cos. is expanding properties in zones in the New Jersey beach town of Long Branch. It has declined to say whether it’s taking advantage of the tax breaks, and no public disclosures are required.Whether he does come back to the family real estate business, Jared Kushner still owns a stake in Cadre, the startup he cofounded that sells fractional shares of investments in property deals. Cadre arranged to buy him out last year, but the deal was shelved after the pandemic hit, and the company has reduced staff and made other cutbacks. A spokesman for Cadre didn’t provide comment.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 7 Bank Stocks Morgan Stanley Just Upgraded

    Morgan Stanley has upgraded these bank stocks. Bank stocks have been red-hot in the past three months amid a broad market rotation out of high-growth tech stocks and into value stocks. Fortunately for bank stock investors, Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck says the favorable environment for banks will continue in 2021.

  • Airbnb's IPO is expected to price above previously forecast range: report

    Airbnb Inc.'s much-anticipated initial public offering is expected after Wednesday's close to price above the expected range, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal. The stock is expected to begin trading on Thursday, the WSJ report said. Earlier this week, the San Francisco-based home-rental company had raised the expected pricing range of its IPO to between $56 and $60 a share from between $44 and $50 a share. The expected IPO pricing would value Airbnb at more than $42 billion, the report said. Late Tuesday, no less than three initial public offerings from DoorDash Inc. , C3.ai Inc. and PubMatic Inc. all priced above their expected ranges. Investor demand for IPOs has been strong this year, as witnessed by the 39.3% surge in the Renaissance IPO ETF year to date, compared with the S&P 500's 8.8% gain.

  • AI software company C3.ai surges 140% in debut despite CEO forecasting slowing growth

    C3.ai saw shares more than double Wednesday in another hot tech IPO.

  • Mortgage rates keep sinking, and refinances keep sizzling

    U.S. homeowners are refinancing at a red-hot pace as mortgage rates tumble further.