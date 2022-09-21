U.S. markets close in 6 hours 24 minutes

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2022 Healthcare Conference

0
Cyclacel
·1 min read
Cyclacel
Cyclacel

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC, NASDAQ: CYCCP; "Cyclacel" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines based on cancer cell biology, today announced that management will participate in Ladenburg Thalmann’s 2022 Healthcare Conference on September 29, 2022 at the Sofitel New York.

Event:

Ladenburg Thalmann 2022 Healthcare Conference

Date:

Thursday, September 29, 2022

Time/location:

9:30am ET, Track 2, St Germain III

Format:

Fireside Chat Presentation

Webcast:

Link

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Cyclacel is a clinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company developing innovative cancer medicines based on cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and mitosis biology. The transcriptional regulation program is evaluating fadraciclib, a CDK2/9 inhibitor, and the anti-mitotic program CYC140, a PLK1 inhibitor, in patients with both solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Cyclacel's strategy is to build a diversified biopharmaceutical business based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates addressing oncology and hematology indications. For additional information, please visit www.cyclacel.com.

Contacts

Company:

Paul McBarron, (908) 517-7330, pmcbarron@cyclacel.com

Investor Relations:

Irina Koffler, LifeSci Advisors, LLC, (646) 970-4681, ikoffler@lifesciadvisors.com

© Copyright 2022 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Cyclacel logo and Cyclacel® are trademarks of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


