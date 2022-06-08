Cybersecurity Experts to Speak at June 29th Summit

Experts from Business and Government to Focus on Latest Threats, Trends, and Tips to Thwart Hackers

Albany, NY, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstLight, a leading provider of digital infrastructure services to enterprise and carrier customers throughout the Northeast and mid-Atlantic, announced the line-up of regional and national speakers for an IT conference focused on cybersecurity taking place June 29 in Amherst, New Hampshire.

The event, called the Cloud Connect Summit, features industry and government experts from among the world’s leading IT security organizations. FirstLight is a co-sponsor of the event, along with Veeam, Extreme, Cisco, and LightRiver. The event will be held June 29th at LaBelle Winery in Amherst, New Hampshire.

Among the speakers:

Roger Grimes is the author of 13 books and over 1,200 articles on computer security, and has the title of Defense Evangelist for KnowBe4, the world's largest integrated platform for security awareness training. He will speak about how and why hackers hack and how organizations can defend themselves against attacks.

Rick Rossi is the Cybersecurity Advisor (CSA) for New Hampshire (Region 1), within the Integrated Operations Division, Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Rossi will speak about cyberthreats and remedies, and warning signs that an attack has occurred or will occur.

Rick Vanover, Senior Director of Product Strategy at Veeam, will review results from a comprehensive survey of 1,000 companies and their experience and strategies dealing with recent ransomware attacks.

Additionally, speakers from Extreme, Cisco, and FirstLight will also address various topics related to cybersecurity.

Event check in begins at 12:30 p.m., with a start time of 1 p.m. and ends with a networking social from 5 to 6 p.m. To register for the event, visit www.cloudconnectsummit.com. For a limited time, attendees can waive the registration fee by entering code “Protect” on the registration page.

About FirstLight Fiber, Inc.

FirstLight, headquartered in Albany, New York, provides fiber-optic data, Internet, data center, cloud, unified communications, and managed services to enterprise and carrier customers throughout the Northeast and mid-Atlantic connecting more than 13,000 locations in service with more than 125,000 locations serviceable by our more than 25,000-route mile network. FirstLight offers a robust suite of advanced telecommunications products featuring a comprehensive portfolio of high bandwidth connectivity solutions including Ethernet, wavelength and dark fiber services as well as dedicated Internet access solutions, data center, cloud and voice services. FirstLight’s clientele includes national cellular providers and wireline carriers and many leading enterprises, spanning high tech manufacturing and research, hospitals and healthcare, banking and financial, secondary education, colleges and universities, and local and state governments.

To learn more about FirstLight, visit www.firstlight.net, or follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

