U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,179.75
    +11.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,716.00
    +114.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,294.25
    +27.25 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,966.60
    +6.30 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    124.87
    +1.17 (+0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    2,046.80
    +3.50 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    26.85
    -0.04 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0917
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8720
    +0.1210 (+6.91%)
     

  • Vix

    35.13
    -1.32 (-3.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3111
    +0.0013 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8900
    +0.2260 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,985.98
    +622.54 (+1.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    875.92
    +14.42 (+1.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,964.11
    +4.63 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,937.72
    +146.77 (+0.59%)
     

Cybord raises a $4M Seed investment led by IL Ventures to disrupt the electronics manufacturing industry

·3 min read

HERZLIYA, Israel, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybord, an innovative software solution that implements AI & Big Data technology, announced today that it raised a $4M Seed investment led by IL Ventures, a VC fund focused on transformational technologies for legacy industries, with co-investment by the Israel Innovation Authority.

Electronic components are the base for all electronic circuit boards. Their authenticity, quality, and reliability are at the core of electronic performance. The sophisticated electronics industry (unlike mechanical industries) inspects an insignificant amount of suspected components without traceability, resulting in product failures, high return rates, and large-scale recalls, costing billions of dollars to the OEMs.

Cybord disrupts the industry by setting a new standard. The company delivers advanced AI and Big-Data software that inspects, qualifies, and tracks every component and every electronic board. With Cybord, 100% of components are checked and provide surgical traceability, thus eliminating any possible use of counterfeit, damaged, or tampered components.

"Today, in the midst of the global supply chain crisis, electronic manufacturers across multiple industry verticals struggle to meet ever-growing customer demand while keeping quality a top priority. The need to acquire components in the free market and not only from well-established suppliers increases manufacturers' exposure and vulnerability to significant quality issues. These issues can have direct, sudden, and costly effects on their ability to produce quality products," said Zeev Efrat, CEO at Cybord.

"Cybord's proven technology allows leading industry players to implement the Zero-Trust approach. As the global shortage in electronic components becomes chronic, this becomes a competitive edge which helps our customers generate more revenues, lower their costs, and increase their profitability," added Dr. Eyal Weiss, Cybord's founder, and CTO.

"Cybord's proprietary technology is already deployed, serving FLEX and other global industry leaders at several manufacturing sites globally. The company has made remarkable technological and commercial achievements to date. By now, Cybord scanned over 1.2 billion components while supporting high production volumes with value delivered every day," said Elad Frenkel, Managing Partner at IL Ventures. "We are confident this genuinely disruptive AI technology will change the entire industry, solving a multi-billion-dollar pain of the electronics industry."

The company will use the proceeds from the investment round to advance its R&D and product offering as well as to expedite business growth into additional verticals such as telecom, automotive, defense, and healthcare.

The investment round was led by IL Ventures and joined by NextLeap Ventures, with co-investment by the Israel Innovation Authority (IIA), through the "Seed Fund."

"The purpose of this highly attractive mechanism of the IIA is to increase the number of seed-stage investments, reduce risk and incentivize more experienced, venture capital investors to invest in young, early-stage startups operating in fields involving complex technologies and market disruption," said Karina Rubinstein, Senior Director for Business Development at the IIA.

About Cybord

Cybord`s innovative software solution implements AI & Big Data technology for Zero-Trust compliance of electronic components to ensure no counterfeit, high Quality, no malware-tempering, and Surgical traceability for electronics manufacturers. https://www.cybord.ai.

About IL Ventures

IL Ventures (ILVP Fund, LP) invests in disruptive yet tangible technologies that offer deep, actionable insights which drive better business decisions. The fund combines capital with incredibly deep operational experience and an unparalleled global network that helps founders rapidly scale and go global. Backed by top-tier global investors and partners, its team of company builders and industry executives is poised to unlock the full potential Israel's most promising startups. For further information- visit www.il-ventures.com.

Cybord certifies that the Circuit board assembly includes only electronic components checked for Counterfeit, Quality, Tampering, and lifetime Traceability
Cybord certifies that the Circuit board assembly includes only electronic components checked for Counterfeit, Quality, Tampering, and lifetime Traceability
Cybord Logo
Cybord Logo

Contact:
Asaf Jivilik
Vice President of Marketing
asaf.j@cybord.ai
+972543215146

SOURCE Cybord LTD

Recommended Stories

  • Russia Roils Plane-Backed Bonds by Keeping $10 Billion of Jets

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s decision to block foreign owners from seizing hundreds of planes worth about $10 billion is roiling a market where aircraft leases are bundled into bonds and sold to investors.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian Oil TodayUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as

  • Is the Stock Market About to Collapse?

    For weeks now, I’ve highlighted the potential for a sharp breakdown in the stock market. We are getting confirmations now and a collapse may be imminent.

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we present the list of the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends to sell. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Jim Cramer’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 5 Stocks. Last week, Jim Cramer bemoaned the huge selloff that is rattling […]

  • J.P. Morgan Sees Gains of Over 100% in These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    What can we make of the markets right now? On Friday, we saw the February jobs numbers – and they were far above the expectations. The economy added 678,000 jobs in the month, against a forecast of 400,000, and the official unemployment rate ticked down to 3.8%. It was the best jobs print of the ‘pandemic era.’ But it didn’t move the dial. The war in Ukraine did, and that movement wasn’t positive. All three of Wall Street’s major benchmarks are down as this week gets started, capping a weeks-lon

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    The S&P 500 rose 1.3% for the week, so I lost badly last week. The S&P 500 has now outperformed my bearish picks -- meaning that I beat the market, as these are stocks I suggest investors avoid -- in 17 of the past 20 weeks. This week, I see Fossil (NASDAQ: FOSL), Vera Bradley (NASDAQ: VRA), and Atlria (NYSE: MO) as stocks that you may want to consider steering clear from.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 5%

    Remember the movie ‘The Perfect Storm’? Three weather fronts collided off the coast of New England, and George Clooney’s poor fishing boat never stood a chance. Hopefully, today’s economies will do better against the headwinds that are rapidly spinning into a perfect political-economic storm. The storm got started as 2022 opened up. The bull run we had last year came to sudden halt, markets started turning down, and by the end of January the NASDAQ was in correction territory with the S&P not fa

  • Oil prices have skyrocketed, and this stock could be a huge winner

    Back up the dump truck on Caterpillar, says Jefferies.

  • A death cross for the S&P 500 is nearing as inflation fears, Russia’s Ukraine offensive rattles stock-market investors

    The S&P 500 index is closing in a death cross, an ominous chart pattern that underscores the downtrend suffered in an asset.

  • Google to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant for $5.4 billion

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Google agreeing to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Corp. Plunged 15.1% Today

    What happened  Shares of special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) dropped as much as 15.1% in trading on Tuesday as its acquisition target, Truth Social, faces challenges.

  • Why Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals, PolyMet Mining, and The Metals Company Are Skyrocketing Today

    After the downturn in the markets yesterday and as energy prices continue to rise today, conservative investors are looking to fortify their portfolios by adding metals exposure to their holdings. The price of gold, for example, crossed the $2,000-per-ounce mark today for the first time since August 2020, while other precious metals like silver, platinum, and palladium are also rising today. It's no wonder, therefore, that Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEMKT: NAK), PolyMet Mining (NYSEMKT: PLM), and TMC the metals company (NASDAQ: TMC) are all looking a lot more lustrous in investors' eyes today.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Stabilizes Ahead of Biden's Executive Order on Crypto

    Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies traded lower on Monday alongside stocks. Analysts expect bitcoin's trading range between $28K and $69K could result in sharp price swings, eventually giving way to a recovery within two or three months.

  • Novavax: Covid-19 Vaccine Has Good Odds for EUA Approval, Says Analyst

    After several delays and setbacks, Novavax (NVAX) finally filed an EUA request for its Covid-19 vaccine with the FDA at the end of January. Given precedents and the company’s recent comments, Jefferies’ Roger Song thinks a decision is due shortly. “We see the decision as a near-term stock-moving catalyst, and high likelihood of positive outcome, providing upside potential to the current share price,” Song opined. That could come in handy right now. Like most of the market, the stock has retreate

  • Gundlach Warns U.S. Inflation May Hit 10%, Forcing Fed’s Hand

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. inflation may approach 10% this year, according to DoubleLine Capital’s Jeffrey Gundlach, a historic level that he said underscores the need for the Federal Reserve to aggressively tighten monetary policy even amid fresh uncertainty caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian Oil TodayUkraine Upd

  • Why Nvidia, Micron, and AMD Stocks Popped Tuesday

    Semiconductor stocks, which have been under pressure the past several days, bounced back in a big way Tuesday afternoon. As of 1:15 p.m. ET, shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are up 4.3%, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is up 5.6%, and Micron (NASDAQ: MU) rounds out the list with a 5.7% gain. After all, Micron shares shed 17% of their value over the past three weeks.

  • Why Annaly Capital Stock Dropped 11.9% in February

    Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) endured a rocky February as its stock price plummeted 11.9%, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) underperformed the S&P 500, which was down 3.2% in February, and the Nasdaq Composite, which was off 3.4%. Annaly Capital is down roughly 10% year to date in 2022 as of March 7, the same as the S&P 500.

  • IBM's Recent Spinoff Brings It to Undervalued Territory

    The company divested a lower-growth and lower-margin segment

  • CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Surged Today: Is It a Buy?

    The broader market started the week with a brutal sell-off, but the biotech gained ground Monday thanks in part to an interview given by CEO Sam Kulkarni at Cowen's 42nd annual Health Care Conference. Should investors pounce on this biotech stock? Speaking at Cowen's conference, Kulkarni provided updates on CTX001, a treatment for beta thalassemia and sickle cell disease; CTX110, a treatment for malignant tumors; and other aspects of the business.

  • Is Shopify Stock A Buy? SHOP Stock Makes New Low After E-Commerce Leader's Dramatic Rise And Plunge

    Shopify, an upstart challenging eBay and Amazon.com, saw extraordinary growth during the pandemic but the torrid pace of growth is slowing. Is Shopify stock a buy right now? On Feb. 16, Shopify topped earnings and revenue estimates for the December quarter, which included a record $6.3 billion in global Black Friday-Cyber Monday sales.

  • 5 Reasons 3M Stock Fell 10.5% in February and Is Still Sinking

    The stock of 3M (NYSE: MMM) tumbled 10.5% in the month of February, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. With shares of the industrial conglomerate losing another 3% so far in March, 3M stock is now barely 4% away from its 52-week lows as of noon Tuesday. First, 3M stock started to feel the heat from the end of January when it released its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 numbers.