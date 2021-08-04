U.S. markets close in 3 hours 51 minutes

Cybrexa Therapeutics to Present at BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference 2021

Cybrexa Therapeutics
·2 min read

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cybrexa Therapeutics, an oncology-focused biotechnology company developing a new class of therapeutics through its alphalex™ Peptide Drug Conjugate (PDC) tumor targeting platform, announced today that management is scheduled to deliver a company presentation at BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference 2021 on Monday, August 9th at 9:00 am ET. The team will also host one-on-one investor meetings throughout the conference.

Per Hellsund, President and CEO of Cybrexa, will provide an overview of CBX-12 (alphalex™-exatecan), the company’s lead therapeutic candidate for solid tumors, and the recently initiated Phase 1/2 trial in patients with advanced or metastatic refractory solid tumors. CBX-12 is a novel treatment for solid tumors that includes a highly potent topoisomerase I inhibitor payload that is in the same class as the payloads used by antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) ENHERTU® and TRODELVY™. In contrast to these ADCs, CBX-12 is able to target cancer cells independent of antigen expression, which could greatly expand the addressable patient populations.

About the alphalex™ Technology Platform
The Cybrexa alphalex™ technology platform – which consists of a pHLIP® peptide, linker, and small molecule anti-cancer agent (payload) – enables antigen-independent targeting of tumors and intracellular delivery of highly potent anticancer therapies, creating therapeutics that can revolutionize the standard of care. pHLIP® peptides are a family of pH-Low Insertion Peptides that target acidic cell surfaces. pHLIP® was developed at Yale University and the University of Rhode Island, and is exclusively licensed to pHLIP, Inc. alphalex™ represents the disruptive next generation in tumor targeting. View a video of the mechanism of action of the technology at www.cybrexa.com.

About Cybrexa
Cybrexa is a privately-held biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation tumor-targeted cancer therapies using its alphalex™ platform. The Company’s lead candidate, CBX-12, an alphalex™-exatecan conjugate, has entered a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Cybrexa also has other preclinical toxin conjugate programs as well as synthetic lethality programs. Cybrexa was founded by physician-scientists and has an experienced management team that has built numerous successful life sciences companies. For more information about Cybrexa, please visit www.cybrexa.com.

Contacts

Cybrexa Therapeutics
Lisa Rehm
Email: lisa.rehm@cybrexa.com

Westwicke, an ICR Company
Investor Relations
Stephanie Carrington
Tel: 646-277-1282
Email: Stephanie.Carrington@westwicke.com

Media Relations
Mark Corbae
Tel: 203-682-8288
Email: Mark.Corbae@westwicke.com


