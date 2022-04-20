U.S. markets closed

CYBEX INITIATES VOLUNTARY SAFETY RECALL OF SELECT U.S. VERSIONS OF THE SIRONA M CONVERTIBLE CAR SEATS

·2 min read

Company is Committed to Safety and Helping Parents Address Affected Units

CANTON, Mass., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CYBEX, a leading manufacturer and marketer of infant and juvenile products, today initiated a voluntary safety recall of select U.S. versions of the Sirona M convertible car seats due to some children accessing and picking off the foam from the headrest through a small opening in the headrest cover set. The foam pieces are very small, are generally spherical with no sharp edges, and are non-toxic. However, these very small foam pieces could be a choking hazard. There have been no reports to CYBEX of injuries to children in connection with the foam from the U.S. Sirona M. The car seat continues to meet all requirements for crashworthiness. The affected U.S. versions of the Sirona M car seat can continue to be used to transport children safely.

Cybex (PRNewsfoto/CYBEX)

This voluntary U.S. recall involves the Sirona M seats built before September 1, 2018 with Model Numbers 518000385, 518000387, 518002145, 518002145, 518002149, 518002151, 518002153, and 519000211.

The company will send a consumer notice to registered owners of the affected seats on or about May 9, 2022 to inform them of the action and is working with retailers to ensure that impacted Sirona M car seats are no longer available for sale. CYBEX will also make available a free product improvement kit that includes manufacturer-approved adhesive tape and instructions for proper application.

The company requests that owners of affected seats contact CYBEX for a free product improvement kit by calling 1-877-242-5676 between 8 am and 5 pm ET, Monday through Friday. Customers should not return seats to retailers where purchased. Importantly, the U.S. Sirona M car seat affected by this recall meets all safety requirements, so it may be used while consumers wait for the product improvement kit.

About CYBEX
CYBEX is a leading manufacturer and marketer of infant and juvenile products. Safety is CYBEX's number-one priority which is why all products are designed, engineered and rigorously tested with the goal of truly creating a safer more peaceful ride for both children and caregivers. Columbus Trading-Partners U.S., Inc ("CTP") is the United States distributor for CYBEX.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cybex-initiates-voluntary-safety-recall-of-select-us-versions-of-the-sirona-m--convertible-car-seats-301529584.html

SOURCE CYBEX

