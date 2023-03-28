CYBERSEC 2023 to be Held in Taipei from May 9 to 11 Showcasing Thousands of Cybersecurity Solutions, the Most Ever

TAIPEI, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CYBERSEC 2023 will kick off on May 9, running through May 11, at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Hall 2. For nine years running since 2015, CYBERSEC has become the fastest growing and one of the largest and most professional cybersecurity conference and exhibits in Asia. This year, CYBERSEC 2023 has attracted a record number of participants, with more than 300 well-known cybersecurity brands exhibiting and more than 250 scheduled sessions. The exhibit is expected to attract more than 10,000 visitors.

This year, CYBERSEC will have cybersecurity experts from leading international companies to deliver keynote speeches, including David Chow, Chief Technology Strategy Officer at Trend Micro; Shane Huntley, Director of Google's Threat Analysis Group (TAG); Derek Manky, Chief Security Strategist and Global VP Threat Intelligence at Fortinet; Helton Wernik, Threat Intelligence Analyst at Microsoft Threat Intelligence Center; and Sounil Yu, creator and author of Cyber Defense Matrix (CDM). A total of more than 250 keynote speeches and presentations have been scheduled, covering 30 diverse and wide-ranging topics that include supply chain cybersecurity, zero trust, industrial control system security, cybersecurity in electric and self-driving vehicles, Web3 cybersecurity, and Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) for the national defense industry supply chain, among others.

A must-see highlight of CYBERSEC each year is the Cyber Taiwan Pavilion, which focuses on technologies and solutions developed by the Taiwan cybersecurity industry. A microcosm of the booming cybersecurity industry in Taiwan, the Cyber Taiwan Pavilion gathers close to 60 major cybersecurity brands in Taiwan, as an increasing number of start-ups have joined the cybersecurity community in recent years. The Pavilion also serves as a platform to promote Taiwan's cybersecurity brand image. It not only aims to help accelerate the deployment of cybersecurity solutions in every industry, but also assist local cybersecurity brands to venture into international markets by matching local brands with potential market opportunities. This year, dozens of international cybersecurity channel distributors have been invited to the exhibit, which is expected to lead to more business opportunities and future collaboration.

Registration for CYBERSEC 2023 is now open at: https://cyber.ithome.com.tw/2023/en.

