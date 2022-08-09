U.S. markets close in 6 hours 9 minutes

CYBERSECURITY FIRM ASCENT SOLUTIONS HIRES KIM IRVING TO LEAD FEDERAL BUSINESS

·2 min read

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ascent Solutions, a global leader in cybersecurity services, announced a strategic addition to their leadership team. Kim Irving will serve as the General Manager for the company's federal practice. Irving brings more than 25 years of experience driving rapid growth for small businesses, startups, and new ventures in the information technology and cybersecurity sectors.

(PRNewsfoto/Ascent Solutions LLC)
(PRNewsfoto/Ascent Solutions LLC)

"I believe our country's number one threat is cyber damage and espionage," JD Harris, Ascent CEO, said. "I'm so proud to continue supporting our country's mission of securing U.S. federal assets and strengthening the nation's security posture. Kim is an invaluable addition to our team. I'm excited to tap into her deep experience to protect our nation's digital assets against adversaries. Her talent in the federal space will increase our footprint and industry trajectory."

Irving ran several startup companies and raised both angel and venture capital funding. She has 17 years of experience serving on Executive Leadership Teams and Boards of Directors and has achieved rapid growth for multiple government IT contractors. Her federal contracting expertise and business development acumen will inform and launch Ascent's federal business expansion.

"I am thrilled to join an organization that shares my passion for the national security mission and protecting our nation against threat actors," said Kim Irving. "This passion, combined with a dedication to technical excellence, will allow Ascent Federal to deliver superior cyber services to government agencies. I am excited to help our federal customers implement Zero Trust Architecture and achieve regulatory compliance."

Irving specializes in supporting the national security mission and DoD, DHS, and IC customers. She brings a wealth of knowledge regarding customer needs and environments, having supported AF Cyber, AR Cyber, MARFORCYBER, USCYBERCOM, and every component of DHS.

About Ascent Federal

Ascent Federal combines infrastructure and managed services to continuously protect networks, systems, and data. We offer a comprehensive suite of cyber services, enabling federal agencies to mature their security postures while leveraging previous software and infrastructure investments. To learn more about how Ascent Federal can help you secure your enterprise, visit www.ascentfederal.com.

Contact

Addalai Bouchoc, Content Specialist Ascent Solutions
addalai.bouchoc@meetascent.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cybersecurity-firm-ascent-solutions-hires-kim-irving-to-lead-federal-business-301602535.html

SOURCE Ascent Solutions

