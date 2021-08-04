U.S. markets close in 36 minutes

Cybersecurity trainer HackerU acquires Cybint for $50M, say sources

Mike Butcher
·2 min read

Florida-based HackerU, which creates cybersecurity and other digital skills programs, is acquiring Cybint, a SaaS-based cyber education company. TechCrunch sources understand this to be a $50 million acquisition, though both companies declined to comment on the price.

HackerU provided digital workforce training to students, post-graduate professionals and the community in the U.S., Europe and Asia through partnerships with universities. The acquisition will mean the combined entity’s geographic footprint will now increase, and it will now rebrand as ThriveDX, standing for "digital transformation."

Cybint had previously raised $7.5 million thus far. HackerU has been around for 15 years and in the past four years raised around $100 million from Prytek, as well as Liquidity Capital and Shintilla Cap. The company had a number of global initiatives including a partnership with Southern New Hampshire University, where it created boot camps training cybersecurity skills and preparing Black and refugee students based in southeast Africa through remote training for long-term job opportunities.

ThriveDX’s main competitor will be 2U, which acquired Trilogy in 2019 for $750 million.

In a statement, Dan Vigdor, co-founder and executive chairman of HackerU said: "The combination of our two companies’ positions the new ThriveDX group as the category leader worldwide and solidifies our ability to reskill and upskill individuals at any stage of their professional life.”

Both rising incidences of cybersecurity breaches and the switch to remote working means the cyber world is booming right now — but there is a huge shortage of staff. According to ISC2, some 3.1 million cybersecurity vacancies were left unfilled in 2020, with 63% of corporations reporting their employees are underqualified in cybersecurity.

Vigdor added: “The pandemic accelerated a huge transformation across the global workforce, leaving companies in dire need of workers with specific skills — and job candidates in need of training.”

Roy Zur, founder and CEO of Cybint said: “The Cybint team will support HackerU by signing additional partnerships and accelerating the development of software as a service (SaaS) training solutions with a strong emphasis on corporate training and cybersecurity education solutions globally.”

To guard against data loss and misuse, the cybersecurity conversation must evolve

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese media including the Communist Party’s flagship newspaper toned down their criticism of the games industry on Wednesday, helping Tencent Holdings Ltd. and its peers recoup some of their losses from a market rout a day earlier.Instead of calling video games “spiritual opium,” as a Tuesday article in the Economic Information Daily had, the People’s Daily published an editorial in its overseas edition that stressed the need for government, schools, families and society to work

    The ruling before International Trade Commission will halt imports of the electronic cigarette into the U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google approved 85% of employee requests to work remotely or relocate once its offices fully re-open, the company told staff Tuesday.Google is one the largest companies trying a hybrid approach to returning from the pandemic. It will ask most of its staff to go back to work in their previous offices, but let others do their jobs elsewhere. Over the past few months, some 10,000 employees applied to transfer to a new office or work from home.The company rejected 15%

    Headlines about PayPal founder Peter Thiel’s $5 billion tax-free retirement account have some clients salivating. But regulatory changes may be coming.

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil slumped in New York after a surprise increase in U.S. crude inventories added to renewed concerns about demand recovery as China battles the coronavirus resurgence.West Texas Intermediate futures dropped as much as 3.8%. The delta strain of Covid-19 has been detected in almost half of China’s 32 provinces in two weeks, and at least 46 cities have advised residents against non-essential travel. Meanwhile, American crude supplies increased by 3.63 million barrels, the biggest ga

    In some financial situations, it pays to know your net worth. Learn how to calculate net worth and why it may be useful to know.

    Do your colleagues suffer from “pleasanteeism”? What about you?

    Yahoo Finance’s Sibile Marcellus reports details behind CVS’s decision to boost pay and cut down on education requirements for job candidates.

    The Delta variant is wreaking havoc on companies’ return to office plans.

    The U.S. weapons maker has purchased group annuity contracts from Athene Holding Ltd and will transfer pension obligations and related plan assets for about 18,000 U.S. retirees and beneficiaries to the retirement services provider. Lockheed will take a non-cash charge related to actuarial losses of about $1.7 billion in the third quarter. The contracts were purchased using assets from Lockheed's master retirement trust and no additional funding was used, said the company.

    Housing a retirement plan inside a variable annuity contract offers some big advantages, but mostly if the account holder is close to retirement.

    John King knew his small town of Rockdale, Texas, had landed on the global crypto map when three Chinese bitcoin miners showed up at City Hall unannounced this summer.

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is supplying more oil to the U.S. than any other foreign producer aside from Canada as American refiners scour the globe for gasoline-rich feedstocks to feed surging motor-fuel demand.U.S. imports of crude and refined petroleum products from its former Cold War adversary surged 23% in May to 844,000 barrels a day from the prior month, government data showed. Mexico was edged out of the No. 2 spot as its shipments to its northern neighbor rose by less than 3%.Russia has beco

    Investors in NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) had a good week, as its shares rose 6.2% to close at US$45.85 following the release of its first-quarter results and the more recent vehicle deliveries report. In a twist of events, China is also moving both to back and protect Electrical Vehicle manufacturers.

    Since the Great Recession ended in 2009, growth stocks have left value stocks eating their dust. Value stocks also have a knack for outperforming during the early stages of an economic recovery, which is where we find ourselves now. The following value stock trio offers the potential to make you a lot richer in August, and well beyond.

  • Retirement security ‘is shakier than ever’ and ‘Americans are not saving enough’ for old age

    Americans’ retirement security is unstable, and legislation focused on pensions, Social Security and other savings or healthcare concerns must be a priority for government officials, a group of 31 organizations wrote in a recent public letter to President Biden. Companies, economic think tanks and other organizations signed a letter urging the president to create an inter-agency task force from some of the top government departments, including the Department of Labor, Department of Treasury, Securities and Exchange Commission and White House Gender Policy Council. The letter was signed by ADP, Edelman Financial Engines, Employee Benefit Research Institute and Prudential, to name a few.

    Square's (SQ) is acquisition of Australian buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Afterpay for $29 billion is an indication of a rapidly growing industry, according to one rival firm's chief executive.

    Despite a bearish market, Genesis’ Q2 was the firm’s largest quarter to date.

    Following the June publication of Lowe's Companies' 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report, which covers the global performance of Lowe's Companies Inc, Lowe's Canada released today its 2020 Canada Corporate Responsibility Highlights. These illustrate how the home improvement retailer supported its communities and delivered results on its sustainability targets amid an eventful year as Canadians everywhere adapted to a new reality to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

    Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) is in the middle of an epic growth rebound. Sure, soaring sales in recent months can be traced to collapsing demand in the year-ago period when social distancing was at its peak around the world. Revenue is up 10% in the core U.S. market when compared to 2019, meaning Starbucks is back to setting records.