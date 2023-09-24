Cyclopharm (ASX:CYC) Is In A Strong Position To Grow Its Business

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Cyclopharm (ASX:CYC) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

Does Cyclopharm Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When Cyclopharm last reported its balance sheet in June 2023, it had zero debt and cash worth AU$18m. Importantly, its cash burn was AU$7.5m over the trailing twelve months. So it had a cash runway of about 2.4 years from June 2023. Notably, however, analysts think that Cyclopharm will break even (at a free cash flow level) before then. In that case, it may never reach the end of its cash runway. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is Cyclopharm Growing?

Cyclopharm actually ramped up its cash burn by a whopping 83% in the last year, which shows it is boosting investment in the business. On the bright side, at least operating revenue was up 32% over the same period, giving some cause for hope. Considering the factors above, the company doesn’t fare badly when it comes to assessing how it is changing over time. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

Can Cyclopharm Raise More Cash Easily?

While Cyclopharm seems to be in a fairly good position, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Since it has a market capitalisation of AU$244m, Cyclopharm's AU$7.5m in cash burn equates to about 3.1% of its market value. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

How Risky Is Cyclopharm's Cash Burn Situation?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Cyclopharm's cash burn. For example, we think its cash burn relative to its market cap suggests that the company is on a good path. Although we do find its increasing cash burn to be a bit of a negative, once we consider the other metrics mentioned in this article together, the overall picture is one we are comfortable with. Shareholders can take heart from the fact that analysts are forecasting it will reach breakeven. After considering a range of factors in this article, we're pretty relaxed about its cash burn, since the company seems to be in a good position to continue to fund its growth. While it's important to consider hard data like the metrics discussed above, many investors would also be interested to note that Cyclopharm insiders have been trading shares in the company. Click here to find out if they have been buying or selling.

