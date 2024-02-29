Cyclopharm Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Lag

Cyclopharm (ASX:CYC) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: AU$32.2m (up 30% from FY 2022).

Net loss: AU$4.70m (loss narrowed by 29% from FY 2022).

AU$0.051 loss per share (improved from AU$0.072 loss in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Cyclopharm EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Fall Short

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 8.9%. Earnings per share (EPS) exceeded analyst estimates by 29%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 32% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 10% growth forecast for the Medical Equipment industry in Australia.

Performance of the Australian Medical Equipment industry.

The company's shares are up 1.4% from a week ago.

Balance Sheet Analysis

Just as investors must consider earnings, it is also important to take into account the strength of a company's balance sheet. We've done some analysis and you can see our take on Cyclopharm's balance sheet.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.