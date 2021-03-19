U.S. markets close in 47 minutes

Cyberpunk 2077's next big update will try to fix janky cops and cars

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

When the delayed Cyberpunk 2077 1.2 patch arrives, you might at last be able to free your car when it's stuck. CD Projekt Red offered some details on what else to expect with a series of videos and a preview of the patch notes.

Until now, cops have tended to show up far too quickly when you commit a crime — sometimes, they'd teleport in behind you or drop from the sky. The 1.2 patch should remedy that. The Night City Police Department will also send in recon drones "to create the feeling of the police assessing the situation," according to CDPR.

Vehicles should feel less clunky thanks to speed and steering tweaks, as well as the addition of a steering sensitivity slider. Cars should also handle better when the frame rate drops. CDPR said it found "code that wasn't handling extreme changes in frame rate properly." 

When your car gets stuck on something, you should be able to wriggle it free. "While holding down the accelerator, you can now rock the vehicle forward or back, or rotate it left/right," the developers wrote.

The patch will also introduce more keybind options that really should have been in the game from the outset. You'll be able to turn off an option that makes V dodge when you double tap a movement key (quickly pressing the crouch button twice will still cause that action). PC players will have more options for movement key bindings as well.

There could be more changes included in the patch. The update is also supposed to tackle some performance issues and hopefully make the game run better on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Perhaps it'll even convince Sony to bring the game back to the PlayStation Store.

The first major Cyberpunk 2077 patch arrived in January and the second one was supposed to roll out the following month. However, CDPR pushed back the 1.2 patch to late March in the wake of a ransomware attack that reportedly hobbled developers.

  • Britain to shake up how companies are run and audited

    Britain proposed weakening the market grip of "Big Four" auditors on Thursday and making company directors responsible for spotting fraud after the collapses of retailer BHS and builder Carillion. Directors would have to repay bonuses if their company went bust or serious failings came to light, and dividends and bonuses would have to be stopped if firms didn't have enough cash - a lesson from the Carillion collapse. The long-awaited proposals, put out to a four-month public consultation, implement the bulk of recommendations made in three government-backed reports on audit market competition, regulation and corporate governance.

  • Bumper Crops and Stable Trade Boost Prospects for Brazil Railway

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s major railroad operator is bracing for a busier year as easing global trade tensions and expectations of bumper crops boost transportation demand in South America’s farming powerhouse.Rumo SA, a logistics giant that owns 13,500 kilometers (8,400 miles) of railway lines linking Brazil’s agriculture heartland to the nation’s largest coastal ports, started the year with twice as many contracts to transport agricultural commodities than a year ago, Chief Executive Officer Joao Alberto Abreu said. He sees easing global trade tensions and surging agricultural prices as signs of better times ahead.“We expect 2021 will be a more favorable year,” Abreu said in an interview.The CEO’s optimism comes as Brazil, a major world supplier of soybeans, sugar, coffee and chicken, stands to benefit from an increasing global demand for agricultural goods and food, led by China. Brazilian farmers and producers rely on rail and other transport modes to get their crops to overseas markets.Agricultural trading firms are setting up more transportation contracts due to greater stability in global trade as tensions between China and the U.S. ease, Abreu said. Attractive commodity prices that prompt farmers to sell more crops and a recovery of diesel prices, which adds costs to rival truck transportation, also contribute to the improved outlook for the company that’s controlled by Brazilian conglomerate Cosan SA.Earnings GainRumo expects to transport at least 15% more agricultural commodities this year, which will probably boost annual operational earnings by at least 9%, compared to last year’s 4.3% decline, according to March 4 company guidance. Heightened competition from trucking and other factors cut profit margins by more than half last year despite a 4% increase in transport volumes during a record Brazilian crop.The paving of a major highway in Brazil’s northern export corridor improved an alternative to rail, with increased competition lowering costs for trading firms to send soybeans and corn from a key grain-producing region to northern ports. The northern corridor loaded 16% more soybeans in 2020 than the prior year, according to data from Abiove, a group representing major trading houses.Brazil has been harvesting a record soybean crop that will be shipped mostly in the first half of this year. For the second half, when lineups at ports are mostly dominated by corn and sugar shipments, the outlook is for bumper production of both commodities despite weather woes.Excessive rains have caused a historic planting delay for a second corn crop, though Abreu said it’s too early to speculate on the affects for the crop.“We still have many months ahead,” he said. “Farmers have the technology to ease impacts from delays.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Apollo SPAC and Vista Halt $15 Billion Merger Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- One of this year’s biggest blank-check mergers has been put on ice amid tremors in technology stocks and broader market volatility.Vista Equity Partners’ negotiations to merge three of its companies with acquisition firm Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in a $15 billion transaction have been halted, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be named because the information isn’t public. It isn’t clear when or if talks will be revived.The talks centered on a merger featuring Vista’s Solera Holdings Inc., DealerSocket Inc. and Omnitracs. The halt comes after the Nasdaq Composite Index of more than 3,000 tech-related stocks has fallen 4% since Feb. 12 and posted three weekly declines in that span. It’s still up 4.9% this year.Amid a boom in issuance involving new SPACs and private investments in public equity, or PIPEs, some recent SPAC mergers have met a tepid response from investors. Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. and Motion Acquisition Corp. closed Wednesday below the traditional SPAC IPO price of $10, after announcing mergers last week.Bloomberg reported the expanded deal involving the trio of technology companies that service the auto industry earlier this month.Representatives of Apollo and Vista declined to comment. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital, led by Chief Executive Officer Sanjay Patel, raised $817 million in an initial public offering last year. The blank-check company’s shares closed at $10.12 on Wednesday, giving it a market value of about $1 billion.(Updates with new detail in first paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GBP/USD Daily Forecast – British Pound Pulls Back Ahead Of BoE Interest Rate Decision

    GBP/USD did not manage to settle above the resistance at 1.3980 and pulled back towards the support at 1.3950.