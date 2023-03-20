Cybersecurity Services Market Report 2023 - Global Forecast to 2028: Burgeoning Opportunities with Increasing Use of AI, Machine Learning, and Blockchain Technologies
Dublin, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cybersecurity Services Market by Type, Organization Size, Security Type, Sector (BFSI, Healthcare, Government, IT & Telecommunications, and Other Sectors) - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cybersecurity services market is projected to reach USD 158.4 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period of 2023-2030.
The growth of the cybersecurity services market is driven by the growing significance of cybersecurity services in the banking sector and rising government initiatives encouraging the adoption of cybersecurity services.
In addition, the growing need for cybersecurity services among SMEs, the increasing use of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and blockchain technologies for cyber defense, and the development of smart infrastructure are expected to create market growth opportunities.
In 2023, the professional services segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global cybersecurity services market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing demand for comprehensive identification, assessment, and management of security across enterprise systems, and the rising need for support & maintenance, integration, training, consulting, and advisory, penetration testing services. However, the managed services segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
In 2023, the large enterprises segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global cybersecurity services market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the strong IT infrastructure of large enterprises and the availability of skilled IT personnel to manage cybersecurity services platforms.
Furthermore, large enterprises have a stable financial backup and can easily procure customized cybersecurity services. However, the small & medium-sized enterprises segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
In 2023, the network security segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global cybersecurity services market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the rising adoption of network services and an increase in the number of malware attacks on enterprise networks. However, the cloud security segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
In 2023, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global cybersecurity services market. North America's large market share is attributed to the increase in government initiatives promoting cybersecurity across the region, increasing cyberattacks on IoT devices, the introduction of government laws to improve IoT cybersecurity, and regional market players' efforts to provide application scanning services for municipal agencies. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Key questions answered in the report:
Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of the type, organization size, security type and sector?
What is the historical market for cybersecurity services across the globe?
What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period of 2023-2030?
What are the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global cybersecurity services market?
Who are the major players in the global cybersecurity services market and what share of the market do they hold?
Who are the major players in various countries and what share of the market do they hold?
How is the competitive landscape?
What are the recent developments in the global cybersecurity services market?
What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the global cybersecurity services market?
What are the geographical trends and high-growth countries?
Who are the local emerging players in the global cybersecurity services market and how do they compete with the other players?
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Growing Significance of Cybersecurity Services in the Banking Sector
Government Initiatives Encouraging the Adoption of Cybersecurity Service
Restraints
Shortage of Trained Professionals
Opportunities
Growing Need for Cybersecurity Services Among SMEs
Increasing Use of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Blockchain Technologies for Cyber Defense
Development of Smart Infrastructure
Challenges
Misconceptions Regarding Cybersecurity Services
Vulnerability Issues with IoT Devices
Trends
Rising Adoption of Cloud Security Services Among Businesses
Regulatory Analysis
Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)
Cisco Systems Inc.
Fortinet Inc.
IBM Corporation
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
Microsoft Corporation
Palo Alto Networks Inc.
Rapid7 Inc.
CrowdStrike Holding Inc.
Accenture plc
Secureworks Corp.
Trend Micro Incorporated
CyberDefenses Inc.
Nozomi Networks Inc.
Aristi Cybertech Private Limited
Skylark Information Technologies Private Limited .
Scope of the Report
Cybersecurity Services Market, by Type
Professional Services
Integration Services
Penetration Testing Services
Training, Consulting, and Advisory Services
Support & Maintenance Services
Other Professional Services
Managed Services
Managed Detection & Response Services
Compliance & Vulnerability Management Services
Other Managed Services
Cybersecurity Services Market, by Organization Size
Small & Medium-sized Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Cybersecurity Services Market, by Security Type
Cloud Security
Application Security
Endpoint Security
Network Security
Other Security Types
Cybersecurity Services Market, by Sector
BFSI
Healthcare
Government
IT & Telecommunications
Retail & E-Commerce
Energy & Utility
Manufacturing
Education
Other Sectors
Cybersecurity Services Market, by Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
U.K.
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
UAE
Israel
Rest of Middle East & Africa
