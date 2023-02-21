Cybersecurity - Outlook for the Main Threat in the Digital Economy: Challenges, Stakes and Solutions
Dublin, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cybersecurity - Outlook for the Main Threat in the Digital Economy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyses the development of the cybersecurity market.
It presents the key cyber stakes and challenges the digital economy is currently facing.
It also provides solutions and recommendations that the industry is currently implementing
The market structure is also examined and an analysis of the 3 key segments is provided.
It reviews the main drivers and barriers to the development of the cyber security market.
It concludes with volume forecasts through a breakdown by segment and region.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Analysis of growing concerns
Vulnerabilities are increasingly targeting OT, IoT and Cloud architectures
Geography
The most commonly targeted sectors
Deepfakes
Cybersecurity solutions "generating" deepfakes
Cybersecurity solutions "fighting" deepfakes
3. How to handle these booming threats?
3.1. Certifications - Key principles and recommendations
3.2. Focus on the European policy and legislative framework
EU Cybersecurity Act
NIS Directive
3.3. Best practices
4. Market ecosystem
The evolution of the cybersecurity industry
Major cybersecurity solution providers
Multi-domain IT vendors
Major hardware providers
Cybersecurity software segment
Major software providers
Integrators/Resellers
5. Market dynamics
Drivers & barriers for cybersecurity solutions expenditure growth
A market driven by the services segment
Companies Mentioned
Atos
Cisco
Fortinet
Kasperky
Microsoft
Modulate.ai
Orange Cyberdefense
Palo Alto Networks
Pindrop
Thales
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q5n3v3
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900