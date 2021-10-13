U.S. markets open in 8 hours 32 minutes

Cycling Wear Market size to grow by USD 3.21 billion from 2021 to 2025| adidas AG and ASSOS of Switzerland GmbH among Key Vendors| Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The cycling wear market size is expected to grow by USD 3.21 billion and accelerate at a CAGR of 7.16% from 2021 to 2025. This market research report by Technavio offers key insights into the latest drivers, challenges, and trends, as well as an analysis of the best-performing regions and market segments.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cycling Wear Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cycling Wear Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Download A Free Sample to retrieve more information about the Cycling Wear Market in minutes!

Drivers and Challenges
Technavio has identified the major drivers and challenges that impact the cycling wear market. According to our research, the increased adoption of cycling to maintain fitness is propelling the market growth. However, factors such as the availability of counterfeit products may hamper the market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation
The cycling wear market has been segmented by geography into Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA. During the forecast period, 30% of the market's growth will originate from Europe, with Germany, the UK, and France being the key countries.

Based on product, the cycling wear market has been segmented into clothing, footwear, and others. The clothing segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period.

To unlock further growth opportunities of each contributing market segment, Avail PDF Sample Now!

Key Vendors and Offerings:
Technavio has identified key vendors operating in the market. These include adidas AG, ASSOS of Switzerland GmbH, Fox Racing Inc., Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Jaggad Pty Ltd., Pending System GmbH and Co. KG, Rapha Racing Ltd., Shimano Inc., Trek Bicycle Corp., and Troy Lee Designs Inc. The key offerings of some of these vendors are mentioned below:

  • adidas AG: The company offers cycling wears products under the brand name Velo Crew Cold RDY.

  • ASSOS of Switzerland GmbH: The company offers cycling wear products under the brand names of Mille and Equipe.

  • Fox Racing Inc.: The company offers cycling wear products under the brand name Flexair Delta.

Cycling Wear Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.16%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 3.21 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.12

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

Europe at 30%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

adidas AG, ASSOS of Switzerland GmbH, Fox Racing Inc., Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Jaggad Pty Ltd., Pending System GmbH and Co. KG, Rapha Racing Ltd., Shimano Inc., Trek Bicycle Corp., and Troy Lee Designs Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cycling-wear-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-3-21-billion-from-2021-to-2025-adidas-ag-and-assos-of-switzerland-gmbh-among-key-vendors-technavio-301396878.html

SOURCE Technavio

