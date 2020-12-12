U.S. markets closed

The Morning After: 'Cyberpunk 2077' got its first post-launch patch

Engadget, Mat Smith and Richard Lawler
·3 min read

This week’s news swung between some ridiculous extremes. CD Projekt Red released Cyberpunk 2077 without addressing many of the issues people had with its design choices, marketing, development crunch or performance on older consoles -- and still set records. At least a patch is rolling out now to address a feature that could induce seizures, but that seems like a pretty low place to set the bar.

Starship Test flight
Starship Test flight

SpaceX had to scrub a test flight at the last second, then launched it the next day and successfully pulled off a breathtaking Starship maneuver… before seeing the vehicle explode while attempting to land. Oh, and while SpaceX cleaned up wreckage, the supports holding up its next prototype failed, with SN9 showing minor damage while leaning against a wall.

-- Richard Lawler

Boeing's tanker drone completes first flight with refueling pod

The MQ-25 is intended to take over for human-piloted F/A-18 Hornet fighters

Boeing
Boeing

Boeing has flown a test version of its MQ-25 tanker drone with a refueling pod attached for the first time, taking it one step closer to topping up military aircraft. The 2.5-hour flight showed that the autonomous drone’s aerodynamics were sound with the wing-mounted pod it’s expected to carry much of the time.
The Engadget Podcast

AirPods Max, 'Cyberpunk 2077' and the death of cinema

Engadget Podcast logo
Engadget Podcast logo

This week, Cherlynn and Devindra dive into Apple’s newest headphones, the AirPods Max, and discuss if they’re actually worth $549. They also chat about the FTC’s antitrust charges against Facebook, and Warner Bros.’ decision to premiere all of their 2021 films on HBO Max. Jessica Conditt also joins to discuss her impressions of Cyberpunk 2077 — was it worth the long wait?

This week's best deals: $110 AirPods, $278 Sony headphones and more

And a six-month deal for HBO Max.

AirPods
AirPods

Even though most of the flagship deals have come and gone now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday have passed, you’re still able to save a lot of money on speakers, robot vacuums, computer accessories and more. What’s more, many of these items are still slated to arrive before Christmas if you don’t delay your holiday shopping much longer.

Here are all the best deals from the week that you can still snag today, and remember to follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for more updates.
How you can get life insurance coverage in 10 minutes

StackCommerce
StackCommerce

CERN is making the Large Hadron Collider's data more accessible

Some light weekend reading material.

Under an updated policy, data will be released around five years after it's collected and CERN hopes to release the full dataset publicly "by the close of the experiment concerned." Core LHC collaborators ALICE, ATLAS, CMS and LHCb all endorsed the move.

CERN will make level 3 data available, which will allow anyone to conduct “high-quality analysis” on information obtained from Large Hadron Collider experiments. Level 3 relates to "calibrated reconstructed data with the level of detail useful for algorithmic, performance and physics studies," according to CERN.
  • Oracle Moves Headquarters to Texas, Joining Valley Exodus

    (Bloomberg) -- Oracle Corp., a Silicon Valley stalwart, has moved its headquarters to Texas, becoming the latest technology company to leave its home state in the face of California’s higher taxes, steeper cost of living and a broader shift to remote work.The move to Austin from Redwood City “means that many of our employees can choose their office location as well as continue to work from home part time or all of the time,” Oracle said Friday in a regulatory filing. The company will continue to support its former headquarters and other U.S. offices in Santa Monica, California; Seattle; Denver; Orlando, Florida; and Burlington, Massachusetts, according to the filing.The software maker said it had 135,000 employees as of the end of May. Like many other companies, the spread of coronavirus has prompted Oracle to offer staffers more flexible arrangements, including the ability to work from home. It’s just one of a number of companies, executives and employees that are ditching California because of concerns over the state’s tax rates and high costs, as well as arduous commutes in some locales.Oracle’s shift of resources away from California dates at least to 2018, led by Executive Chairman Larry Ellison and the late co-Chief Executive Officer Mark Hurd. That year, Oracle opened a campus in Austin, featuring an on-site apartment building for employees, in an effort to recruit a younger and less costly workforce. The campus could eventually host 10,000 staffers, Oracle said at the time. The company also said last year that its largest annual conference, OpenWorld, would depart its traditional home, San Francisco, in favor of Las Vegas.The world’s second-largest software maker had grown increasingly out of step with its home state. Ellison, the 11th wealthiest person in the world, and Chief Executive Officer Safra Catz have been major supporters of outgoing Republican President Donald Trump, who lost reliably Democratic California in his re-election bid this year. The company has also become a sharp critic of the internet companies that now define the modern Silicon Valley, particularly its longtime foe Google, owned by Alphabet Inc. Texas Governor Greg Abbott welcomed Oracle in a tweet reacting to the news.The move comes amid Oracle’s drive to shed costs during a transition from traditional software to cloud computing, which has resulted in declining revenue for two fiscal years. The company said Thursday it expects sales to grow 2% to 4% in the period that ends in February, which puts Oracle on track to snap that downward streak and increase revenue in the current fiscal year.The software giant, which provides databases, business applications and cloud services, has spent more than a decade trying to revamp its product line and business model to keep up with much younger rivals born in the internet age, including Google and Amazon.com Inc.Started in 1977, Oracle has been a foundational company in Silicon Valley and its silver-blue cylindrical buildings in Redwood City, visible from U.S. Highway 101, are the rare landmark in the otherwise sprawling region. It follows other tech innovators in de-emphasizing their California roots. Server maker Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. said Dec. 1 that it would move headquarters to a Houston suburb, where it is building a new campus. Palantir Technologies Inc. has relocated to Denver this year, from Palo Alto, California.Tesla Inc. co-founder Elon Musk said this week that he’s moved to Texas to focus on big projects under way for Tesla as well as Space Exploration Technologies Corp., which he also runs. He previously moved his private foundation, which was based in California, to Austin. Moving carries enormous tax implications for high net worth individuals. Texas has no personal income tax, while California imposes the highest personal income levies in the nation on its richest residents.“Wow,” said Erik Hallgrimson, vice chairman with brokerage Cushman & Wakefield in Silicon Valley, upon learning of Oracle’s action. “You’re really seeing a lot of corporate movement out of the state.”Oracle’s decision just goes to show how much taxes and public policy can have an impact on corporate decision making, Hallgrimson added.Even as companies look to leave California, it’s still a place that fosters innovative companies, said Phil Mahoney, executive vice chairman at commercial real estate brokerage Newmark, who has worked in Silicon Valley for more than three decades. Many firms that decamp still maintain a presence in the state, he said, and some of the qualities that make it a good place to start and grow a business -- from world class universities to great weather --haven’t changed.“There’s no birthright that says Silicon Valley has to get all the great tech companies,” Mahoney said in an interview before Oracle’s announcement. “But it does have a special sauce that no other place has been able to replicate.”(Updates with more details beginning in the fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nasdaq to remove four Chinese companies' shares from indexes after U.S. order

    Nasdaq said on Friday it will remove shares of four Chinese construction and manufacturing companies from indexes it maintains in response to a U.S. order restricting purchase of their shares. The securities, which are not traded on the Nasdaq exchange, will be removed from the indexes on Dec. 21. A White House executive order last month barred U.S. investors from buying securities of blacklisted firms, starting in November 2021.

  • 15 of the Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2021

    The 10-year Treasury yield has been less than 1% since March as well, and income investors once again have few attractive options. First on the list is Target. Perhaps its dividend yield of 1.6% leaves something to be desired for most income investors, but rest assured, as it's the only one of the 15 picks yielding less than 2%.

  • Fastest-Growing Stocks: Square Stock Among 8 Stocks Expecting Up To 144% Growth In 2021

    What are the fastest-growing stocks to watch in 2021? Here's a list featuring GRWG stock, Square, Micron and five other stocks expecting up to 144% growth.

  • Congress looking to change or even abolish this key 401(k) provision

    The SECURE Act pushed up the age for mandatory retirement plan distributions to 72. Now lawmakers are hoping to pass another bill to push distributions up even further, to age 75. But don’t look for Congress to stop there.

  • Beware: These states are the worst for retirement taxes

    Seniors need to watch out for property tax, sales tax and taxes on Social Security.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks with Over 7% Dividend Yield

    It’s been up, up, and away for the markets since the end of September. Both the NASDAQ and S&P 500 are trading within 3% of their recent record high levels, after counting for daily fluctuations. It’s a clear sign of a bullish mood among investors.And that bullish mood is finding fertile soil among Wall Street’s stock analysts, who are not hesitant to make buy-side calls. There are some indications that the analysts are hedging their bets, however, as among the recent Buy reviews published several also offer strong dividend yields.Return-minded investors can find a degree of safety in high-yielding equities. The advantage of such a fundamentally defensive strategy is obvious: stocks that are rising now will bring the immediate gains of share appreciation, while strong dividends will provide a steady income stream regardless of market conditions.Using the data available in the TipRanks database, we’ve pulled up three stocks with high yields – from 7% to 9%. Even better, these stocks are seen as Strong Buys by Wall Street’s analysts. Let’s find out why.Energy Transfer LP (ET)First up is Energy Transfer, a major name in North America’s hydrocarbon midstream sector. The company’s primary network of assets covers 38 states and links three major oil and gas production regions – in the Midwest-Appalachian and Texas-Oklahoma-Louisiana regions, along with North Dakota. Energy Transfer has smaller assets in the Colorado Rockies, Florida, and northern Alberta. These assets include pipelines, terminals, and storage tanks for natural gas and crude oil. The value of ET’s services is clear from the company’s $18 billion market cap and $54 billion in annual revenues.That value, along with the effects of the health and economic crises of 2020, are also clear from the company’s recent third quarter earnings release. On the negative side, revenues were down 26% from the year-ago quarter, while EPS was down 18%. In absolute numbers, the top line came in at $9.96 million while the bottom line was reported at 30 cents per share. Both figures beat the forecasts by a wide margin.Beating the forecasts was a positive note. On another, the company reported $400 million in cost savings year-to-date, due to initiatives to control and streamline expenses. Total debt long-term debt remained stable at $54 million.In an announcement at the end of October, Energy Transfer declared its Q3 dividend, at 15.25 cents per common share. This was a 50% reduction from previous payments, and implemented for several reasons. Chief among those reasons is releasing cash for debt reduction. The dividend reduction also keeps the dividend yield in line with historical values (with the shares down this year, the yield was artificially inflated), and affordable at current income levels. The new dividend payment annualizes to 61 cents per common share, and – even after the reduction – gives a high yield of 8.8%.Covering the stock for Raymond James, analyst Justin Jenkins noted, “We still see ET's top-tier integrated midstream footprint as a big positive, but risks are high and will remain so. Ultimately, we believe the core business and long-term free cash flow generation (which will improve dramatically in 2021) will help ET differentiate itself within the midstream space… ET's large valuation discount to peers is unlikely to completely narrow in the near-term, we see the risk/reward as skewing positive in most scenarios.”In line with these comments, Jenkins rates ET a Strong Buy, and his $9 price target suggests it has room for 26% growth in the year ahead. (To watch Jenkins’ track record, click here)Wall Street appears to be in broad agreement with Jenkins, as ET shares maintain a Strong Buy rating from the analyst consensus. There have been 8 recent reviews, including 7 Buys and a single Hold. The stock’s $9.29 average price target is slightly more bullish than the Raymond James position, implying ~31% upside potential from the $7.09 trading price. (See ET stock analysis on TipRanks)Omega Healthcare (OHI)REITs are frequently known for high-yielding dividends, as tax regulations require these companies to return a minimum percentage of profits back to investors. Omega Healthcare, a real estate investment trust, is no different from its peers in that regard, but it does offer investors a twist. The company’s portfolio consists of skilled nursing facilities and senior housing facilities, in an 83% to 17% split. The portfolio is valued at more than $10 billion. It totals 957 facilities in 40 states plus the UK.At the top line, Omega reported declines in Q3 revenues. The $119 million reported was down 53% sequentially and 16% year-over-year. That was the bad news. Adjusted funds from operations (FFO), a common metric used to judge REITs’ income levels, beat the forecast by 5%, coming in at 82 cents per share. In other positive notes this year, Omega has reported collected 99% of rents due in each quarter of 2020, and successfully issued, this past October, $700 million in Senior Notes at 3.375% and due in 2031. The company aims to use the funds raised to, first, repay existing debt, and second, to cover general operations.Omega currently pays out a 67-cent dividend per common share, and as held that payment steady for nearly three years. The company has a 6-year history of reliable dividend payments. The annualized payment is $2.68 per common share, making the yield 7.1%. This company’s performance, including the reliable dividend, prompted JMP analyst Aaron Hecht to rate OHI an Outperform (i.e. Buy). His $43 price target indicates a 14% upside over the next 12 months. (To watch Hecht’s track record, click here)Backing his stance, Hecht writes, “We believe COVID-19 vaccine deliveries will begin to arrive within the next two weeks and skilled nursing facility residents will be prioritized, based on vulnerability. We view this as a major positive for OHI as the largest owner of skilled nursing facilities in the United States. Although OHI’s tenants have generally performed well during the pandemic, an increase in demand would be a derisking event… We believe OHI deserves a slight premium to its three-year, pre-pandemic comps given demand tailwinds. We are buyers of the stock…” In the meantime, OHI has a Strong Buy rating from the analyst consensus, based on 8 reviews breaking down to 6 Buys and 2 Holds. Omega’s share price has risen 28% since the first week of November, in the wake of the Q3 earnings. This has pushed the stock’s trading price, currently $37.69, slightly above the $36.88 average price target. (See OHI stock analysis on TipRanks)Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC)Last but not least is Owl Rock Capital, a specialty finance company based in New York. Owl Rock works in the middle-market finance sector, offering access to capital for mid-market companies to make acquisitions, fund operations, and conduct recapitalizations. The company’s portfolio boasts $10.2 billion in total assets, of which 97% are senior secured assets. Owl Rock has current investments in 110 companies.Owl Rock’s third quarter earnings came in slightly below expectations. EPS was 33 cents per share, down 3% sequentially and missing the estimates by 2 cents. Net asset value per share increased 1% quarter-over-quarter, from $14.52 at the end of June to $14.67 at the end of September. In a move to shore up liquidity, Owl Rock priced a public offering of $1 billion in 3.4% notes in the first week of December. The issue is due in 2026, and provides funds to paydown existing debt in the revolving credit facility and to fund general operations.Also in the first week of this month, Owl Creek confirmed that it is discussions to acquire Dyal Capital. The move would combine Owl Creek’s direct lending platform with Dyal’s access to capital solutions.Owl Creek has a regular share dividend payment of 31 cents quarterly, which has been supplemented since May 2019 by a series of 6 special 8-cent dividend payments. Calculating the yield by the regular dividend, we find it at 9.6%, based on an annualized rate of $1.24 per common share. For comparison, the average dividend among S&P-listed companies stands at 2%.The review here was written by Devin Ryan, 5-star analyst with JMP Securities. Focusing on the Dyal Capital announcement, Ryan noted, “While it is important to distinguish that this merger is between the management companies, not the BDC directly, and ultimately we do not expect much change, we do think a transaction could represent a positive outcome for ORCC shareholders over time.""We continue to view the opportunity in ORCC shares as attractive due to: 1) strong credit performance and expectations; 2) a well-positioned balance sheet; 3) the earnings scale-up as leverage moves to the target 1.0x by 2H21; and 4) an increase in the yield profile of the portfolio through a higher mix of unitranche loans," the analyst concluded. To this end, Ryan rates Owl Creek’s shares an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $14.50 price target suggests a 13% upside in the coming year. (To watch Ryan’s track record, click here)Owl Creek’s Strong Buy consensus rating is based on 6 reviews. These show a 5 to 1 split between Buys and Holds. ORCC is trading at $12.78, and its $13.90 average price target implies ~9% upside. (See ORCC stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • AstraZeneca to Buy Alexion Pharmaceuticals for $39 Billion. What to Know.

    AstraZeneca said Alexion’s expertise will accelerate its growing presence in immunology. The deal is one of the year’s largest drug mergers.

  • What Warren Buffett Says About High-Profile IPOs Like Airbnb, DoorDash

    Big-name IPOs DoorDash Inc (NYSE: DASH) and Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) got off to volatile starts on the market this week. Some investors believe these two growth stocks are just getting started, while others are skeptical of the stocks' massive valuations.Buffett On Uber: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) CEO and legendary Wall Street investor Warren Buffett hasn't weighed in on DoorDash and Airbnb specifically, but he spoke about another high-profile IPO in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) back in 2019."In 54 years, I don't think Berkshire has ever bought a new issue," Buffett told CNBC."The idea of saying the best place in the world I could put my money is something where all the selling incentives are there, commissions are higher, the animal spirits are rising, that that's going to better than 1,000 other things I could buy where there is no similar enthusiasm ... just doesn't make any sense."Related Link: Why It's Unlikely Warren Buffett Is Actually Investing In SnowflakeResist The FOMO: The fear of missing out on a popular IPO can cloud investors' judgement, leading them to make poor investment decisions, Buffett has said.Berkshire made headlines by investing in the IPO of Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) earlier this year.Most Buffett followers believe Berkshire portfolio managers Todd Combs or Ted Weschler -- not Buffett himself -- were responsible for the Snowflake buy.So far, the DoorDash and Airbnb IPOs have been tremendous successes, but Buffett also has some advice for investors who missed the chance to get in cheap.Just because an investment happens to work out for others doesn't mean it was a smart investment."You don't have to really worry about what's really going on in IPOs. People win lotteries every day, but there's no reason to let that affect [your investing strategy] at all," Buffett said back in 2016."You don't want to get into a stupid game just because it's available."Benzinga's Take: DoorDash and Airbnb are both tremendously successful and popular companies. But just because you know and love a product or service doesn't mean the company's stock makes for a good investment at any price.Latest Ratings for ABNB DateFirmActionFromTo Dec 2020BTIGInitiates Coverage OnNeutral Dec 2020Atlantic EquitiesInitiates Coverage OnOverweight View More Analyst Ratings for ABNB View the Latest Analyst RatingsSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * How Airbnb's Valuation Compares To The Existing Hotel Industry(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • NIO, Xpeng, and Li Auto Are Not the Next Tesla. Why It’s Time to Unplug From Chinese EV Stocks

    The Chinese electric-vehicle makers’ American depositary receipts have soared this year on hopes for the growth of China’s electric-vehicle market. All three companies are now priced for perfection, and taking profits seems prudent.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Coronavirus Vaccine Era Begins For Market Rally; Tesla's 'High-Class Problem'; AMD, Shopify Near Buy Points

    Pfizer coronavirus vaccine distribution is starting. Elon Musk said Tesla demand has a high class problem. AMD and Shopify are near buys.

  • From Elon Musk to Oracle — the coronavirus accelerates California exodus

    The coronavirus is accelerating a significant tech exodus out of California, with Oracle (ORCL) announcing Friday that it has moved its headquarters from Redwood City to Austin, Texas on Friday. The move came just days after Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk announced he’d be moving from Los Angeles to Austin.

  • AstraZeneca to Buy Alexion for $39 Billion in Rare-Disease Push

    (Bloomberg) -- AstraZeneca Plc agreed to buy Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. for $39 billion in cash and shares, adding a specialist in the treatment of rare diseases and immunology to its portfolio of medications for cancer and other illnesses.The offer values Alexion at $175 a share, a 45% premium to the closing price on Friday. It would be the largest deal for AstraZeneca since it was founded in a 1999 combination of British and Swedish companies, entrenching its position among the world’s 10 biggest drugmakers.Acquiring Alexion would bolster AstraZeneca in areas such as the treatment of blood disorders, building on Chief Executive Officer Pascal Soriot’s turnaround. Since taking over in 2012 he has pushed the U.K. company further into lucrative areas such as oncology. AstraZeneca, along with the University of Oxford, has also developed a Covid-19 vaccine that’s shown effectiveness in large trials, despite questions around the study results.High-priced medicines for exotic diseases can generate billions in sales from a relatively small group of patients. Snapping up drugmakers that focus on them has been a popular way for larger pharmaceutical companies to purchase sales growth in recent years.“It’s an important step in the history of the company,” Soriot said on a call with reporters. “It’s a tremendous opportunity for us to accelerate our development of immunological” therapies.Deal HuntAstraZeneca was on the hunt for acquisitions earlier this year and made a preliminary approach to Gilead Sciences Inc., Bloomberg reported in June. AstraZeneca fended off a takeover bid from Pfizer Inc. about six years ago.Alexion has specialized in developing drugs that selectively inhibit immune factors to fight diseases that involve the body’s protective system. Soliris, the company’s biggest product, is a monoclonal antibody approved in several countries for treatment of immune-related conditions such as paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.Monoclonal antibodies have garnered more attention of late because two such drugs made by Eli Lilly & Co. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. have been given emergency authorization in the U.S. for the treatment of Covid-19.Soliris had about $4 billion in 2019 revenue. More recently, Alexion launched Ultomiris, another monoclonal antibody. The company announced plans in April to conduct late-stage tests of that drug in severely ill patients with Covid.Alexion has been pressured in the past to put itself on the block. Activist investors Elliott Management Corp. opposed a deal the company struck earlier this year to acquire Portola Pharmaceuticals, saying the transaction didn’t make strategic sense and didn’t fit with Alexion’s focus on rare diseases.Deal FinancingIn the sale to AstraZeneca, Alexion shareholders will receive $60 in cash and 2.1243 AstraZeneca American Depositary Shares for each Alexion share, the U.K. company said in a press release Saturday. The U.K. company will fund the acquisition with a $17.5 billion financing facility from Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Despite the premium, the price is attractive for AstraZeneca, and its agreement with Alexion could draw out other offers, SVB Leerink analyst Geoffrey Porges said in a note. Alexion shareholders could hold out for $200 per share or seek a higher cash portion, he said.“We believe that in the coming days and weeks the debate about this transaction will center on whether this is enough, and whether other bidders might emerge, rather than whether this was too much,” Porges wrote.The current deal includes a fee of $1.2 billon if Alexion agrees to sell itself to another bidder, while AstraZeneca faces a $1.4 billion breakup penalty. The acquisition is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021 and Alexion shareholders would own 15% of the combined companies.Alexion had $5.9 billion in sales for the 12 months ending with the third quarter of 2020, with a 24% growth rate, AstraZeneca said.Shares GainAstraZeneca shares have risen 7% this year and almost 70% over the past three years for a market value of 107 billion pounds ($142 billion).AstraZeneca said it intends to establish its headquarters for rare diseases in Boston. There are no plans for a major reduction in employment, Soriot said. The combined companies should have a dozen blockbuster drugs -- those with more than $1 billion in sales -- by 2023, up from nine as of 2019, Chief Financial Officer Marc Dunoyer said on a call.The deal will add to earnings immediately, with annual synergies of about $500 million projected three years after completion, the company said.Evercore Partners International LLP and Centerview Partners UK LLP are AstraZeneca’s lead financial advisers. Bank of America Corp. worked with Alexion.(Updates with analyst comment in 12th and 13th paragraphs)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AMD, SolarEdge, Twilio Lead Top Stocks That Are Buys Now

    SolarEdge, Twilio, Innovative Industrial Properties, EXP World and AMD are five top stocks to watch heading into the end of a wild 2020.

  • There Are 5 Types of Retirement Savers, New Research Says. Which One Are You?

    Almost half of all Americans who have yet to retire are anxious that they won’t have enough savings to live comfortably in retirement, and that fear is most common among “uncertain strugglers,” one of five types of retirement savers identified in a new research paper.

  • Campbell Soup, Pfizer, Mastercard, and Other Companies That Raised Their Dividends This Week

    In a busy week for dividend announcements, Abbott, Campbell Soup, Zoetis, Bristol Myers Squibb, and Broadcomm were among the large U.S. companies that said they plan to boost their payouts.

  • What to Do When a Bear Market Whacks Your 401(k)

    When the markets take a dive, your retirement savings could drop with them. Here is a four-step plan to beat the bear.

  • Oppenheimer Says These 2 Stocks Could Spike Over 100%

    Markets have been turning mostly up since the election, as investors have taken the measure of the macro environment and appear pleased. There is some expectation that political matters may settle down, allowing government, public health officials, and the business world to focus on beating the next wave of the coronavirus pandemic.The big news on that front, of course, came from Pharma giants Pfizer and Moderna, which have both announced success in trial phases of COVID vaccines, and are currently on the cusp of gaining emergency use authorization (EUA). The prospect of an early vaccine is bullish for the markets, and has investors looking forward.Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus, looking at the market’s big picture, wrote recently, “In the week ahead investors will have plenty to ponder. We’d expect they are likely to continue to seek out segments of the equity market poised to benefit from a post-Covid environment…”Post-COVID thinking will have some immediate impact on investment decisions, notably the willingness to shoulder higher risk. Stoltzfus points out that willingness, too, along with its effect on the market, describing, “evidence of the appeal of riskier assets [that] carried the S&P 500 and the Russell 2000 to new record highs...”Taking Stoltzfus’ outlook into consideration, we wanted to take a closer look at two stocks earning a round of applause from Oppenheimer, with the firm’s analysts forecasting over 100% upside potential for each.Recro Pharma (REPH)Recro Pharma inhabits a specialty niche in the pharmaceutical world, as a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The company offers top-of-the-line manufacturing facilities to larger pharmaceutical researchers, allowing those firms to concentrate on finding and testing new drugs – while Recro handles serial manufacturing for approved medications. Recro focuses on controlled substances and modified release formulations, and boasts a manufacturing facility covering more than 120,000 square.Recro’s growth and market position based on a combination of new contracts and key partnerships with major pharma distributors. In this connection, the company’s manufacturing and distribution agreement with Teva, which is well known in the generic drug market, is vital. It gives Recro a solid position as the manufacturer of Verapamil SR, an effective agent against migraines and cluster headaches, which has over 4 million prescriptions.In addition to the agreement with Teva, Recro also manufactures Verapamil – and its synonymous cognate, Verelan – for Lannett, another major name in generic pharmaceuticals. The company scored an important coup last month when it renewed its Lannett agreement into 2023.With shares changing hands for $2.13 apiece, Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell sees Recro in a sound position for future growth.“[Recro’s] business development update signaled a resumption of prior momentum across all service divisions. REPH continues to expand into new CDMO initiatives, three-year extension recently signed w/Lannett, and debt favorably restructured. We expect REPH's return to a consistent growth trajectory to solidify in coming quarters,” Gershell noted.In light of his upbeat view, Gershell rates REPH an Outperform (i.e. Buy), along with a $10 price target. Should his thesis play out, a potential gain of 369% could be in the cards. (To watch Gershell’s track record, click here)Overall, REPH holds a Moderate Buy rating from the analyst consensus, based on 2 recent Buy ratings. With a return potential of ~217%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $6.75. (See REPH stock analysis on TipRanks)Homology Medicines (FIXX)Homology Medicines works on the research and creation of new genetic medicines. The company uses gene editing and gene therapy as the basis for treating disease caused by genetic mutations. Homology’s technology, using human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors, aims to treat these diseases through gene correction and insertion.Along with its recent third quarter earnings, Homology also announced a $60 million investment from Pfizer. This was a strategic investment on Pfizer’s part, and includes the larger company purchasing 5 million shares of FIXX. The announcement helped to stabilize Homology’s stock value after the Q3 net loss of 62 cents per share. Under the agreement, Pfizer purchased 5 million common shares of FIXX at a set price of $12 each.Coinciding with the Pfizer agreement, Homology also announced that it will be progressing with the pheNIX gene therapy clinical trial for PKU treatment in adults. The new phase will include dose expansion, and comes after early trials showed that the drug candidate, HMI-102, was well tolerated by patients and positively affected the Phe/Tyr ratio at two doses. Moving to the next step, Homology will be conducting randomized concurrently controlled trials.Oppenheimer analyst Matthew Biegler noted Pfizer’s cash investment into Homology, and its importance as a vote of confidence. The analyst wrote, “Proceeds from the investment will be used in further development of Homology’s phenylketonuria (PKU) gene therapy franchise, which includes HMI-102 and as well as its preclinical in vivo gene editing program, HMI-103. We believe Pfizer’s decision was spurred by updated clinical data from the PheNIX trial of HMI-102 presented last week, which showed encouraging signs of phenylalanine (Phe) reduction in two PKU patients. Homology plans to advance the trial into dose expansion cohorts in early 2021.”Biegler is optimistic on Homology, as is clear from his $27 price target. At the current share price of $10.17, that target suggests an upside of 165% and fully supports his Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating. (To watch Biegler’s track record, click here)Other analysts are on the same page. With 3 Buys received in the last three months, the word on the Street is that FIXX is a Strong Buy. On top of this, the $29.50 average price target brings the potential twelve-month gain to 190%.To find good ideas for healthcare stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Suze Orman says these are the biggest money no-nos

    Avoid making these errors and you'll enjoy a better financial life, the money guru says.

  • Will Microsoft's Stock Reach $300 By 2022?

    Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.We surveyed a group of over 300 investors on whether shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) will reach $300 by 2022.Microsoft shares were trading at $212 at the time of publication Friday, up from the 52-week low of $133. Microsoft Stock Forecast Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three overarching segments: productivity and business processes (Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics); intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server); and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, Surface laptops, tablets and desktops). Our survey found 68% of respondents said shares of Microsoft would reach $300 over the next year.Many respondents pointed to steps Microsoft has made to improve their landscape of software-as-a-service offerings for 2020 and beyond. The SaaS market is one of the sectors that has managed to flourish during the pandemic. The rise in cloud-based software adoption by businesses during the digital transition has been a catalyst for SaaS stocks like Microsoft in 2020.Among new SaaS offerings from the company, on Sept. 22 we reported Microsoft had launched Azure Communications Services, composed of cloud-based voice and video calling, chat and telephony features. Benzinga has been breaking actionable financial news and curating high-quality financial data sets since 2009. Learn more today about receiving stock and market data through APIs. This survey was conducted by Benzinga in December 2020 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 300 adults.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Will Tesla's Stock Reach ,000 (Again) By 2022? * Will Boeing's Stock Reach 0 By 2022?(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.