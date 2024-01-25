Cyclone Strengthens as Storm Bears Down on Australian Coast

(Bloomberg) -- Tropical Cyclone Kirrily has strengthened as the storm moved toward the Australian coast with damaging wind gusts and heavy rains.

Kirrily is now a Category 2 cyclone with wind gusts at 130 kilometers (81 miles) per hour, according to the Bureau of Meteorology. The storm is expected to cross the Queensland coast near Townsville on Thursday evening before weakening on Friday as the system moves inland, the forecaster said.

As the cyclone approaches and makes landfall, a storm tide is expected between Townsville and Mackay, and large waves may produce minor flooding along the foreshore, according to the weather bureau.

Queensland is still recovering from Tropical Cyclone Jasper, which hit the far north just over a month ago and unleashed widespread flooding and damaged sugar crops. With the approach of Kirrily, it’s the first time that two systems have hit the state weeks apart since 2015.

Kirrily has led to the shutter of ports and prompted flight cancellations, with resorts and hotels across the tourism hotspot evacuating guests. The cyclone could impact sugar crops, mango, pineapple, avocado, chicken and dairy farmers in the region, according to the Queensland Farmers’ Federation.

The country’s cyclone season typically runs from November to April.

