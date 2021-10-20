'Cyberpunk 2077' PS5 and Xbox Series X/S upgrades delayed until 2022

Despite CD Projekt Red insisting at the beginning of September it was still on track to release the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt by the end of the year, that's no longer the case. The developer now plans to ship the console and PC upgrades for Cyberpunk 2077 in the first quarter of 2022 (i.e by the end of March), and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt in Q2 (between March and June).

"Based on recommendations supplied by teams supervising the development of both games, we decided to postpone their releases until 2022," CDPR wrote on Twitter. "Apologies for the extended wait, but we wanted to make it right."

IMPORTANT PRODUCTION UPDATE pic.twitter.com/KOnaIVOt4v — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) October 20, 2021

In a Cyberpunk 2077 roadmap it published in January after the game's disastrous debut last December, CDPR said the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions would drop in the second half of 2021. The studio revealed at WitcherCon in July that the current-gen update for The Witcher 3 was scheduled to arrive this year too.

In its financial report for the first half of 2021, CDPR included a chart suggesting that around a third of its development staff was working on Cyberpunk 2077 support and the current-gen version as of June 30th, though it's gradually transitioning the team to new projects. Developers are still working on the game's first expansion too, following the lackluster first DLC in August that really only added a few cosmetic items and a car.