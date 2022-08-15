U.S. markets close in 30 minutes

Cybersecurity firm Darktrace confirms preliminary approach from Thoma Bravo

(Reuters) -British cybersecurity firm Darktrace Plc said on Monday it was in the early stages of discussions with tech investment firm Thoma Bravo regarding a possible cash offer.

Darktrace said the discussions were at a preliminary stage and there could be no certainty of an offer or its terms.

As per the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers, Thoma Bravo has until Sept. 12 to announce a firm intention to make an offer or say it will walk away.

Thoma Bravo declined to comment.

(Reporting by Rachna Dhanrajani in BengaluruEditing by Matthew Lewis and Rosalba O'Brien)

