Cybersecurity and MSP Market Leaders Bring Their Expertise to CompTIA ISAO

·3 min read

14 executives named to Executive Advisory Council

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Executives from companies and organizations at the forefront of the cybersecurity and managed services technology markets have been named to the inaugural Executive Advisory Council (EAC) of the CompTIA Information Sharing and Analysis Organization (ISAO).

CompTIA is the voice of the world&#39;s information technology industry. (PRNewsFoto/CompTIA)
CompTIA is the voice of the world's information technology industry. (PRNewsFoto/CompTIA)

The CompTIA ISAO is committed to advancing cybersecurity resiliency throughout the global information technology industry

The announcement was made today by CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the information technology (IT) industry and workforce.

EAC members serve as the guiding governance body for the CompTIA ISAO, helping the organization fulfill its mission of advancing cybersecurity resiliency throughout the global tech industry.

"The CompTIA ISAO brings together the best minds in the cybersecurity, IT channel and MSP communities to gather, analyze, disseminate information, and counter cyber threats," said MJ Shoer, senior vice president and executive director of the organization. "Our advisory council members have a common goal of seeing that robust security practices are implemented throughout the IT industry."

Members of the CompTIA ISAO Executive Advisory Council include Arnie Bellini, managing partner, Bellini Capital; Vince Crisler, founder and CEO, Dark Cubed; Christopher Jones, director of cyber security, Dell Technologies; Ben Nowacky, senior vice president of products, Axcient; Jay Ryerse, CISSP, vice president, cybersecurity initiatives, ConnectWise; Wayne Selk, director, professional services, ConnectWise; and Marty Ward, vice president, product marketing, Sophos.

Also, Scott Algeier, executive director, IT-ISAC; Paul Kurtz, co-founder and chairman, TruSTAR; Chris Loehr, executive vice president, Solis Security; Eric Weast, owner, ECW Network & IT Solutions, Esteban Blanco, chief geek officer, Blanco I.T., Sagar Samtani, assistant professor and Grant Thornton Scholar, Indiana University Kelley School of Business; and Tracy Holtz, director, security Solutions, Tech Data and co-chair, CompTIA Cybersecurity Advisory Council.

Established in August 2020, the CompTIA ISAO evolved from the TSP-ISAO created by Bellini, a technology entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist, in conjunction with ConnectWise. In less than six months the CompTIA ISAO has provided its nearly 1000 corporate members with more than 200 cybersecurity alerts on breaking threats and reports from analysts, members and other industry sources. Examples include:

  • A September 14, 2020, alert on the Microsoft Windows Netlogon vulnerability. CompTIA ISAO members had nearly 48 hours advance notice of this issue and recommendations for immediate mitigation, well before much of the industry.

  • A November 11, 2020, report titled "MSPs Targeted by Ransomware Operators." The report was specifically written to help members understand current ransomware trends and included recommendations to protect themselves and their customers.

  • More than 40 posts in the CompTIA ISAO Cyber Forum on the SolarWinds event so members could better understand the impact of the event and respond accordingly to keep their customer and themselves safe.

Membership in the CompTIA ISAO is open to organizations in the IT channel and MSP communities, including cloud services providers, managed service providers, managed security service providers, technology vendors, and businesses providing services to the tech industry, such as financial, legal, sales, marketing, business consulting, and training firms. Visit www.comptiaisao.org/ for more information.

About CompTIA
The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the estimated 75 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world's economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for advancing the tech industry and its workforce. Visit www.comptia.org.

Media Contact
Steven Ostrowski
CompTIA
+1 630-678-8468
sostrowski@comptia.org

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cybersecurity-and-msp-market-leaders-bring-their-expertise-to-comptia-isao-301226982.html

SOURCE CompTIA

  • Tilray Gets Dose of Reality as Pot Stocks Reverse Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Tilray Inc. fell as much as 36% Thursday, halting a record three-day rally as Reddit-inspired traders attempted to pump up the cannabis sector to multiyear highs.The loss helped push the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF, known by its ticker MJ, 19% lower as other pot stocks see-sawed from gains to losses.The week’s earlier rally was reminiscent of late 2018, when Canada was about to become the first large economy to legalize recreational marijuana use, sending cannabis stocks surging. Tilray’s three-day gain to start the week was its biggest ever, although it’s still well below the intraday high of $300 it hit in September 2018.Tilray’s fall came as Anson Funds Chief Investment Officer Moez Kassam put into question whether the best cannabis stocks were rallying ahead of possible regulatory reforms in the U.S.Only certain cannabis stocks are easily available to Robinhood or day traders, which means many Canadian-listed firms with U.S. operations may be excluded. Retail investors may be ignoring possibly better bets such as Curaleaf Holdings Inc. and Harvest Health & Recreation Inc., making this an ironic trade, Kassam said.(Updates share moves and adds Kassam comment.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    Retirement account owners have long had trouble translating the money in their 401(k) into income. Later this year, possibly in the third quarter, plan sponsors will be required to include two lifetime income illustrations on participants’ pension benefit statement at least once annually. In essence, the illustrations show how much income a participant’s account balance would produce in today’s dollars if used to purchase either a single life annuity or a qualified joint and 100% survivor annuity.

  • The Daily Biotech Pulse: DermTech Soars On Contract, Fluidigm Plunges On Earnings, Decision Day For Regeneron, Bioventus Debuts

    Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours. Scaling The Peaks (Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Highs Feb. 11) 10X Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: TXG) 9 Meters Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: NMTR) Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ACST) (reacted to its quarterly results) Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AGIO) Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: ALIM) Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) Allakos Inc (NASDAQ: ALLK) Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ: ANCN AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO) Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTI) Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ: APYX) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARWR) Artelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ARTL) Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: ASLN) AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRC) Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE: AVNS) Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ: BGNE) Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BPTH) (announced receipt of third patent related to manufacture of platform technology) Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BOLT) C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CCCC) Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: CGIX) (reacted to an update to merger terms with StemoniX) Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CARA) Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ: CELC) Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ: CBMG) Clearpoint Neuro Inc (NASDAQ: CLPT) Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ: CLSD) Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: COLL) Collplant Biotechnologies Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ: CLGN) Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ: EDAP) Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ: EVGN) Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ: EYEN) G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GTHX) Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ: GMDA) ( reacted to a positive late-stags readout) Genetron Holdings Ltd – ADR(NASDAQ: GTH) Glaukos Corp (NYSE: GKOS) Guardion Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GHSI) Ideaya Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: IDYA) Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) Immunocore Holdings PLC – ADR (NASDAQ: IMCR) (IPOed Friday) Inari Medical Inc (NASDAQ: NARI) iTeos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ITOS) Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KTRA) Kodiak Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: KOD) Landos Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: LABP) Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LPTX) Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LGND) Lucira Health Inc (NASDAQ: LHDX) (IPOed Friday) Medpace Holdings Inc(NASDAQ: MEDP) Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MACK) Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ: NK) NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) Neubase Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NBSE) Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR) Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: OPNT) Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ORGO) Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ: PACB) (announced a strategic investment from Japan's Softbank) PDS Biotechnology Corp (NASDAQ: PDSB) Pharvaris BV (NASDAQ: PHVS) Plus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PSTV) (reacted to insider buying) PLx Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: PLXP) Prelude Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PRLD) Prothena Corporation PLC (NASDAQ: PRTA) Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ: PULM) Purple Biotech ADR (NASDAQ: PPBT) Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SLRX) Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: SANA) (IPOed Feb. 4) Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SEEL) Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ: SESN) Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SLDB) Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SUPN) SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRDX) Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ: SYBX) Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ: SYNH) Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ: VCYT) Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VRCA) Xencor Inc (NASDAQ: XNCR) ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZYNE) Down In The Dumps (Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Lows Feb. 11) Galapagos ADR Representing Ord Shs (NASDAQ: GLPG) (announced discontinuation of partnered late-stage trials testing experimental drug ziritaxestat in patients with pulmonary fibrosis) Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SNSE) Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VLON) (IPOed Wednesday) Stocks In Focus Genmab, Seagen Files For Approval of Cervical Cancer Drug Genmab 10 (NASDAQ: GMAB) and Seagen Inc (NASDAQ: SGEN) announced the submission of a biologics license application to the FDA, seeking accelerated approval for tisotumab vedotin for the treatment of patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer with disease progression on or after chemotherapy. DermTech Secures Contract From Texas State For Melanoma Gene Expression Test DermTech Inc (NASDAQ: DMTK) said it has contracted, effective Feb.1, with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas to make its pigmented lesion assay available to its approximately 6 million members in the state of Texas. The company's gene expression-based PLA for the early detection of melanoma is now available as an in-network option for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas' Blue Essential, Traditional Indemnity and PPO/POS membership, the company said. The stock soared 31.10% to $69.55 in after-hours trading. Protalix Out-licenses Respiratory Disease Candidate Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSE: PLX) announced an exclusive worldwide license agreement with SarcoMed USA Inc. for alidornase alfa, or PRX–110, for use in the treatment of any human respiratory disease or condition including, but not limited to, sarcoidosis, pulmonary fibrosis, and other related diseases via inhaled delivery. SarcoMed will be responsible for the identification and selection of pharmaceutical candidates under the license, and the clinical research and development of such candidates. Protalix is entitled to an initial cash payment of $3.5 million, subject to certain conditions, and to additional regulatory and commercial milestone payments and tiered royalties on net sales of products that are commercialized under the license agreement. In premarket trading Thursday, Protalix shares were up 1.91% to $5.86. Kaleido Rallies On Fund Buying Kaleido Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: KLDO) shares rose after SEC filings revealed that Flagship Ventures Fund IV bought 215,001 shares in the company at a price of $11.5 apiece. The stock added 15.17% to $12.68 in after-hours trading. Lyra Gains Ground On Insider Transactions Lyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LYRA) shares rose after a series of filings revealed that company insiders, including CEO Maria Palasis, and SVP Regulatory Affairs, Pamela Nelson, acquired shares through exercising of stock options. The stock jumped 29.69% to $14.02 in after-hours trading. Iveric Bio Retreats On Stake Selling By Fund IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ: ISEE) shares pulled back after BML Investment Partners liquidated some of its holdings in the company. The fund now owned 315,9207 shares, or a 3.5% stake, in the biopharma that focuses on developing therapies for retinal diseases. The stock slid 4.25% to $5.63 in after-hours trading. Earnings Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM) reported fourth-quarter revenues and loss that missed the consensus estimates. The company's first-quarter revenue guidance was also below consensus. The stock declined 17.35% to $5.86 in after-hours trading. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA) reported fourth-quarter revenues of $67.65 million, higher than $60.93 million in the year-ago quarter. The EPS increased from 8 cents per share to 15 cents per share, a penny ahead of estimates. For the fiscal year 2021, the company guided to revenues of $270 million to $300 million, in line with the consensus estimate of $279.4 million. The stock jumped 8.57% to $16.73 in after-hours trading. Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) reported a wider-than-expected loss for its fourth quarter. In after-hours trading, the stock fell 7.79% to $2.84. Offerings Kadmon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: KDMN) announced its intent to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, $150 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2027 in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers. In after-hours trading, the stock fell 7.1% to $4.97. Pulmatrix announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with healthcare-focused institutional investors for the sale of 20 million shares of its common stock, at a purchase price of $2 per share, in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market. View more earnings on IBB The stock was plunging 18.49% to $2.16 in premarket trading Thursday. Cancer Geneticsit said it has entered into definitive agreements with several institutional and accredited investors for the issuance and sale of an aggregate of approximately 4.22 million shares of its common stock, at a purchase price of $1.75 per share, for gross proceeds of approximately $7.4 million in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market. The stock was slumping 18.49% to $7.01 in premarket trading Thursday. Predictive Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: POAI) said it has entered into securities purchase agreements with certain healthcare-focused institutional investors to raise about $17.5 million through the issuance of 2.78 million shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $6.30 per share in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market. The stock was slipping 7.53% to $1.72 in premarket trading Thursday. Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ONTX) priced its underwritten public offering of 25 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $1 per share, for raising gross proceeds of about $25 million. In premarket trading Thursday, the stock was losing 4.31% to $1.11 Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APLT) said it plans to make a public offering of 3 million shares of its common stock in an underwritten registered public offering. The stock slipped 1.14% to $26.93 in after-hours trading. TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ: TXMD) announced an underwritten public offering of its common stock. All of the shares in the offering are to be sold by the company. In after-hours trading, the stock was down 3.69% to $2.09. Travere Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TVTX) said it intends to offer and sell, in an underwritten public offering and subject to market and other conditions, $150 million worth of its common stock. All of the shares are being offered by Travere. On The Radar PDUFA Dates The FDA is scheduled to rule on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: REGN) BLA for evinacumab for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, an ultra-rare, inherited form of high cholesterol. Clinical Readouts Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ: AVRO) will present at the 17th Annual WORLDSymposium, new phase 1/2 data for AVR-RD-02 ex vivo lentiviral vector, autologous gene therapy for Gaucher disease. ASCO Genitourinary Cancers Symposium Presentations Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CLVS): Pharmacokinetics and safety data from the phase 1b RAMP study evaluating rucaparib plus enzalutamide in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI): Preliminary analysis of a phase 2 data for eganelisib in combination with and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's (NYSE: BMY) nivolumab compared to nivolumab monotherapy in patients with advanced urothelial carcinoma BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BTAI): updated Phase 1b/2 data for BXCL701 in combination with Merck & Co., Inc.'s (NYSE: MRK) in men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer Veru Inc (NASDAQ: VERU): updated clinical results for the Phase 1b and as well as an update on the Phase 2 clinical trial of VERU-111 in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer who failed an androgen receptor targeting agent Earnings: Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KPTI) (before the market open) Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: GNCA) (before the market open) Prothena Corporation PLC (NASDAQ: PRTA) (before the market open) Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE: MYOV) (before the market open) Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) (before the market open) Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: AGTC) (before the market open) Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) (before the market open) Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) (before the market open) AVITA Medical Inc (NASDAQ: RCEL) (after the market close) Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: AYTU) (after the market close) Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ: OTIC) (after the market close) Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) (after the market close) Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: RARE) (after the market close) Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE: BIO) (after the market close) IPOs Durham, North Carolina-based Bioventus Inc. priced its upsized initial public offering of 8 million shares at $13, well below the estimated price range of $16-$18 apiece. The medical device company's shares will begin trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol BVS. Related Link: Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For February PDUFA Dates See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThe Daily Biotech Pulse: Lilly COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail Approved for Emergency Use, Gamida, Genfit Jump On Data, 2 IPOsThe Daily Biotech Pulse: Dynavax Poaches GSK Vaccine Exec, KalVista Jumps On Data Readout, Corcept Issues Negative Preannouncement© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • This Crypto Kid Had a $23,000-a-Month Condo. Then the Feds Came.

    (Bloomberg) -- Stefan Qin was just 19 when he claimed to have the secret to cryptocurrency trading.Buoyed with youthful confidence, Qin, a self-proclaimed math prodigy from Australia, dropped out of college in 2016 to start a hedge fund in New York he called Virgil Capital. He told potential clients he had developed an algorithm called Tenjin to monitor cryptocurrency exchanges around the world to seize on price fluctuations. A little more than a year after it started, he bragged the fund had returned 500%, a claim that produced a flurry of new money from investors.He became so flush with cash, Qin signed a lease in September 2019 for a $23,000-a-month apartment in 50 West, a 64-story luxury condo building in the financial district with expansive views of lower Manhattan as well as a pool, sauna, steam room, hot tub and golf simulator.In reality, federal prosecutors said, the operation was a lie, essentially a Ponzi scheme that stole about $90 million from more than 100 investors to help pay for Qin’s lavish lifestyle and personal investments in such high-risk bets as initial coin offerings. At one point, facing client demands for their money, he variously blamed “poor cash flow management” and “loan sharks in China” for his troubles. Last week, Qin, now 24 and expressing remorse, pleaded guilty in federal court in Manhattan to a single count of securities fraud.“I knew that what I was doing was wrong and illegal,” he told U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni, who could sentence him to more than 15 years in prison. “I deeply regret my actions and will spend the rest of my life atoning for what I did. I am profoundly sorry for the harm my selfish behavior has caused to my investors who trusted in me, my employees and my family.”Eager InvestorsThe case echoes similar cryptocurrency frauds, such as that of BitConnect, promising people double-and triple-digit returns and costing investors billions. Ponzi schemes like that show how investors eager to cash in on a hot market can easily be led astray by promises of large returns. Canadian exchange QuadrigaCX collapsed in 2019 as a result of fraud, causing at least $125 million in losses for 76,000 investors.While regulatory oversight of the cryptocurrency industry is tightening, the sector is littered with inexperienced participants. A number of the 800 or so crypto funds worldwide are run by people with no knowledge of Wall Street or finance, including some college students and recent graduates who launched funds a few years ago.Qin’s path started in college, too. He had been a math whiz who planned on becoming a physicist, he told a website, DigFin, in a profile published in December, just a week before regulators closed in on him. He described himself on his LinkedIn page as a “quant with a deep interest and understanding in blockchain technology.”In 2016, he won acceptance into a program for high-potential entrepreneurs at the University of New South Wales in Sydney with a proposal to use blockchain technology to speed up foreign exchange transactions. He also attended the Minerva Schools, a mostly online college based in San Francisco, from August 2016 through December 2017, the school confirmed.Crypto BugHe got the crypto bug after an internship with a firm in China, he told DigFin. His task had been to build a platform between two venues, one in China and the other in the U.S., to allow the firm to arbitrage cryptocurrencies.Convinced he had happened upon a business, Qin moved to New York to found Virgil Capital. His strategy, he told investors, would be to exploit the tendency of cryptocurrencies to trade at different prices at various exchanges. He would be “market-neutral,” meaning that the firm’s funds wouldn’t be exposed to price movements.And unlike other hedge funds, he told DigFin, Virgil wouldn’t charge management fees, taking only fees based on the firm’s performance. “We never try to make easy money,” Qin said.By his telling, Virgil got off to a fast start, claiming 500% returns in 2017, which brought in more investors eager to participate. A marketing brochure boasted of 10% monthly returns -- or 2,811% over a three-year period ending in August 2019, legal filings show.His assets got an extra jolt after the Wall Street Journal profiled him in a February 2018 story that touted his skill at arbitraging cryptocurrency. Virgil “experienced substantial growth as new investors flocked to the fund,” prosecutors said.Missing AssetsThe first cracks appeared last summer. Some investors were becoming “increasingly upset” about missing assets and incomplete transfers, the former head of investor relations, Melissa Fox Murphy, said in a court declaration. (She left the firm in December.) The complaints grew.“It is now MID DECEMBER and my MILLION DOLLARS IS NOWHERE TO BE SEEN,” wrote one investor, whose name was blacked out in court documents. “It’s a disgrace the way you guys are treating one of your earliest and largest investors.”Around the same time, nine investors with $3.5 million in funds asked for redemptions from the firm’s flagship Virgil Sigma Fund LP, according to prosecutors. But there was no money to transfer. Qin had drained the Sigma Fund of its assets. The fund’s balances were fabricated.Instead of trading at 39 exchanges around the world, as he had claimed, Qin spent investor money on personal expenses and to invest in other undisclosed high-risk investments, including initial coin offerings, prosecutors said.So Qin tried to stall. He convinced investors instead to transfer their interests into his VQR Multistrategy Fund, another cryptocurrency fund he started in February 2020 that used a variety of trading strategies -- and still had assets.‘Loan Sharks’He also sought to withdraw $1.7 million from the VQR fund, but that aroused suspicions from the head trader, Antonio Hallak. In a phone call Hallak recorded in December, Qin said he needed the money to repay “loan sharks in China” that he had borrowed from to start his business, according to court filings in a lawsuit filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission. He said the loan sharks “might do anything to collect on the debt” and that he had a “liquidity issue” that prevented him from repaying them.“I just had such poor cash flow management to be honest with you,” Qin told Hallak. “I don’t have money right now dude. It’s so sad.”When the trader balked at the withdrawal, Qin attempted to take over the reins of VQR’s accounts. But by now the SEC was involved. It got cryptocurrency exchanges to put a hold on VQR’s remaining assets and, a week later, filed suit.Asset RecoveryBy the end, Qin had drained virtually all of the $90 million that was in the Sigma Fund. A court-appointed receiver who is overseeing the fund is looking to recover assets for investors, said Nicholas Biase, a spokesman for acting Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss. About $24 million in assets in the VQR fund was frozen and should be available to disperse, he said.In South Korea when he learned of the probe, Qin agreed to fly back to the U.S., prosecutors said. He surrendered to authorities on Feb. 4, pleaded guilty the same day before Caproni, and was freed on a $50,000 bond pending his sentencing, scheduled for May 20. While the maximum statutory penalty calls for 20 years in prison, as part of a plea deal, prosecutors agreed that he should get 151 to 188 months behind bars under federal sentencing guidelines and a fine of up to $350,000.That fate is a far cry from the career his parents had envisioned for him -- a physicist, he had told DigFin. “They weren’t too happy when I told them I had quit uni to do this crypto thing. Who knows, maybe someday I’ll complete my degree. But what I really want to do is trade crypto.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Crypto Mogul Bets on ‘Meme Investing’ With Millions in GameStop

    (Bloomberg) -- Justin Sun, the 30-year-old crypto entrepreneur who bought $10 million worth of GameStop Corp. at the height of its Reddit-fueled rally, is predicting a paradigm shift in investing as younger people swarm into financial assets.Speaking the same week Elon Musk announced he put $1.5 billion of Tesla Inc.’s cash in Bitcoin, Sun said that a new type of internet-driven investing would benefit cryptocurrencies as well as shares of companies that are able to understand and latch onto “meme culture.”Sun said he’s prepared to hold onto his GameStop shares that he purchased near the highs late last month in an effort to tap into the adrenaline-charged rush that lured retail investors into so-called meme stocks. He also bought $1 million in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and a further $1 million in silver. The GameStop position is now worth just $2 million, Sun said.“I think I’m going to hold. Even if I lose money on the GME stock, I still believe this is a paradigm shift,” Sun said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “In the past we all followed the advice from the financial analysts, and these days people are going to make their own decisions.”GameStop soared almost eightfold in the last week of January as retail investors spurred on by Reddit forums and Discord chats piled into the stock, causing pain for professional hedge funds who had shorted the video game retailer’s shares. The price of GameStop has since plunged from a peak of $483 to around $50, handing losses to retail investors who bought at the top and also sparking a wider debate about whether this type of community-driven trading can continue.Sun founded blockchain business Tron in 2017 and has since expanded into other decentralization technologies and platforms such as BitTorrent Inc., Steemit and DLive. He made headlines in 2019 by spending a record $4.6 million at Warren Buffett’s annual charity auction to have dinner with the aging investor.Sun said he advised Buffett to buy Bitcoin and Tesla when he dined with him last year.“Elon Musk is not only a company CEO, but he is also the representative of this kind of meme culture and the representative of this kind of new generation movement,” Sun said. “In the future these kind of community-driven trends require company CEOs to be more engaged with the community, with their fan base.”Sun has also been working on a Chinese version of Clubhouse, the social networking app that was recently blocked by China’s censors. Clubhouse is “a very effective way for people to expand their social networking,” Sun said, “But of course, every country has their regulations so we’re definitely going to have this kind of moderation system to help identify and moderate the content.”Sun has fallen afoul of censors before, with his Peiwo app slammed by China’s top state news agency for spreading vulgar and pornographic content. DLive, the live-streaming platform that was bought by BitTorrent late last year, has also come under scrutiny from American lawmakers for its role in broadcasting the U.S. Capitol riots. Sun declined to comment on the controversies.Meanwhile, Tron, the cryptocurrency associated with the Tron Foundation, hasn’t benefited from retail enthusiasm as much as some other digital coins in recent months, falling to 20th place in terms of market value according to a CoinMarketCap ranking. Sun said he would hire more celebrities and artists to better position Tron as a “meme-friendly” coin.“The meme is very important in the cryptocurrency world,” he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Archer to go public, United Airlines invests and orders electric aircraft

    Electric aircraft startup Archer will go public through a merger with a blank-check company backed in a deal valued at around $3.8 billion and backed by an order and investment from United Airlines, among the first major airlines to commit to the purchase of air taxis. The deal with Atlas Crest Investment Corp, announced on Wednesday, is expected to provide $1.1 billion to the company which makes electric aircraft with vertical take-off and landing. Archer and Atlas Crest said the proceeds include a $600 million private investment from United Airlines Holdings Inc, Stellantis, investment banker Ken Moelis and Mubadala Capital, the investment arm of Abu Dhabi's state investor Mubadala Investment Co.

    Investors have been fixated on growth companies over the past year, and one segment which has been on the rise is the fledgling cannabis industry. The sector offers a unique proposition and the prospect of further growth, as there is still a major catalyst on the horizon which will completely alter the industry. As expected, a Democrat led senate has been good news for those banking on marijuana reform at the federal level; And it looks like the anticipated changes could happen faster than initially expected. Backed by Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer, Democratic Senators have stated that they will push for federal-level legalization of marijuana, promising “a unified discussion draft on comprehensive [cannabis] reform” in the first half of this year. The statement feeds expectations that the Democratic Congressional majority will pass – and that President Biden will sign – a bill to legalize marijuana. Investors are also looking at further state-level legalization moves; one key state in this regard is New York. So, the cannabis industry is looking up. There is an expanding network of state legalization regimes, and expectations of a change in federal policy; both are putting upward pressure on cannabis shares. Against this backdrop, we used TipRanks’ database to find two cannabis stocks that have been earmarked as 'Strong Buys' by the analyst consensus. Both have posted impressive year-to-date performances, and stand to rise even more in the year ahead. Village Farms International (VFF) We will start with Village Farms International, a company that has long been involved in the niche agricultural business. The company started out as a farmer, producing high-quality greenhouse vegetables year-round for sale in the North American market. That background fit the company well for a transition to the cannabis industry – Village Farms has experience in greenhouse production and industrial-scale growing. Village Farms’ shares are showing a tremendous growth profile, up 327% in the past 12 months – with a strong spike in recent days. Two important pieces of news precipitated the surge since the end of January. First, the company has fully repaid – ahead of schedule – the $15 million debt it incurred during its November acquisition of the cannabis growing company Pure Sunfarms. And second, Village Farms increased its investment in the Asian cannabinoid company Altum by 50%, to hold a 10% stake in the company. The move increases the international reach of Village Farms, and its ability to increase Altum holdings in the future. The company was able to fund these moves because it had a successful equity sale in January, putting an additional 10.8 million shares on the market, and raising US$135 million in new capital. In addition to its strong capital and expansion positions, Village Farms has been reporting solid financial results. The company saw US$43 million in revenue for 3Q20, a gain of 12.5% year-over-year. EPS came in at 1 cent per share, a turnaround from the US$0.10 loss in the year-ago quarter. Covering Village Farms for Craig-Hallum, 5-star analyst Eric Des Lauriers writes: “Village Farms has clearly established itself as the leading cannabis producer in Canada with #1 brand share and industry-leading profitability. Canadian cannabis sales in 2020 through October (latest available) were up 128% y/y, and dispensary counts are set to accelerate through 2021, providing a tailwind to VFF revenues.” Turning to the US markets, and VFF’s position in Canada’s larger neighbor, the analyst goes on to add, “With 5.7M SF of greenhouses in TX, the company also has real US optionality, which is finally being appreciated by investors after the GA election. VFF has historically been undervalued compared to less profitable peers, but we expect shares to continue working higher … as the prospect for US reform increases throughout the year.” To this end, Des Lauriers rates VFF a Buy, and his $25 price target suggests the stock has room for ~26% upside in the coming year. (To watch Des Lauriers’ track record, click here) Overall, there are 3 recent reviews on VFF shares, and all are Buys, giving the stock a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating and showing a general agreement on Wall Street about the company’s strengths. Shares are priced at $19.90, and the $24.33 average price target implies an upside of ~23% for the year ahead. (See VFF stock analysis on TipRanks) TerrAscend Corporation (TRSSF) The next cannabis stock we’re looking at, TerrAscend, is another major cannabis producer in both the US, Canada, and Europe. The company is involved in both the medical and recreational sides of the market, and both grows and produces cannabis and markets a range of products through numerous brand names. TerrAscend’s US operations are located in California, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Utah, and the company looks to expand as more states legalize cannabis. In a strong sign of the cannabis industry’s strength, TRSSF shares are up a sky-high 624% over the past 12 months. Growth has been fueled by expansion of the cultivation operations in California and Pennsylvania, and by the move into the adult-use recreational market in New Jersey. Last month, TerrAscend closed a non-brokered private placement stock sale, putting more than 18 million common shares on the market. The sale price was C$12.35 (US$9.72), and the offering grossed C$224 million (US$176.3 million). The bulk of the proceeds – some 80% of the total – was put up by four large US-based institutional investors. The funds raised will be used to continue expansion of the company’s cultivation operations (TRSSF has plans to expand growing and manufacturing ops in New Jersey), as well as to pursue merger & acquisition activities. TerrAscend’s rapid growth and strong future prospects have attracted attention from top-rated analysts, including 5-star analyst Eric Des Lauriers of Craig-Hallum (stated above). "TerrAscend is a leading multi-state operator (MSO) in the US cannabis market with top-tier management, assets, and access to deal flow. We have been bullish on the company since initiating coverage last year and are happy to say the TRSSF team has exceeded our expectations, generating rapid increases in margins and operating leverage that have earned them a place solidly in the Top Tier of MSOs," Des Lauriers noted. The analyst summed up, "[With] US$280M+ raised since the elections and federal reform moving quicker than expected, we think TRSSF does deserve a premium to peers." In line with his bullish comments, Des Lauriers rates TRSSF shares a Buy, and has a $20 price target that implies a ~31% upside potential for the next 12 months. Once again, we’re looking at a stock with broad agreement from Wall Street’s analysts – the Strong Buy consensus rating is unanimous, based on 7 recent reviews. Shares are selling for $15.30, and their recent appreciation has pushed that price almost up to the $15.43 average price target. (See TRSSF stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for cannabis stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

    Democrats make case against Trump during second day of impeachment trial, CDC touts benefit of double-masking, GM is the latest car maker squeezed by global chip shortage, and other news to start your day.

