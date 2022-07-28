U.S. markets closed

Cycling jersey market, Growing emphasis on fitness to boost market growth, Evolving Opportunities with ASSOS of Switzerland GmbH and Adidas AG - Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cycling Jersey Market size is expected to grow by USD 237.28 million during at a CAGR of 7.86% during the forecast period. The cycling jersey market report also offers information on several market vendors, including ASSOS of Switzerland GmbH, Adidas AG, FOX HEAD Inc., Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Jaggad Pty Ltd., Pending System GmbH & Co. KG, Rapha Racing Ltd., Shimano Inc., Trek Bicycle Corp., and Troy Lee Designs Inc. among others.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cycling Jersey Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cycling Jersey Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025

This report extensively covers the cycling jersey market segmentation by

  • Distribution channel (offline and online) and

  • Geographic (Europe, North America, APAC, and South America)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Cycling Jersey Market Analysis Report
by Distribution Channel and Geographic landscape and the Segment Forecasts".
Request Sample Report.

Major Five Cycling Jersey Companies:

  • ASSOS of Switzerland GmbH-The company offers cycling jerseys such as MILLE GT NS JERSEY, MILLE GT SPRING FALLS LS JERSEY, MILLE GT SHORT SLEEVE JERSEY, and other jerseys for both men and women.

  • adidas AG-The company offers a wide range of footwear for men, women, and kids, which are applicable and specially designed for different applications and sports such as outdoors, golf, tennis, rugby, and snowboarding.

  • Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.- The company offers cycling jerseys under various brands such as Defend, Ranger, and Flexair. Some of the products offered by the company include Defend Long Sleeve Fox Head Jersey and Flexair Delta Honr Jersey.

  • Jaggad Pty Ltd.- The company offers various types of cycling jerseys such as ELEVATE LIMITED EDITION SS JERSEY, ELEVATE SS JERSEY, PODIUM THERMAL LONG SLEEVE JERSEY, and others.

  • Rapha Racing Ltd.- The company offers various cycling jerseys for men and women. Some of the products offered by the company include Women's Pro Team Flyweight Jersey and Women's Classic Long Sleeve Jersey II.

Technavio's sample reports contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market
size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Buy sample report

Key Market Dynamics

The increasing emphasis on fitness is one of the main elements fueling the expansion of the cycling jersey market. People who lead sedentary lives and are physically inactive are more likely to develop diseases including osteoporosis, type 2 diabetes, obesity, and anxiety. Due to youngsters' lack of physical activities, chronic back discomfort is becoming more common. As a result, more people today are choosing to live healthy lifestyles. The primary trend influencing the growth of the cycling jersey market is customization.

Download Sample Report for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the
Cycling Jersey Market.

Related Reports:

Costume Jewelry Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2022-2026: The costume jewelry market share is expected to increase to USD 15.24 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31%.

Skating Shoes Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2022-2026: The skating shoes market share is expected to increase by USD 836.24 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.14%.

Cycling Jersey Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.86%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 237.28 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.12

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, France, and The Netherlands

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

ASSOS of Switzerland GmbH, Adidas AG, FOX HEAD Inc., Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Jaggad Pty Ltd., Pending System GmbH & Co. KG, Rapha Racing Ltd., Shimano Inc., Trek Bicycle Corp., and Troy Lee Designs Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Distribution channel

  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • adidas AG

  • ASSOS of Switzerland GmbH

  • Fox Racing Inc.

  • Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

  • Jaggad Pty Ltd.

  • Pending System GmbH and Co. KG

  • Rapha Racing Ltd.

  • Shimano Inc.

  • Trek Bicycle Corp.

  • Troy Lee Designs Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cycling-jersey-market-growing-emphasis-on-fitness-to-boost-market-growth-evolving-opportunities-with-assos-of-switzerland-gmbh-and-adidas-ag---technavio-301594418.html

SOURCE Technavio

