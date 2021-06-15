U.S. markets close in 1 hour 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,251.42
    -3.73 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,338.01
    -55.74 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,090.60
    -83.54 (-0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,319.29
    -6.86 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.97
    +1.09 (+1.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.50
    -8.40 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    27.73
    -0.31 (-1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2129
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5020
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4082
    -0.0025 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0800
    +0.0190 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,842.64
    +571.53 (+1.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,012.35
    +1.74 (+0.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,172.48
    +25.80 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,441.30
    +279.50 (+0.96%)
     
Webinar:

Biden's budget and policy priorities

Yahoo Finance and The Bipartisan Policy Center on the budget and what may come on taxes, infrastructure, and more on 6/16 at 10 a.m. ET

'Cyberpunk 2077' will return to the PlayStation Store on June 21st

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

Six months after Sony pulled Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store, PlayStation 4 and PS5 owners will soon be able to buy the digital version of the RPG once again. As reported by Eurogamer, CD Projekt Red revealed in a regulatory announcement that Cyberpunk 2077 will be available on the PlayStation Store as of June 21st.

"In relation to Current Report no. 66/2020 of 18 December 2020, the Management Board of CD Projekt S.A. with a registered office in Warsaw hereby publicly discloses the decision by Sony Interactive Entertainment to reinstate the availability of the digital edition of Cyberpunk 2077 on PlayStation Store, effective on 21 June 2021," the announcement reads.

Sony removed the game from its storefront a little over a week after Cyberpunk 2077's rocky launch and it offered players refunds. The game was initially full of bugs and many PS4 and Xbox One players encountered significant performance issues. Microsoft also offered refunds, but added a warning to the Cyberpunk 2077 store page about possible Xbox One performance issues instead of taking it down.

CD Projekt Red has rolled out several Cyberpunk 2077 hotfixes and major patches since December, and the RPG finally appears to be in a solid enough state to satisfy Sony. 

PS5 and Xbox Series X/S owners can play Cyberpunk 2077 through backward compatibility. A free update that optimizes the game for the current consoles is scheduled to arrive later this year.

While the studio might breathe a sigh of relief when it comes to PlayStation availability, it's still dealing with another major issue. It was hit with a ransomware attack earlier this year. Last week, CDPR said data from the hack was circulating online, and that it may include personal information about employees and contractors as well as details about games.

Recommended Stories