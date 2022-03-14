Cyclohexylbenzene Market worth over $510 Million by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights, Inc

Cyclohexylbenzene Industry is anticipated to register 4% CAGR between 2021 and 2027 owing to favorable properties such as high photochemical stability, high purity, and low viscosity.

Global cyclohexylbenzene market value is projected to reach over USD 510 million by 2027, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Strong application scope in electronics, construction and automotive industry will boost the overall market demand.

Cyclohexylbenzene application includes solvent, intermediate and others. Other segment in the application of cyclohexylbenzene includes additive. Cyclohexylbenzene is also used in the production adhesives, therefore multiple application of construction adhesives such as fixtures to walls, ceiling applications, bathroom flooring, and molding applications led to support the demand of cyclohexylbenzene.

Electronic grade segment is expected to surpass USD 330 million by 2027, and it is estimated to grow at 4% CAGR during the forecast period. Rapid development of electronics industry and technological advancements will propel the business landscape. Other than this cyclohexylbenzene is also used in the preparation of 4-ethyl cyclohexyl benzoic acid that used in production of liquid crystal display (LCD), that majorly used in the in watches, calculators, and laptop computer screens. The industry players invest extensively in R&D activities to improve and innovate the materials used without affecting the quality of products which impacts the market positively.

European cyclohexylbenzene market crossed USD 110 million in 2020. The growth is attributed to the strong automotive and manufacturing sector. Europe automotive paints & coatings industry will showcase potential growth prospects driven by the strong presence of major manufacturers. This is likely to propel demand for intermediates and organic solvents. Industry participants are engaged in mergers & acquisitions for enhancing their market position. Besides, expansion of vehicle manufacturing facilities in Germany, UK and France will further support the product penetration across the region.

China cyclohexylbenzene market is anticipated to reach around USD 105 million by 2027 with a CAGR of 5.5%. Favorable regulatory environment related to organic solvents and additives coupled with rapid economic and industrial development will promote the growth of cyclohexylbenzene, fostering the market expansion.

Cyclohexylbenzene manufacturers are adopting strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to strengthen the overall cyclohexylbenzene product portfolio, expanding the regional presence, and to gain a competitive advantage.

Some of the key participants operating in the cyclohexylbenzene industry are TCI Chemicals, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sigma Aldrich, Oakwood Chemical, Biosynth Carbosynth, Combi-Blocks, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, ABCR Gmbh, Angene International Limited.

