Cybersecurity in the New World - Dr. Charlotte to Speak at Optimal '22 Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2022 / Dr. Charlotte de Brabandt, keynote speaker, host, and author will speak at the Optimal ‘22 which is going to be held between November 8-9, 2022 in Las Vegas NV. Optimal ‘22 is the best procurement event of the year! Together, industry thought leaders will be revealing decades of experience and knowledge in supply chain and procurement, and Dr. Charlotte De Brabandt will be covering the topic of cybersecurity in today's rapidly growing climate.

Hosted by Arkestro, the leading Predictive Procurement Orchestration platform, who has hosted multiple events for the procurement industry in the past, is taking it one step further to host yet another amazing event with industry leaders such as Keith Krach, Sean Park, David Shultz, Susan Walsh, Amanda Prochaska, CEO of Arkestro Edmund Zagorin and from Europe Dr. Charlotte de Brabandt.

Charlotte is applying over 10 years of multilingual and cultural global work experiences, including: automotive (Volkswagen Group-Porsche), pharmaceutical, medical devices and consumer goods (Johnson & Johnson) with a predominant focus on supply chain to a technology innovation management firm (Amazon). Prior to Amazon, Dr. Charlotte has worked as the Content Creation Manager Procurement Citizenship COE: Global Communication Lead for Johnson & Johnson. Dr. Charlotte de Brabandt is also a keynote speaker and a member of the Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®) Thought Leadership Council.

Dr. de Brabandt has had some amazing achievements spanning her career starting with the international procurement management program she created during her time in the Volkswagen Group. In 2015, she built a procurement department for Porsche Design implementing an ERP system, establishing a new supplier portfolio, defining and developing 11 supply chain processes. Dr. de Brabandt believes that this is the digital age for procurement and it is the right time to embrace technology and grab the opportunities to grow within procurement, so she is a perfect fit to be speaking at Optimal ‘22, where you will be able to learn more about her and how cybersecurity plays a major role in the new world.

Whether you're interested in the amazing speakers that will be presenting, participating in sessions with industry thought leaders and experts, networking with fellow procurement colleagues, earning continuing education credits, or even just watching Cirque du Soleil's The Beatles Love, which has received three Grammy awards, this is the event for you!

Optimal '22 will be held on November 8 and 9 at Las Vegas' Paris Hotel. See the full list of Optimal '22 speakers, presenters, and sponsors here. Then, make sure you register so you don't miss out on the insight and innovation thriving in the procurement and supply chain industry.

Optimal '22: Las Vegas will focus on highlighting practical real-world examples of the impact that Predictive Procurement Orchestration can have on both the enterprise balance sheet and strategic corporate initiatives. In addition to de Brabandt, attendees will hear from executives leading world-class procurement organizations like Bel Brands, Box and more. The event promises to provide a great opportunity for procurement, sourcing, IT transformation, supply chain and finance teams to gain professional development around digital initiatives and predictive procurement.

About Dr. Charlotte de Brabandt

Dr. Charlotte de Brabandt is a Digital & Technology keynote speaker and host, author, negotiation expert, TEDX speaker, key member of (ISM®) Thought Leadership Council, ISM 30 under 30 Megawatt Winner and an entrepreneur. Dr. Charlotte de Brabandt comes with a wealth of experience from several industries which includes automotive, timepieces, technology, medical devices and consumer goods spanning across three continents.

About Arkestro

Arkestro is the leading Predictive Procurement Orchestration platform. Built to amplify the impact of procurement's influence, Arkestro helps enterprises deliver a 2-5x lift on cost savings attributed to everyday purchasing and sourcing cycles. Top enterprises leverage Arkestro's behavioral science, game theory and machine learning to predict and win faster value across every category of addressable spend. Learn more at arkestro.com

