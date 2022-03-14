U.S. markets open in 5 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,238.75
    +37.25 (+0.89%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,242.00
    +317.00 (+0.96%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,381.00
    +89.00 (+0.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,992.90
    +18.60 (+0.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.58
    -3.75 (-3.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,973.70
    -11.30 (-0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    25.86
    -0.30 (-1.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0949
    +0.0035 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.03
    +0.80 (+2.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3042
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.7980
    +0.5180 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,064.66
    -15.61 (-0.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    876.71
    +12.77 (+1.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,145.27
    -10.37 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,307.85
    +145.07 (+0.58%)
     

Cyclohexylbenzene Market worth over $510 Million by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights, Inc
·3 min read
Global Market Insights, Inc
Global Market Insights, Inc

Cyclohexylbenzene Industry is anticipated to register 4% CAGR between 2021 and 2027 owing to favorable properties such as high photochemical stability, high purity, and low viscosity.

Selbyville, Delaware, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Global cyclohexylbenzene market value is projected to reach over USD 510 million by 2027, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Strong application scope in electronics, construction and automotive industry will boost the overall market demand.

Cyclohexylbenzene application includes solvent, intermediate and others. Other segment in the application of cyclohexylbenzene includes additive. Cyclohexylbenzene is also used in the production adhesives, therefore multiple application of construction adhesives such as fixtures to walls, ceiling applications, bathroom flooring, and molding applications led to support the demand of cyclohexylbenzene.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4886

Electronic grade segment is expected to surpass USD 330 million by 2027, and it is estimated to grow at 4% CAGR during the forecast period. Rapid development of electronics industry and technological advancements will propel the business landscape. Other than this cyclohexylbenzene is also used in the preparation of 4-ethyl cyclohexyl benzoic acid that used in production of liquid crystal display (LCD), that majorly used in the in watches, calculators, and laptop computer screens. The industry players invest extensively in R&D activities to improve and innovate the materials used without affecting the quality of products which impacts the market positively.

European cyclohexylbenzene market crossed USD 110 million in 2020. The growth is attributed to the strong automotive and manufacturing sector. Europe automotive paints & coatings industry will showcase potential growth prospects driven by the strong presence of major manufacturers. This is likely to propel demand for intermediates and organic solvents. Industry participants are engaged in mergers & acquisitions for enhancing their market position. Besides, expansion of vehicle manufacturing facilities in Germany, UK and France will further support the product penetration across the region.

Browse key industry insights spread across 280 pages with 296 market data tables and 21 figures & charts from the report, “Cyclohexylbenzene Market Analysis by Type (Electronic Grade and Industry Grade), Application (Intermediate, Solvent and Others), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2021 – 2027” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/global-cyclohexylbenzene-market

China cyclohexylbenzene market is anticipated to reach around USD 105 million by 2027 with a CAGR of 5.5%. Favorable regulatory environment related to organic solvents and additives coupled with rapid economic and industrial development will promote the growth of cyclohexylbenzene, fostering the market expansion.

Cyclohexylbenzene manufacturers are adopting strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to strengthen the overall cyclohexylbenzene product portfolio, expanding the regional presence, and to gain a competitive advantage.

Some of the key participants operating in the cyclohexylbenzene industry are TCI Chemicals, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sigma Aldrich, Oakwood Chemical, Biosynth Carbosynth, Combi-Blocks, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, ABCR Gmbh, Angene International Limited.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3 Global Cyclohexylbenzene Market Industry Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 COVID-19 overview of the world economy

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.4 Raw material analysis

3.4.1 Benzene

3.4.2 Hydrogen

3.4.3 Cyclohexene

3.4.4 Sulfuric acid

3.4.5 Aluminium chloride

3.5 Technology landscape

3.6 Regulatory landscape

3.7 Pricing Analysis

3.8 Industry impact forces

3.8.1 Growth drivers

3.9 Innovation & sustainability

3.10 Growth potential analysis, 2020

3.11 Porter’s analysis

3.12 Competitive landscape

3.13 List of potential customers/end-users

3.14 PESTLE Analysis

Browse the Toc of this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/global-cyclohexylbenzene-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Panic Selling Grips China Tech Stocks Again as Concerns Pile Up

    (Bloomberg) -- The relentless selloff in Chinese technology stocks continued on Monday, as Beijing’s close relationship with Russia raised risks for mainland companies already battered by renewed regulatory headwinds. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandChina Locks Do

  • Hang Seng slumps nearly 5% over COVID lockdown worries, oil falls as Russian attacks in Ukraine intensify

    Stocks were mixed in Asia and oil prices were flat on Monday as uncertainty over the war in Ukraine and persistently high inflation kept investors guessing about what lies ahead.

  • Russia Lost Access to Half Its Reserves, Finance Minister Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia has already lost access to almost half of its reserves and sees more risks to President Vladimir Putin’s war chest due to increased pressure from the West on China, said Finance Minister Anton Siluanov. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandChina L

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise: Market Rally Nears Lows Amid Ukraine Invasion, Looming Fed Rate Hike, Covid's Return

    Russia's Ukraine invasion, a looming Fed rate hike and the return of Covid are big headwinds as the major indexes near their Feb. 24 lows.

  • Disney CEO Makes It Clear a Big Price Increase Is Coming (Here's When)

    The Mouse House has never been shy about charging more for any of its well-loved products, properties, and services.

  • Russian spy chiefs ‘under house arrest’ as Putin turns on his security chiefs over invasion setback

    Source reveals that Russian intelligence “miscalculated” the resistance expected in Ukraine in the run-up to invasion

  • Musk says Tesla, SpaceX see significant inflation risks

    Musk in a tweet also asked about inflation rate outlook and said his companies "are not alone", retweeting an article saying the Ukraine-Russia conflict sent commodity prices to their highest levels since 2008. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has been ramping up the prices of metals used in cars, from aluminum in the bodywork to palladium in catalytic converters to the high-grade nickel in electric vehicle batteries, and drivers are likely to foot the bill. Tesla's shares, which closed 5% lower at $795.35 on Friday, have lost about 25% year-to-date.

  • Chinese shares plunge as Shenzhen goes into lockdown – live updates

    Grant Shapps takes aim at Russian aviation and shipping FTSE 100 roses at open Chinese stocks plunge as Shenzhen goes into lockdown Rio Tinto makes $2.7bn offer for Mongolian partner Russia and China’s ‘no-limits’ friendship is put to the test Lucy Burton: Don’t blame every Russian for Putin’s barbaric invasion Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Oil falls on talks to end Ukraine war and ahead of Fed meeting

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Oil prices shed as much as $4 a barrel on Monday, extending last week's decline as diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine geared up and markets braced for higher U.S. interest rates. Brent crude futures were last down by $3.81 or 3.4% at $108.86 a barrel at 0741 GMT on Monday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures eased $3.85 or 3.5% to $105.48 a barrel.

  • 8 Companies That Raised Their Stock Dividends This Week

    Colgate-Palmolive, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Applied Materials were among the large U.S. companies that that announced dividend increases this week.

  • How Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine Is Tearing Apart the Global Food System

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandChina Locks Down Shenzhen, Entire Jilin Province as Covid SwellsThe global food system is under threat as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine puts one of the world’s major breadbaskets in jeopardy. Here are the latest develo

  • Uber Has an Answer to High Gas Prices (You Won't Like It)

    Uber Technologies has come up with a temporary solution to help its drivers and couriers relieve the impact of high gasoline prices.

  • Is Tilray Making a Colossal Mistake?

    Cannabis producer Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) looked like a promising investment when it announced in 2020 that it was merging with then-rival Aphria. The reason I'm losing hope in Tilray is that it has been making aggressive moves that might jeopardize its overall operations. While the deal with Aphria was smart since the company was a low-cost producer, recent announcements involving MedMen and Hexo are less encouraging.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Now Holds $6.9 Billion of Occidental Petroleum After Recent Buys

    The buying reflects the enthusiasm of Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett for Occidental Petroleum, which has staged a major recovery along with the surge in oil and natural gas prices.

  • GE Builds 350-Ton Turbines at Its Power Facilities. Here’s What We Found on a Tour.

    General Electric led a tour of one of its South Carolina gas power facilities as part of its Investor Day on Thursday—and while the machines produced there, and the process to make them, are incredible, sometimes great technology isn’t enough. The story of GE’s (ticker: GE) gas power division shows why the company is redoubling its efforts in lean manufacturing. GE CEO Larry Culp, who joined the company in 2018, is a lean devotee and has taken its application at the U.S. industrial giant to the next level.

  • Norway’s Central Bank Sells Apple Stock. It Bought Nvidia, Plug Power, and NIO.

    Norges Bank trimmed its investment in iPhone maker Apple, and bought shares of chip maker Nvidia, hydrogen fuel-cell firm Plug Power, and EV maker NIO.

  • $5,000 Invested in These 3 Stocks Could Make You Rich Over the Next 20 Years

    Worse, many common attempts to get rich quick -- by purchasing penny stocks, for instance, or investing using a lot of margin -- tend to end up making people poorer, not richer. If it averages, say, 15% annual growth over 20 years, it would grow to more than $80,000. Over the past decade, its stock has averaged an annual return of 20.4%, enough to turn a $10,000 investment into  $64,045 -- and that's without reinvesting dividends.

  • A $37 Billion U.S. Bond Fund Emerges as a Big Loser From Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- As Wall Street starts to tally the market damage triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a big bond fund run by Franklin Resources Inc. is emerging as an early loser.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Asking China for Military Aid, U.S. SaysU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoRussian Official Warns Finland, Sweden Against J

  • Elon Musk says SpaceX and Tesla facing significant inflation pressure

    Prices of metals used in automobiles have increased after Russia invaded Ukraine

  • Russian Prosecutors Warn Western Companies of Arrests, Asset Seizures

    McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, P&G and IBM among those warned that leaders could be arrested, trademarks seized.