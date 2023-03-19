Cyclic Olefin Copolymers Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.56%, Reaching a Valuation of US$ 1,406.21 Million from 2023-2030, Data By Contrive Datum Insights

Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd

According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, Asia Pacific held a significant share of up to 42% of the cyclic olefin copolymer market, owing to the rapid growth of end-use industries in the region

Farmington, March 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cyclic Olefin Copolymers Market size was valued at USD 859.96 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1,406.21 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.56% from 2022 to 2030. Cyclic olefin copolymers (COC) are becoming more popular as packing materials because they have good chemical performance. They are resistant to dilute bases, acids, and alcohols, but sensitive to ketones and aromatic solvents. They are also good at keeping moisture out and letting moisture in. because they didn't want to. Because of these qualities, cyclic olefin copolymers are a good choice for a wide range of packing uses. This is likely to boost the growth of cyclic olefin copolymers in the packaging market. Cyclic olefin copolymers are being used in the medical technology business at a rate that is going up by a factor of ten. This is because they are so useful in medical design.

Request Sample Copy of Report “ Cyclic Olefin Copolymers Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Future Trends, Covid-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Competition and Forecasts 2022 to 2030 ”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

This is making the market for cyclic olefin copolymers grow even more quickly. Depending on the structure of the chain, amorphous cyclic olefin copolymers have a high refractive index, low birefringence, low specific gravity, great mechanical strength, and a high temperature at which they bend. It is also easy to carry. This is a good thing about COCs that makes it easier to use them in optics.

Cyclic Olefin Copolymers Market Recent Developments:

In February 2021, Zeon Corporation commercialized and started production of ZONEX® C2420, a new type of cycloolefin polymer (COP) with supplemented crystalline (teoregular) properties.

In September 2020, The Polyplastics Group (Tokyo) announced plans to build a cyclic olefin copolymer (COC) production facility in Leuna, Germany, to meet the growing global demand for Topas COC polymers. The new plant will be operated by local Polyplastics subsidiary TOPAS Advanced Polymers GmbH and will have a capacity of 20,000 tonnes per year, more than doubling the company's current production capacity. The facility is expected to operate until mid-2023.

In November 2020, TOPAS Advanced Polymers, a European subsidiary of Polyplastics, obtained COC (Cyclic Olefin Copolymer) certification as a recycled material.

Story continues

Cyclic Olefin Copolymers Market Dynamics:

Drivers

The global cyclic olefin copolymer business is growing because there is more demand from packaging, medical, electronics, and optics, among other end-use markets. It is one of the most sought-after materials in the medical and manufacturing industries because it is resistant to chemicals and clear enough to replace expensive PAN-based polymers. More and more governments around the world are making it illegal to use traditional plastic resins for packaging. This is pushing the industry to use more environmentally friendly options, such as cyclic olefin resins. So, growth in the packaging business is likely to help the cyclic olefin copolymer market over the next few years.

Restraints

But polypropylene, polyethylene, and other films could slow the growth of cyclic olefin copolymers in the packing market.

Regional Outlook:

Up to 42% of the cyclic olefin copolymer market was in Asia-Pacific in 2021. This was due to the fast growth of end-use industries in the area. The growth of the market in this area is being driven by the presence of emerging countries like India and China. Local demand is also helped by the abundance of raw materials and workers. Nestle, PepsiCo, Coco-Cola Company, LOreal SA, The Procter & Gamble Company, Beiersdorf AG, and Unilever PLC. The presence of top companies that make food, drinks, and personal care items, such as forecast period. In particular, Samsung, Guangdong Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp. Ltd., Xiaomi Technology Co. Ltd., and Huawei Technologies Ltd. are all helping the Cyclic Olefin Copolymers market grow. A story from Samsung says that the company made about 300 million phones in 2021 and plans to make 334 million phones in 2022. So, the market for cyclic olefin copolymers is also being driven by the growth of the mobile phone industry.

Buy this Premium Research Report@

https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/8378/

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate 5.56% from 2023 to 2030 Market Size in 2022 USD 859.96 Million Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 1,406.21 Million By Type Resin

Film By Applications Packaging

Healthcare

Diagnostics

Optics

Electronics

Others By Companies Entec Polymers, Topas Advanced Polymers, SCHOTT North America, Dow, Zeon, Celanese, and Others Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2021 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Cyclic Olefin Copolymers Market Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Entec Polymers, Topas Advanced Polymers, SCHOTT North America, Dow, Zeon, Celanese, and Others.

By Types:

Resin

Film

By Applications:

Packaging

Healthcare

Diagnostics

Optics

Electronics

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

Mixed-mode Chromatography Resin Market – The Mixed-mode Chromatography Resin Market is poised to value at USD 239 Million by 2030 ending at a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030. North America is expected to remain a key region for the global market, driven primarily by the United States. North America is enjoying strong growth owing to strong government spending on R&D activities. Demand in Asia Pacific is expected to grow exponentially.

Polyamide Imide Resin Market - The Global Polyamide-Imide Resin Market size was valued at USD 687.1 Million in 2022 and is growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2030. Asia Pacific has emerged as the market's most dominant region. In 2021, the Asia-Pacific region accounted for approximately 41% of total revenue earned in the global market. Asia-Pacific countries, including China and India, are comparatively ahead in terms of growth in the aerospace sector.

Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Market - The Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film Market Is Estimated To Grow At A CAGR Of Around 6% Over The Forecast Period, 2022 To 2030. North America is an important market for BOPA films owing to the booming food packaging industry in the United States. The regional market revenue exceeded USD 120 million in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10.5% during the forecast period.

Polyvinylidene Fluoride Pvdf Market - The Global Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market is estimated to reach USD 1,435.5 Million by 2030 and has a CAGR of 6.70% by year end (2022-2030). The growing need for innovation in the industry to harmonize technologies to improve product standards is expected to complement developments over the aforementioned period. There is no doubt that the United States has dominated the North American market with a share of over 80% in 2018 owing to high technology usage in pharmaceutical and healthcare industries.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:

Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:

Anna B. | Head Of Sales

Contrive Datum Insights

Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078

Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com

Website:

https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com

Contrive Datum Insights Press Releases

Latest Contrive Datum Insights Latest Reports



