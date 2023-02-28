U.S. markets open in 7 minutes

Cyclohexanone Global Market to Reach $9.5 Billion by 2030: Growing Use of Cyclohexanone in Caprolactam Production to Propel Future Demand

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Market for Cyclohexanone

Global Market for Cyclohexanone
Global Market for Cyclohexanone

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cyclohexanone: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Cyclohexanone estimated at US$7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Caprolactam, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.7% CAGR and reach US$6.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Adipic Acid segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $481.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.6% CAGR

The Cyclohexanone market in the U.S. is estimated at US$481.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.7 Billion by the year 2030.

Select Competitors (Total 71 Featured) -

  • Arihant Solvents and Chemicals

  • BASF SE

  • Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC.

  • Domo Chemicals GmbH

  • Fibrant

  • Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (GSFC)

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.

  • Innova Corporate

  • Jigchem Universal

  • LUXI GROUP

  • Ostchem Holding

  • Qingdao Hisea Chem Co. Ltd.

  • Reliance Industries Limited

  • UBE Corporation

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Report Metrics:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

348

Forecast Period

2022 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$7 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030

$9.5 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

3.9%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

  • Year 2021 in Review and Near-term Outlook

  • Prolonged Pandemic, Ukraine-Russia Conflict and Ensuing Economic Disruptions Impact Growth Outlook

  • World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2021, 2022 and 2023

  • Chemical Industry Confronts Challenging Times Amidst the COVID-19 Outbreak

  • Global Chemicals & Minerals Market Growth Outlook (in %) for Years 2019 through 2025

  • COVID-19-Induced Disruptions Impact Cyclohexanone Market

  • An Introduction to Cyclohexanone

  • Global Market Prospects & Outlook

  • Substantial Demand for Nylon Promises Growth

  • Market Benefits from Increasing Chemical Solvent Demand

  • Caprolactam & Adipic Acid Claim Lion's Share of Cyclohexanone Market

  • Asia-Pacific to Emerge as Star Contributor to Global Cyclohexanone Market

  • Competition

  • Cyclohexanone - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

  • World Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Growing Use of Cyclohexanone in Caprolactam Production to Propel Future Demand

  • Global Caprolactam Market by Raw Material (in %) for 2022E

  • Nylon Fabric Demand from Textile Industry Augments Revenue Growth

  • Caprolactam Use in Nylon 6 Production to Impact Cyclohexanone Market

  • Global Caprolactam Market Breakdown by End Product (in %) for 2022E

  • Adipic Acid Production Trends Influence Demand for Cyclohexanone

  • Global Adipic Acid Production: Percentage Breakdown by Raw Material for 2022E

  • Nylon 6,6: The Leading Application Market for Adipic Acid to Present Demand Opportunities for Cyclohexanone

  • Global Adipic Acid Market by Application (%) for 2022E

  • Global Nylon 6,6 Market Breakdown by End-Use (%) for 2022E

  • As the Most Adaptable Engineering Thermoplastic, Nylon to Drive Demand for Cyclohexanone

  • Focus on Lightweight and Fuel Efficient Vehicles Drives Use of Nylon: Potential for Market Growth

  • Post Pandemic, Massive Interest in Lightweighting Will Create Interest in Innovative Lightweight Composite Nylon Resins: Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2022, 2024 & 2026

  • Rising Significance of Cyclohexanone as a Versatile Solvent Bodes Well for Future Growth Prospects

  • Demand for Solvents in Major End-Use Industries: A Key Factor Determining Cyclohexanone Market Outlook

  • Global Solvents Market: Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons by Geographic Region for Years 2020 and 2027

  • Pandemic Impact on Solvents Affects Demand for Cyclohexanone

  • Global Paints & Coatings Market: Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018-2021

  • Emergence of Bio-Based Substitutes Presents Challenge for Cyclohexanone Market

  • Research Focus on Phenol's Selective Hydrogenation

  • Cyclohexanone: Risks & Hazards Impede Market Growth

  • Cyclohexanone Prices Exhibit Volatility across Regions

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vpgrnc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


