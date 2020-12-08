What's on TV this week: 'Cyberpunk 2077' and 'Total Recall' in 4K
This week Cyberpunk 2077 will ship for games on PC and consoles of two generations. According to Jessica Conditt, the game has its flaws (and some notable bugs) but it’s worth the wait. Destiny 2 isn’t completely new, but it is getting a makeover on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, while Panzer Dragoon Remake comes to Xbox One.
For movie and TV fans, Total Recall is coming home in a newly remastered 4K version with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio. Westworld season three is also available on Ultra HD Blu-ray, and Collateral is ready to look its best in Ultra HD. For sports, the F1 season is coming to an end, while college football rolls on and NBA preseason games get started.
Look below to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).
Blu-ray, video on-demand & Games
Total Recall (4K)
Collateral (4K)
Westworld S3 (4K)
Yellowstone (S3)
Possessor Uncut (4K)
Cinema Paradiso (4K)
The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone
Destiny 2: Beyond Light DLC (PS5, Xbox Series X)
Doom Eternal (Switch)
I, AI (Xbox One)
Cyberpunk 2077 (PC, PlayStation, Xbox - 12/10)
Panzer Dragoon: Remake (PC, PS4, Xbox One - 12/11)
Tuesday
Mr. Iglesias: Part 3, Netflix, 3 AM
Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure Interactive Special, Netflix, 3 AM
A Teacher, Hulu, 3 AM
NCIS (fall finale), CBS, 8 PM
Moonshiners, Discovery, 8 PM
Cowboys/Ravens, Fox, 8:05 PM
Inside the NFL, Showtime, 9 PM
FBI (fall finale), CBS, 9 PM
40 Years a Prisoner, HBO, 9 PM
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, HBO, 10 PM
Transplant (season finale), NBC, 10 PM
FBI: Most Wanted (fall finale), CBS, 10 PM
Big Sky, ABC, 10 PM
Wednesday
Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love (series finale), Netflix, 3 AM
The Big Show Show (series finale), Netflix, 3 AM
Rose Island, Netflix, 3 AM
The Surgeon's Cut (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
The Trial of Christine Keeler (series premiere), HBO Max, 3 AM
The Amazing Race, CBS, 8 PM
House of Payne, BET, 8 PM
Dr Seuss' The Grinch Musical!, NBC, 8 PM
The Great Christmas Light Fight (season premiere), ABC, 8 PM
WWE NXT, USA, 8 PM
The Masked Singer, Fox, 8 PM
American Housewife, ABC, 8:30 PM
Assisted Living, BET, 8:30 PM
Alabama Snake, HBO, 9 PM
Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2020, CW, 9 PM
I Can See Your Voice (season finale), Fox, 9 PM
S.W.A.T., CBS, 10 PM
For Life, ABC, 10 PM
Thursday
Star Trek: Discovery, CBS All Access, 3 AM
Alice in Borderland (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
12 Dates of Christmas (season finale), HBO Max, 3 AM
House of Ho (S1), HBO Max, 3 AM
The Flight Attendant, HBO Max, 3 AM
Valley of Tears (season finale), HBO Max, 3 AM
Haute Dog, HBO Max, 3 AM
Esme & Roy, HBO Max, 3 AM
Patriots/Rams, NBC, 8:20 PM
Silent Night, CW, 8 PM
The Best of Broadway, NBC, 8 PM
Battlebots, Discovery, 8 PM
Station 19, ABC, 8 PM
The Masked Singer, Fox, 8 PM
Grey's Anatomy, ABC, 9 PM
Time Person of the Year, NBC, 10 PM
A Million Little Things, ABC, 10 PM
The Movie Show, Syfy, 11 PM
Cari & Jemele Won't Stick to Sports, Vice, 11:30 PM
Friday
The Mandalorian, Disney+, 3 AM
Clifford the Big Red Dog (season premiere), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
I'm Your Woman, Amazon Prime, 3 AM
Madagascar: A Little Wild (S2), Hulu, 3 AM
The Wilds (S1), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
Adult Material (S1), HBO Max, 3 AM
Madagascar: A Little Wild (S2), Peacock, 3 AM
Curious George: Part 2 (winter premiere), 3 AM
The Mess You Leave Behind, Netflix, 3 AM
The Prom, Netflix, 3 AM
Where's Waldo? (winter premiere), Peacock, 3 AM
Safety, Disney+, 3 AM
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: The Holiday Special, Disney+, 3 AM
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse, Disney+, 3 AM
Trash Truck Christmas, Netflix, 3 AM
The Christmas Caroler Challenge (S2), CW, 8 PM
Inn Love by Christmas, Lifetime, 8 PM
MacGyver, CBS, 8 PM
WWE Smackdown, Fox, 8 PM
The Amber Ruffin Show (season finale), Peacock, 9 PM
Magnum P.I., CBS, 9 PM
Michael Kosta: Detroit. NY. LA., Comedy Central, 11 PM
ELeague, TBS, 12 AM
Saturday
Uncanny Counter, Netflix, 3 AM
LSU/Florida college football, ESPN, 7 PM
USC/UCLA college football, ABC, 7:30 PM
MLS Cup 2020, Fox, 8 PM
The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart, HBO, 8 PM
Baby Chimp Rescue, BBC America, 8 PM
The Christmas Set Up, Lifetime, 8 PM
Pretty Little Dead Girl, Lifetime Movie Network, 8 PM
Toys of Terror, Syfy, 10 PM
Saturday Night Live: Timotheé Chalamet / Bruce Springsteen, NBC, 11:30 PM
Sunday
F1 Abu Dhabi GP, ESPN2, 8:05 AM
Pandora (season finale), CW, 8 PM
Couples Therapy: The Covid Special, Showtime, 8 PM
Supermarket Sweep, ABC, 8 PM
Sugar & Spice Holiday, Lifetime, 8 PM
Power Book II, Starz, 8 PM
The Simpsons, Fox, 8 PM
Steelers/Bills, NBC, 8:20 PM
Bless the Harts, Fox, 8:30 PM
Bob's Burgers, Fox, 9 PM
NCIS: LA (fall finale), CBS, 9 PM
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, ABC, 9 PM
The Outpost, CW, 9 PM
Pennyworth (season premiere), Epix, 9 PM
NCIS: NO (fall finale), CBS, 10 PM
Kings / Trail Blazers preseason, ESPN, 10:30 PM
Desus & Mero: President Barack Obama Special, Showtime, 11 PM
All times listed are ET.