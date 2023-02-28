Cyclohexanone Global Market to Reach $9.5 Billion by 2030: Growing Use of Cyclohexanone in Caprolactam Production to Propel Future Demand

Company Logo

Global Market for Cyclohexanone

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cyclohexanone: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Cyclohexanone estimated at US$7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Caprolactam, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.7% CAGR and reach US$6.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Adipic Acid segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $481.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.6% CAGR



The Cyclohexanone market in the U.S. is estimated at US$481.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.7 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 71 Featured) -

Arihant Solvents and Chemicals

BASF SE

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC.

Domo Chemicals GmbH

Fibrant

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (GSFC)

Honeywell International Inc.

Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.

Innova Corporate

Jigchem Universal

LUXI GROUP

Ostchem Holding

Qingdao Hisea Chem Co. Ltd.

Reliance Industries Limited

UBE Corporation

Report Metrics:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 348 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

Year 2021 in Review and Near-term Outlook

Prolonged Pandemic, Ukraine-Russia Conflict and Ensuing Economic Disruptions Impact Growth Outlook

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2021, 2022 and 2023

Chemical Industry Confronts Challenging Times Amidst the COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Chemicals & Minerals Market Growth Outlook (in %) for Years 2019 through 2025

COVID-19-Induced Disruptions Impact Cyclohexanone Market

An Introduction to Cyclohexanone

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Substantial Demand for Nylon Promises Growth

Market Benefits from Increasing Chemical Solvent Demand

Caprolactam & Adipic Acid Claim Lion's Share of Cyclohexanone Market

Asia-Pacific to Emerge as Star Contributor to Global Cyclohexanone Market

Competition

Cyclohexanone - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

World Brands

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Use of Cyclohexanone in Caprolactam Production to Propel Future Demand

Global Caprolactam Market by Raw Material (in %) for 2022E

Nylon Fabric Demand from Textile Industry Augments Revenue Growth

Caprolactam Use in Nylon 6 Production to Impact Cyclohexanone Market

Global Caprolactam Market Breakdown by End Product (in %) for 2022E

Adipic Acid Production Trends Influence Demand for Cyclohexanone

Global Adipic Acid Production: Percentage Breakdown by Raw Material for 2022E

Nylon 6,6: The Leading Application Market for Adipic Acid to Present Demand Opportunities for Cyclohexanone

Global Adipic Acid Market by Application (%) for 2022E

Global Nylon 6,6 Market Breakdown by End-Use (%) for 2022E

As the Most Adaptable Engineering Thermoplastic, Nylon to Drive Demand for Cyclohexanone

Focus on Lightweight and Fuel Efficient Vehicles Drives Use of Nylon: Potential for Market Growth

Post Pandemic, Massive Interest in Lightweighting Will Create Interest in Innovative Lightweight Composite Nylon Resins: Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2022, 2024 & 2026

Rising Significance of Cyclohexanone as a Versatile Solvent Bodes Well for Future Growth Prospects

Demand for Solvents in Major End-Use Industries: A Key Factor Determining Cyclohexanone Market Outlook

Global Solvents Market: Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons by Geographic Region for Years 2020 and 2027

Pandemic Impact on Solvents Affects Demand for Cyclohexanone

Global Paints & Coatings Market: Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018-2021

Emergence of Bio-Based Substitutes Presents Challenge for Cyclohexanone Market

Research Focus on Phenol's Selective Hydrogenation

Cyclohexanone: Risks & Hazards Impede Market Growth

Cyclohexanone Prices Exhibit Volatility across Regions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vpgrnc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

