U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,756.07
    +24.03 (+0.64%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,606.48
    +196.92 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,888.28
    +18.28 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,974.86
    -5.14 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    48.42
    -0.10 (-0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,901.60
    +6.50 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    26.52
    +0.11 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2231
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.9170
    -0.0090 (-0.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3665
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    103.1910
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,354.48
    +156.36 (+0.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    540.04
    +5.76 (+1.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,460.52
    -95.30 (-1.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,444.17
    -123.98 (-0.45%)
     

'Cyberpunk 2077' DLC is still in the works for 'early 2021'

Richard Lawler
·Senior News Editor
·1 min read

Anyone who hasn’t sought a refund for their copy of Cyberpunk 2077 should have new content to experience in Night City sooner rather than later. A post on NME points out this page on the game’s website is live saying DLC will hit Night City in “early 2021,” although given the game’s sliding release date and the need for patches, that could always change or indicate something closer to June than January.

A look at the Internet Archive reveals the page went live at the same time the game launched, although it didn’t attract a lot of attention until the last couple of days. The most pressing updates are the two patches CD Projekt Red promised to address issues on last-gen consoles, which are scheduled to ship in January and February, while dates for tech upgrades on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S have not yet been revealed.

As far as what form the DLC might take when it starts rolling out, CDPR has suggested we’ll see something similar to what happened with its last game The Witcher 3. 16 free DLC updates that came out shortly after the game’s launch added cosmetic upgrades, new animations and some small quest lines, separate from larger paid expansions that tacked on hours of gameplay. Any hope of multiplayer action, however, is still slated for beyond 2021.

Latest Stories

  • Is GE Stock A Buy In 2021 As New Pattern Forms Amid Bullishness On Turnaround?

    GE's turnaround is winning over more believers on Wall Street, and the Boeing 737 Max has returned to service soon. Is GE stock a buy right now?

  • 12 Stocks Turned $10,000 Into $1.7 Million In 12 Months

    It's been quite a year of contrasts for investors. Own the wrong S&P 500 stocks and you lose billions, but huge gains were there for the taking, too.

  • These are the 7 biggest tax changes for 2021

    Here's what'll be new when you sit down to do your 2020 taxes in the new year.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Rally Lessons For 2021; Tesla, Nio Await Key News; 25 Stocks In Buy Range Now

    After the surprising 2020 stock market rally, here are key lessons for 2021. Tesla and Nio sales loom. Check out 25 stocks in buy zones.

  • Bill Ackman Crushed The Market Again In 2020

    Rumors of Bill Ackman's demise were greatly exaggerated. After a brutal three-year stretch from 2015 to 2017, Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings Ltd (OTC: PSHZF) has now put together back-to-back years of stellar returns, and Ackman has eased fears that he lost his stock-picking touch.As of Dec. 22, Pershing Square's net asset value was up 67.5% year-to-date in 2020. Pershing Square's stock is also up 82% in 2020, crushing the S&P 500's 15.4% gains. From 2015 to 2017, Ackman's fund lost about 30% of its NAV and lagged the S&P 500 by about 60%. However, Ackman followed up his 58% NAV gain in 2019 with another big year in 2020.Related Link: Q3 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their PortfoliosAckman's Huge Year: Ackman boosted his 2020 returns with a spectacular $27-million short bet on corporate bonds back in March that ultimately netted him a $2.6-billion profit in what some have called one of the greatest trades in history.Ackman also made headlines this year by raising $4 billion to launch his Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (NYSE: PSTH) SPAC, which is now the largest SPAC in the market.At the time of the IPO in July, Ackman said the SPAC planned to take about six months to identify a target and announce a deal in the first quarter of 2021.Even after Pershing Square's big run in 2020, the stock still trades at a significant discount to NAV. Pershing's stock investing portfolio is relatively concentrated. As of the firm's most recent quarterly filing, Pershing held shares of just seven stocks.His three largest holdings include Lowe's Companies Inc (NYSE: LOW), Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) and Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR).Benzinga's Take: Ackman has a long track record of home run trades and dud investments. In years like 2020, he seems like an investing genius, while past losing bets on Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Borders bookstores have left investors scratching their heads.Investors should look for Ackman and his fund to continue to be high-risk, high-reward investments in 2021 and beyond.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * The S&P 500 Just Did Something That Has Been Bullish Every Time Since WWII * 10 Best Performing S&P 500 Stocks Of 2020(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Schumer Offers McConnell Stimulus Bargain; Tesla Surges, Apple Falls Again

    The Dow Jones slipped as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer attempted to strike a Covid-19 stimulus check bargain with Republican rival Mitch McConnell.

  • Barron’s Best Income Investments for 2021

    The bond market has been a barren field for income, as fixed-income yields remain stuck at historic lows. “With rates just barely above all-time lows, yield opportunities are clustered in the equity markets,” says David King, co-manager of the Columbia Flexible Capital Income fund. King says that income-hungry investors need look no further than the so-called Dogs of the Dow, the 10 highest-yielding stocks in the 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks From the Best Analysts on Wall Street

    At long last, the annus horribilus 2020 is coming to an end, and it’s time to get our portfolios in order for the new year ahead. There is good news about to encourage investors for 2021. In proof that government sometimes can move with speed and decision, FDA granted emergency authorization for both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines, and the shots are getting into the distribution networks. The election is settled, except for the Georgia Senate runoffs, but no matter how those turn out the overall results is known: a closely divided government, without a clear mandate for sweeping legislation. It’s a portent of regulatory stasis, which means predictability, which is good for markets.These are the facts behind the rising investors sentiment, which has pushed the Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and the NASDAQ all up to record levels. And its’ that upbeat sentiment which has Wall Street’s top analysts selecting stocks as potential winners for the year ahead.And when we say it’s Wall Street’s top analysts making these calls, we mean it. These are stock picks from analysts among the top 5 in the TipRanks database. These are the stock experts with the most recommendations on file, the best success rate, and the highest average return. So, let’s see what they have to say about these three Strong Buy stocks.ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI)Tech companies, especially in the cloud, communications, and marketing segments, have some clear opportunities during the COVID pandemic. ZoomInfo is part of this group; the company’s services include digital marketing intelligence, account and data management, demand generation, and lead prospecting. ZoomInfo offers AI cloud software designed to makes these background tasks more efficient, so that sellers can focus on selling.ZI shares have seen volatile trading since going public in June of 2020, but overall, the stock is up 34% year-to-date.The third quarter, ZoomInfo’s first full quarter as a public company, showed strong results to encourage investors. Top line revenue hit $123.4 million, up 11.8% sequentially and 56% year-over-year. EPS, which had been negative in Q2, turned positive in Q3 with a 2-cent per share profit. The company finished the quarter with $59.8 million in free cash flow. ZoomInfo reported having 720 customers with $100,000 or more in annual contract value.In his review of ZoomInfo, Piper Sandler's Brent Bracelin, rated the 1 analyst on Wall Street by TipRanks, lays out a straightforward bullish case.“We are raising revenue estimates by $13.6M for this year and $19.6M for next year factoring in broad-based strength and minor contributions from Everstring and Clickagy acquisitions. We are buyers of ZI based on its ambitions to build a modern go-to-market (GTM) operating system with a unique business model balancing high-growth and high margins… Based on strong Q3 results and favorable Q4 outlook, we would be aggressive buyers of ZI given its unique profile of a high-growth and high-margin model with limited downside risk,” Bracelin opined.Bracelin sets a $59 price target to go along with this Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating, suggesting that ZI has room for ~25% growth next year. (To watch Bracelin’s track record, click here)Overall, there are 9 recent reviews on record for ZoomInfo and all are Buys – making the analyst consensus rating a unanimous Strong Buy. Shares are priced at $47.03 and the average price target of $55.89 indicates ~19% upside potential from that level. (See ZI stock analysis on TipRanks)Ichor Holdings (ICHR)Next up is a holding company, whose subsidiaries design, engineer, and manufacture gas and chemical fluid delivery systems essential in a variety of industries. Ichor is best known for its contributions to the semiconductor industry’s capital equipment, where its gas module and chemical process subsystems make up a substantial portion of each chip’s cost. Ichor’s systems are also used in the manufacture of LED displays, biomedical equipment, and alternative energy sources.Specialized manufacturing can be a solidly profitable niche, especially when a company is building parts and tools necessary to top-line industries. Semiconductor chips are essential in the digital world, and they cannot be manufactured without input from Ichor’s tools. This gives Ichor a competitive advantage, as it offers a product that its customers cannot do without.This can be seen in the quarterly revenues, which have been rising slowly but steadily through 2020. The company saw $220 million at the top in Q1, and reported $228 million in Q3. The third quarter was up 47% year-over-year, and was the sixth quarter in a row to show sequential gains. EPS, at 45 cents per share, was up 28% yoy.Among the fans is Needham's Quinn Bolton, who's ranked 2 on Wall Street, according to TipRanks.“[We] believe Ichor's fundamentals remain strong… we expect the offering will enable ICHR to pursue meaningful accretive M&A that should strengthen its market position, accelerate revenue growth and provide for vertical integration and higher gross margin over time. Looking further out, should the company achieve its LT operating model over the next ~3 years, we see NG earnings power of $4.85 per share,” Bolton commented. To this end, Bolton rates the stock a Buy, and his $40 price target implies a one-year upside of 32%. (To watch Bolton’s track record, click here)Like Bolton, Wall Street is picking ICHR as a long-term winner. With 4 unanimous Buy ratings assigned over the last three months, the stock earns a Strong Buy analyst consensus. Adding to the good news, its $40 average price target puts the upside potential at ~32%. (See ICHR stock analysis on TipRanks)DocuSign (DOCU)Last but not least is DocuSign, the cloud-based electronic signature service from San Francisco. DocuSign offers customers a verified and secure electronic signature option for online documents. Customers reap savings from efficiency, in the form of faster turnaround, less ink and paper used in printing, and less time spent printing and distributing hard copies for signature.DocuSign shares have seen a steep appreciation in 2020, as the move toward remote work and virtual offices put a premium on digital services and online verification. DOCU is up 205%, more than tripling its value this year. The stock has gained as the company’s revenues have gone up. The top line rose 29% between Q1 and Q3, with the third quarter number hitting $382.9 million. Earnings in the third quarter were up an impressive 53% year-over-year. The yoy increase in free cash flow was even more impressive, turning from negative $14 million to a surplus of $38 million.All of this leads RBC's Alex Zukin, the 3 analyst in the TipRanks database, to rate DOCU an Outperform (i.e. Buy) along with a $325 price target. Investors stand to pocket a 44% gain should the analyst's thesis play out. (To watch Zukin’s track record click here)Backing his stance, Zukin writes, “[The] Beats go on as DOCU delivered another very strong quarter of acceleration on every metric... What is even more impressive in our minds is that this is being driven almost entirely by an acceleration of the core e-signature business with the company being confident that it is still very modestly penetrated in its TAM (which has expanded significantly) that they can maintain growth above pre-pandemic levels in a post-pandemic world…” Similarly, other Wall Street analysts like what they’re seeing. With 10 Buy ratings vs 3 Holds received in the last three months, the stock earns a Strong Buy consensus rating. At a $276.46 average price target, analysts see ~22% upside potential in store for DocuSign. (See DOCU stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Congress (finally) passed new stimulus checks — here's when to expect yours

    Plus, how much will you get?

  • Tesla Cuts Prices In China. That Could Be Bad News for NIO, Li, and XPeng

    Tesla recently posted pricing for its Chinese-made Model Y. It’s a little more affordable than some of the competition. That’s good news for Tesla bulls, but it could be bad news for the rivals.

  • Here’s why the Georgia runoff elections for the U.S. Senate could turn into a ‘big deal’ for markets

    The looming Georgia runoff elections next Tuesday could inject volatility in a high-flying stock market that has mostly looked past politics in favor of the brighter economic outlook next year.

  • How to Set Up a Backdoor Roth IRA

    Discover how a backdoor Roth IRA works, how to set one up, the rules to follow, and when a backdoor IRA might not be right for you.

  • These are the 20 worst-performing S&P 500 stocks of 2020 — analysts see double-digit rebounds for five of them in 2021

    DEEP DIVE (Updates story with year-end closing prices and consensus price targets.) During the stock market’s March plunge, it may have been difficult for you to expect 2020 to end up as a good year for stocks, but incredibly low interest rates from the Federal Reserve, unprecedented federal spending to support the economy and investors’ enthusiasm for technology stocks did just that.

  • Bionano’s Genome Mapping Platform Could Be a Game Changer, Says Analyst

    Momentum might be an elusive quality, yet it is also pretty easy to spot. Right now, it is clearly on BioNano Genomics’ (BNGO) side. In December, shares of the life sciences company have accumulated a mighty 328%.Evidently, investors are buying into the cytogenetics specialist’s steady stream of positive developments.On Monday, the company disclosed that its genome mapping platform Saphyr has been accredited in the US by the College of American Pathologists. The platform will be used by Bionano’s customer Praxis Genomics, marking it as the first company to offer a laboratory developed test (LDT) utilizing whole genome analysis.Saphyr’s optical genome mapping is an alternative to traditional cytogenetic methods and Maxim analyst Jason McCarthy thinks it could be a game changer.“Digital cytogenetics is one of the areas where Saphyr has the potential to change the clinical diagnostic landscape,” the 5-star analyst said. “Current methods are labor and time intensive, and therefore costly. Saphyr offers a more efficient and streamlined alternative as well as potentially improved diagnostic yield. As more LDTs are developed, we anticipate that adoption for Saphyr should increase, driving revenue for Bionano.”While the accreditation is the first of its kind in the U.S., in Europe, whole genome clinical tests are already in progress across several applications including inherited genetic disorders and leukemia.The news followed the recent publication of an article which further highlighted Saphyr’s qualities. In a comparison test, PacBio’s HiFi chemistry was only able to detect 72% of the large SVs (structural variants) detected by Saphyr.All in all, McCarthy reiterated a Buy rating on BNGO shares along with a $2 price target. Due to Bionano’s latest surge, the figure indicates a 5% downside from current levels. (To watch McCarthy’s track record, click here)Two other analysts recently posted BNGO reviews, with one saying Buy and the other recommending a Hold, adding up to a Moderate Buy consensus rating. That said, it is hard to keep up with the current speed of the share gains, and the $1.42 average price target, suggests downside of 32%. (See BNGO stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for healthcare stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Semiconductor Stocks To Buy And Watch Ahead Of Q4 Earnings Season

    Finding top semiconductor stocks to buy involves understanding the health of markets that purchase chips for their products. Chip stocks rose in 2020 as the industry emerged from a downturn.

  • NYSE to delist 3 biggest Chinese telecoms to comply with Trump executive order

    The New York Stock Exchange announced late Thursday it has begun delisting proceedings three Chinese telecommunications companies in order to comply with an executive order by President Donald Trump targeting companies affiliated with China's military.

  • 6 ETFs that Could Be Recession-Proof

    If you’re worried about the stock market correcting, or eventually heading into bear market territory, then you will want to consider the exchange-traded funds (ETF) covered below. They will all give you more downside protection than the vast majority of ETFs throughout the ETF universe.

  • 5 anchors will no longer work at NY1 after suit settlement

    Five female anchors will no longer work at a New York news channel as part of the settlement of an age and gender discrimination lawsuit alleging they were passed over in favor of younger talent, according to statements from the women, their lawyers and the channel. The women who sued in Manhattan federal court in June 2019 include Roma Torre, a Montclair, New Jersey, resident in her early 60s who was NY1′s first on-air hire when it began its programs in 1992. The settlement of the lawsuit was announced by the women, their lawyers and by NY1.

  • The second U.S. stimulus payments could arrive soon. Here's what to consider before you spend it.

    Some consumers may be shocked to receive Visa debit cards with stimulus cash in January. Don't throw the cards out, plus more Stimulus 2.0 tips.

  • We Found a Bubble—but It May Not Be What You Think It Is

    At least there was the stock market. Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, which ground the U.S. economy to a halt, the Dow and the rest of the major indexes finished the year at or near record highs. As is so often the case when there is a wide chasm between stock market gains and economic pain, many investors start to wonder if we’ve witnessed a massive financial bubble.