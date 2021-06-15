'Cyberpunk 2077' will return to the PlayStation Store on June 21st
Six months after from the PlayStation Store, PlayStation 4 and PS5 owners will soon be able to buy the digital version of the RPG once again. As reported by , CD Projekt Red revealed in a regulatory announcement that will be available on the PlayStation Store as of June 21st.
"In relation to Current Report no. 66/2020 of 18 December 2020, the Management Board of CD Projekt S.A. with a registered office in Warsaw hereby publicly discloses the decision by Sony Interactive Entertainment to reinstate the availability of the digital edition of Cyberpunk 2077 on PlayStation Store, effective on 21 June 2021," the announcement .
Sony removed the game from its storefront a little over a week after and it offered players refunds. The game was initially and many PS4 and Xbox One players encountered significant performance issues. Microsoft also offered refunds, but added a warning to the Cyberpunk 2077 store page about possible Xbox One performance issues instead of taking it down.
CD Projekt Red has rolled out several Cyberpunk 2077 hotfixes and since December, and the RPG finally appears to be in a solid enough state to satisfy Sony.
PS5 and Xbox Series X/S owners can play Cyberpunk 2077 through backward compatibility. A free update that optimizes the game for the current consoles is scheduled to arrive later this year.
While the studio might breathe a sigh of relief when it comes to PlayStation availability, it's still dealing with another major issue. It was earlier this year. Last week, CDPR said data from the hack was , and that it may include personal information about employees and contractors as well as details about games.