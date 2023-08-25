Cybersecurity startup Wiz considers potential bid for SentinelOne

FILE PHOTO: The logo for SentinelOne Inc, a cybersecurity firm, is displayed on a screen during the company’s IPO at the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) -Cybersecurity startup Wiz said on Friday it is considering a potential bid for SentinelOne after the $4.9 billion company started exploring strategic options.

SentinelOne has struggled to become profitable, with clients slashing their information technology spending amid an uncertain economy and sticky inflation.

Earlier in the week, people familiar with the matter told Reuters the SentinelOne was exploring options that could include a sale.

SentinelOne has hired investment bank Qatalyst Partners to advise on discussions with potential acquirers, including private equity firms, the sources had said.

Wiz and SentinelOne in March had announced an exclusive partnership to deliver end-to-end cloud security.

(Reporting by Jaspreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)