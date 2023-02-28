Cyclohexanone Global Market to Reach $9.5 Billion by 2030: Growing Use of Cyclohexanone in Caprolactam Production to Propel Future Demand
Global Market for Cyclohexanone
Dublin, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cyclohexanone: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Cyclohexanone estimated at US$7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Caprolactam, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.7% CAGR and reach US$6.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Adipic Acid segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $481.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.6% CAGR
The Cyclohexanone market in the U.S. is estimated at US$481.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.7 Billion by the year 2030.
Report Metrics:
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
348
Forecast Period
2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$7 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
$9.5 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
3.9%
Regions Covered
Global
