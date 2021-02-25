U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,929.75
    +7.25 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,008.00
    +92.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,317.00
    +15.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,298.10
    +13.00 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.28
    +0.06 (+0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.10
    -2.80 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    28.05
    +0.19 (+0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2174
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3890
    +0.0270 (+1.98%)
     

  • Vix

    21.34
    -1.77 (-7.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4149
    +0.0008 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.9300
    +0.0480 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,056.64
    -341.99 (-0.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    997.44
    -17.47 (-1.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,658.97
    +33.03 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,140.78
    +469.08 (+1.58%)
     

'Cyberpunk 2077' patch delayed as developers reportedly can't access their VPN

Richard Lawler
·Senior News Editor
·1 min read

Earlier today, CD Projekt Red announced that the second major patch for Cyberpunk 2077 will be delayed until late March, and it cited a recent ransomware attack as well as the patch's extensive scope as reasons why. The company didn't go into detail, but a report from Bloomberg cites anonymous sources who say that things are even worse than we probably thought. For employees, already facing the nightmarish prospect of hackers exposing personal ID information, "most" have been locked out of their workstations for the last two weeks.

With the ransom unpaid, developers can't get into the VPN to access the tools they need from home, and they were apparently asked to ship their computers to the IT department so they could be scanned for malware. Cyberpunk 2077 was already a uniquely troubled project, and the recent attack is only making things worse. If you were planning on taking a trip to Night City once the major issues were resolved — or planning a replay once the DLC or next-gen upgrades arrive — you will probably have to stretch those plans even later into the year.

