Cybozu Establishes New Subsidiary in Malaysia in Bid to Expand Groupware Business Across Southeast Asia

The groupware provider is aiming for 5000 client companies in the region for its flagship digital workplace platform Kintone by 2025

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybozu Inc., a Japanese provider of groupware solutions for businesses, established on March 1st, 2022 its first regional subsidiary for Southeast Asia: Kintone Southeast Asia Sdn. Bhd. The move comes as part of Cybozu's global sales strategy to reach 5000 client companies in the region for its flagship digital workplace platform Kintone by 2025.

Previously, sales operations in the region had been conducted exclusively through local partners. However, based on market research showing significant growth in the demand for no-code and low-code solutions in Southeast Asia, Cybozu decided it would strengthen its local sales and marketing efforts by establishing a subsidiary dedicated to Kintone sales.

According to a report by the ASEAN Foundation, 2020 saw 40 million people come online for the first time, bringing the total within the region to 400 million internet users. Predicted to grow into a USD 1 trillion economy by 2030, this surge in internet penetration has contributed to the growth of the digital economy in Southeast Asia, which is why Cybozu is actively looking to expand its presence within the region.

To provide optimal service for the Japanese and local companies that have already introduced Kintone, the product will be supported by Amazon Web Services (AWS) infrastructure, as is already the case for Cybozu's subsidiary in the United States.

"Kuala Lumpur was chosen as headquarters for the new affiliate based on its proximity to key markets throughout the region," said the President of Kintone Southeast Asia Sdn. Bhd., Tsubasa Nakazawa. "We are excited to embark upon this new leg of our journey toward making Kintone available worldwide, and will actively be hiring local staff to develop our sales and marketing operations, as well as strengthen local partner support. We will all also continue to work closely with employees based in Thailand to expand our user base throughout all of Southeast Asia."

About Kintone Southeast Asia Sdn. Bhd.

Kintone Southeast Asia Sdn. Bhd. is operating out of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and has consulting and product partners providing Kintone onboarding and customization services across 11 countries: Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, South Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos, and India. For more information on the Kintone Southeast Asia Partner Program visit https://www.kintone.com/en-sea/partners/

Address: Unit 27-07, Level 27, Q Sentral, 2A, Jalan Stesen Sentral 2,

Kuala Lumpur Sentral, 50470 Kuala Lumpur, W.P.

Email: sales-sea@kintone.com

About Kintone

Kintone is a customizable digital workplace platform that lets you manage your data, tasks, and communication in one central place. Over 21,000 customers use Kintone's no-code platform with more than 1.5 million database and workflow applications custom built for their businesses. Kintone is provided by Cybozu Inc., a Tokyo-based public company founded in 1997. For more information, please visit kintone.com.

