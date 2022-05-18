U.S. markets open in 3 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,070.75
    -14.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,514.00
    -67.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,484.50
    -75.75 (-0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,828.60
    -8.60 (-0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.28
    +1.88 (+1.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.10
    -2.80 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    21.68
    -0.07 (-0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0522
    -0.0033 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9680
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.46
    -1.01 (-3.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2404
    -0.0088 (-0.70%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.1910
    -0.1670 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,861.70
    -786.48 (-2.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    670.07
    +427.39 (+176.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,518.25
    -0.10 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,911.20
    +251.45 (+0.94%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Investing in the new high-inflation, slowing-growth paradigm'

Analyst Callie Cox joins Jared Blikre to help investors find opportunities in a tough market on Wed, May 18 at 2pm ET.

CYBERSECURITY FIRM ASCENT SOLUTIONS RAISES INVESTMENT TO SUPPORT EXPONENTIAL GROWTH

·3 min read

MINNEAPOLIS, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybersecurity services firm Ascent Solutions secures investment by RunTide Capital to support their explosive growth in the cybersecurity services sector.

Ascent Solutions
Ascent Solutions

Ascent offers a full portfolio of cybersecurity services spanning advisory, technology implementations, incident response, and managed security. Ascent's managed security services harness a Security Operations Center (SOC) team of 24-7 analysts leveraging Incident Response, Threat Hunting, and Identity tactics and tooling to mitigate threats.

"Ascent's vision is clear—we will save the world, from a cybersecurity perspective," said JD Harris, CEO. "Our approach is also clear. The entire Ascent team has an incredible passion to keep companies and people safe. The team at RunTide both felt and understood the passion deeply engrained in the Ascent culture. While Ascent defied the market by growing significantly during Covid, it was clear RunTide was the partner to accelerate that growth. Combining the power of Ascent's cybersecurity prowess and RunTide's history of supporting rapid-growth companies, I can see our vision becoming a reality."

Today, Ascent is a Microsoft Gold-Certified advisor for over 300 blue-chip organizations, including over fifty Fortune 500 companies and five Fortune 50 companies. Ascent also consolidates Microsoft Security tools and expertise, partnering with Microsoft to manage client security needs, compliance requirements, and change management. From an initial headquarters in Minneapolis, the company's cybersecurity consultants have rapidly grown to a national team to satisfy increased demand.

Annual cybersecurity spending is forecast to grow at an 8% CAGR to $233 billion by 2024, with annual cyber-crime costs soaring to $10.5 trillion by 2025. Ascent's presence is expanding rapidly due to the cyber security imperative.

Robert Manning, RunTide partner, commented, "Today, cybersecurity is mission-critical and at the forefront of technology needs for enterprises. Ascent has assembled an elite team of cyber professionals with capabilities in high demand from key partners and customers. RunTide is delighted to partner with JD and Ascent to help the company continue to grow rapidly. Importantly, Ascent has championed a culture committed to developing key talent in cybersecurity—a critical national security initiative. We believe in JD's vision and that Ascent will continue to be a forerunner of this vital capability."

With cybersecurity counting for 600,000 job openings in the United States and over four million world-wide, the cyber-attack surge threatens cross-industry firms, fueling rapid growth in the outsourced Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) market. The global managed security services market is expected to grow at a 15.2% CAGR to $64.7 billion by 2025 according to Mordor Intelligence. Ascent will aggressively channel funds to accelerate its development of in-house experts, recruitment of the next cyber generation, and novel plans for how to aggressively close the talent gap globally. D.A. Davidson & Co. served as exclusive financial advisor to Ascent Solutions.

About Ascent:
Ascent is the partner to solve the most challenging cybersecurity problems. The firm is built to evolve cybersecurity posture, modernize Microsoft solutions, and manage entire security ecosystems. With constantly advancing capabilities, including incident response and CMMC, Ascent provides organizations with the consulting excellence and operational expertise needed to build a safer tomorrow. For more information visit www.meetascent.com.

About RunTide Capital:
RunTide Capital is a private equity firm focused on building tech-enabled growth companies. The Founding Partners are seasoned investors with deep operating experience, having started their careers as founders and C-level executives of high-growth technology companies. For more information please visit www.runtidecapital.com.

Contact

Addalai Nowlin, Core Services Associate, Ascent Solutions,
addalai.nowlin@meetascent.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cybersecurity-firm-ascent-solutions-raises-investment-to-support-exponential-growth-301549695.html

SOURCE Ascent Solutions LLC

Recommended Stories

  • ‘It’s so horrible that I want to buy it’ — Jim Cramer likes these 2 beaten-down tech names that are still posting white-hot revenue growth

    High-quality items seldom go on sale. Grab them when they do.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices still surging, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Billionaire George Soros Bets on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Keeping up the returns would be a neat trick in today’s market, as the main indexes are all steeply down for the year so far – with losses of 15% on the S&P 500 and 24% on the NASDAQ. For investors, then, the best strategy may just be to follow a winner. Billionaire investing legend George Soros is most definitely a winner. He’s built a portfolio worth billions, and had possibly the greatest bull run in hedge fund history, averaging 30% annualized returns for 30 years. Starting in 1992, when he

  • Why Upstart Holdings and Global-e Online Soared on Tuesday

    Investors instead looked at the massive declines in stocks over the first four months of 2022 and concluded that even with some reasons for worry, the downturn had been too fast. Both Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) were up quite strongly on the day, and shareholders seem to be having a change of heart after having been extremely negative on the high-growth companies ' prospects recently. Shares of Upstart Holdings jumped 23% on Tuesday.

  • Crypto Rout: Another Stablecoin Falls After UST and Luna

    Cryptocurrency prices undermined by fears of recession. Tokens, which are supposed to reduce volatility, are collapsing.

  • Why Nio Stock Just Rocketed by More Than 9%

    In just two days, Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Nio (NYSE: NIO) is scheduled to report its first-quarter earnings-- at least, according to Nasdaq.com, it is. The company hasn't officially announced its release date yet, and other financial data providers point out that, seeing as Nio reported its Q1 earnings on May 28 in two of the past three years, it's more likely to report closer to that date this year as well. Is there a good reason to buy Nio stock ahead of earnings?

  • 3 top dividend stocks yielding as high as 8.7% — with inflation still near 40-year highs, it might be a good move to nail down some income

    Inflation remains white-hot. These stocks can help ease the pain.

  • Tencent Disappoints After Lockdowns, Crackdown Wipe Out Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. posted its slowest revenue gain on record, after a sweeping government crackdown and Chinese economic malaise obliterated growth at the internet behemoth.Most Read from BloombergOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyElon Musk Has a Bigger Problem Than Twitter Bots: A Huge Debt BurdenUS Set to Block Russian Debt Payments, Raising Default OddsElon Musk Does Not Care About Spam Bo

  • Walmart Gets Hammered by Worst Drop Since 1987 on Forecast Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Walmart Inc. tumbled the most in almost 35 years after cutting its full-year profit forecast due to inflationary pressures, especially in food and fuel.Most Read from BloombergOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyElon Musk Has a Bigger Problem Than Twitter Bots: A Huge Debt BurdenUS Set to Block Russian Debt Payments, Raising Default OddsElon Musk Does Not Care About Spam BotsThe worsening outlook

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures rise to extend gains after Powell comments

    U.S. stock futures opened higher Tuesday afternoon after rallying during the regular trading day, as investors took in reassurances from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that the central bank was set on using its policies to bring down inflation still running at multi-decade highs.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Shot Higher on Tuesday

    Down Thursday, up Friday, down Monday -- seesawing semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) played true to form on Tuesday, rising once again, and this time by a pretty significant number, closing the day up 5.3%. Tuesday did start off well for Nvidia stock, with investment bank Piper Sandler saying it is "moving to a more positive stance" on semiconductor stocks in general, after making some pessimistic comments about the sector two weeks ago. On the one hand, rumblings of weakness in PC sales and worries over whether GPU demand can hold up in the context of a crypto sell-off, combined with more general concerns about rising interest rates and inflation, have investors feeling nervous about semiconductor growth estimates.

  • Ray Dalio's Bridgewater dumps Tesla, bets on meme stocks AMC and GameStop

    Ray Dalio's Bridgewater Associates, the world's largest hedge fund, has parted ways with its stake in Tesla and placed new bets on meme-stocks AMC and GameStop during the first quarter.

  • Michael 'Big Short' Burry Shorts Apple

    Infamous investor Michael Burry of "The Big Short" has bet against Apple ( ), according to a SEC filing. During the first quarter, Burry, a hedge fund investor who is known for predicting and profiting from the housing bubble and subprime mortgage crisis by betting against collaterized debt obligations or CDOs during the mid 2000s, stocked up on Alphabet ( ), Meta Platforms (FB), and Discovery ( ) for Scion Asset Management. The hedge fund owned bearish put options against 206,000 Apple shares as of March 31.

  • Energy Transfer's Perseverance Is About to Pay Off Big Time

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) has a long history of developing infrastructure projects to support growing energy demand. The company has built thousands of miles of pipelines, multiple oil and gas processing facilities, and several storage and export terminals over the years. The master limited partnership (MLP) currently expects to invest upwards of $2.1 billion this year in expanding its energy infrastructure network.

  • Jamie Dimon Dealt Rare Blow as JPMorgan Holders Reject Pay Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Jamie Dimon was handed a rare defeat from shareholders as they rejected a pay proposal, just months after the board unfurled lucrative incentives for the JPMorgan Chase & Co. chief to stay on for a number of years.Most Read from BloombergOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyElon Musk Has a Bigger Problem Than Twitter Bots: A Huge Debt BurdenUS Set to Block Russian Debt Payments, Raising Default Odd

  • ‘Greedy When Others are Fearful’: Warren Buffett’s 8 New Stock Picks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss Warren Buffett’s 8 new stock picks in 2022. If you want to read about some more Buffett stock picks, go directly to ‘Greedy When Others are Fearful’: Warren Buffett’s 4 New Stock Picks in 2022. There are few value investors who have accumulated as much fame as Warren Buffett of […]

  • Living Off Dividends in Retirement: 10 Best Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss 10 best stocks to consider for retirement. If you want to see more dividend stocks in this selection, click Living Off Dividends in Retirement: 5 Best Stocks To Consider. The average age of retirement in the United States is 62, and American retirees represent a significant proportion of the adult […]

  • Why Warren Buffett Bought Paramount, Not Netflix, Stock

    Legacy television and movie distribution are looking like more of an asset than a drag amid the shift to streaming.

  • Beware of the Gains in Stocks. It Looks Like a ‘Bear Market Rally.’

    There has been a mini-rally in the past few days, but the latest gains look like an upsurge in the middle of a larger decline.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Berkshire Hathaway Bought Netflix Rival In Q1, Sold Drug Stocks

    Buffett's Berkshire added to Apple during the Q1 sell-off. It bet on oil stocks too, while selling drug stocks.