'Cyberpunk 2077' is a hit on Steam again thanks to its Netflix anime spinoff

CD Projekt Red has managed to catch lightning in a bottle twice. With nearly 80,000 concurrent Steam players at the moment, Cyberpunk 2077 is enjoying a resurgence in popularity. While it’s a far cry from the more than one million people that played the game on PC following its troubled launch , it’s still more interest than the game has seen in more than a year.

Thank you so much chooms for this second chance 😭 https://t.co/IONdDq8D9x — Paweł Sasko (@PaweSasko) September 18, 2022

You don’t have to look far to find a reason for the spike. On September 13th, the game’s anime spinoff, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners , premiered on Netflix to critical acclaim, earning praise for its story, worldbuilding and animation. The series has one of the highest audience scores for a Netflix production. And after watching Edgerunners, many people are giving Cyberpunk 2077 a second chance or picking it up for the first time.