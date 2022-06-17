U.S. markets close in 5 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,656.75
    -10.02 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,788.43
    -138.64 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,696.92
    +50.82 (+0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,664.49
    +14.65 (+0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.70
    -4.89 (-4.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.60
    -9.30 (-0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    21.58
    -0.31 (-1.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0465
    -0.0091 (-0.86%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2900
    -0.0170 (-0.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2197
    -0.0157 (-1.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1670
    +2.9270 (+2.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,515.92
    -514.32 (-2.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    439.38
    +6.44 (+1.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,060.25
    +15.27 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,963.00
    -468.20 (-1.77%)
     

CycurID to Introduce imme™ to Collision 2022 in Toronto

·4 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - CycurID Technologies Ltd., ("CycurID" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce they will be attending Collision in Toronto June 20 – 23 to introduce immeTM.

Image belongs to CycurID. Collision branding belongs to Collision. (CNW Group/CycurID Technologies Ltd.)
Image belongs to CycurID. Collision branding belongs to Collision. (CNW Group/CycurID Technologies Ltd.)

imme™ is CycurID's consumer centric privacy and identity app. It is a proprietary, secure, closed loop and encrypted identity verification and privacy app which makes it possible for consumers to set up a social profile, manage crypto funds or transact online without sharing any, or minimal, amounts of personal information.

Gord Jessop, CycurID Co-founder and COO said, "Based on the response we received to our ID Solution at the most recent Sigma Gaming Conference in Toronto, it is obvious there is both a real need and demand for our product. Even though there are a lot of other 'competing ID solutions' in the marketplace, most of their offerings are akin to rearranging the deck chairs, and just maintain the status quo. At the end of the day, they do not solve any of the inherent problems in regard to identity theft or the sharing of personal information with unwanted third parties."

Collision is one of the world's biggest tech conferences with an estimated 1,250 journalists, 200+ partners, 850 investors and over 35,000 attendees all from over 140 countries. This year Collision will be held in Toronto June 20-23 at Enercare Centre.

"I don't want to beat the proverbial dead horse, but the majority of market participants are merely repackaging existing processes with their identity and KYC offerings. There is no innovative thinking. Our product, immeTM, puts the interests of consumers at the forefront and is designed to truly benefit consumers" Jessop said.

You can visit CycurID Technologies at Collision in Toronto on June 22, booth number A2427.

For more information about CycurID's complete suite of identity solutions visit our corporate website https://cycurid.com or contact us, and find us on social media, through our contact page here. Learn more about imme™ at imme.io.

No Offer or Solicitation.

This press release shall not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent, or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the proposed business combination. This press release shall also not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any provinces, states or jurisdictions in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About

CycurID Technologies Ltd is a privately held personal identity management and security software developer based in Vancouver, British Columbia. CycurIDTM has developed proprietary patent pending identity management and privacy software which is available via its consumer app immeTM (I'm me). CycurID is registered with the Chamber of Commerce, Better Business Bureau, WorkSafe BC and with Fintrac as Money Service Business (MSB). CycurIDTM and immeTM are Registered Trademarks of CycurID Technologies Ltd.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements including without limitation, expected growth and success of the Company. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates, opinions or other factors should change.

CycurID Logo (CNW Group/CycurID Technologies Ltd.)
CycurID Logo (CNW Group/CycurID Technologies Ltd.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cycurid-to-introduce-imme-to-collision-2022-in-toronto-301570198.html

SOURCE CycurID Technologies Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • 5 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Aggressively Sold Since 2022 Began

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett speaks, Wall Street and investors wisely pay close attention. While riding Buffett's coattails has been a moneymaking strategy for decades, it's equally important to take note of the stocks that the world's most successful investor and his investing team are selling or avoiding. Thus far in 2022, Warren Buffett has overseen the aggressive selling of the following five stocks.

  • Ethereum maximalist Mark Cuban says the crypto crash reminds him of Warren Buffett’s advice: ‘When the tide goes out, you get to see who is swimming naked’

    According to billionaire investor Mark Cuban, companies sustained by “cheap money” without “valid business prospects” will disappear during this crypto market downturn. The real game-changing innovation will show through, he says.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    The biggest news of the week is coming from the Federal Reserve. The central bank’s open market committee (FOMC), tasked with setting interest rates to match the current environment, closed its meeting with the announcement of a 75-basis point increase in the benchmark interest rate. The hike, which was the Fed’s largest single move since 1994, brings the rate to the range of 1.5% to 1.75%, and shows that the central bank is committed to fighting inflation. What will happen now is anyone’s guess

  • Fed Rate Hikes Will End Sooner Than You Think. What That Means for the Stock Market.

    Already, very early signs of slowing demand and inflation are cropping up. If the economy averts all-out disaster, then stabilizing or declining rates would spur a market rebound.

  • Bill Gates’ 2022 Portfolio: 10 Value Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss 10 value stock picks from Bill Gates’ 2022 portfolio. If you want to skip our discussion on the latest developments in Gates’ Foundation, go directly to Bill Gates’ 2022 Portfolio: 5 Value Stock Picks. Founded in 2000, The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is the largest private charitable organization in […]

  • Kinder Morgan's (NYSE:KMI three-year decrease in earnings delivers investors with a 4.4% loss

    For many investors, the main point of stock picking is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But its...

  • 3 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today and Hold Forever

    There are plenty of stocks out there that are $10 or less or have a low price-to-earnings ratio (P/E). A lot of low-priced stocks deserve to be where they are, and many stocks with low P/Es are downtrodden because their futures aren't that bright. The best bargains are the ones that will be good stocks to have and hold for the long term, yet are priced to sell right now.

  • Leuthold Worst Case Has S&P 500 Overshooting Its Historic Floor

    (Bloomberg) -- Downward spiraling stocks are showing no signs of finding a floor. Brace yourself, because at least one forecasting framework says the bottom may still be a ways away.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empi

  • Revlon Stock Soars on Report of Potential Acquisition Out of Bankruptcy

    The Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries is considering buying out Revlon, business channel ET Now reported.

  • Market Sell-Off: 3 Stocks at Their Cheapest Valuations in Years

    It's official: The S&P 500 is in a bear market -- defined as a drop of 20% or more in the index. Since 1950, there have been 11 bear markets in the S&P 500, lasting about one year on average from start to finish. PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) operates a massive payments network connecting 392 million consumers with 34 million merchants worldwide.

  • 10 Most Shorted Stocks to Watch in June

    In this article, we discuss the 10 most shorted stocks to watch in June. If you want to skip our analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Most Shorted Stocks to Watch in June. Reports indicate that short-sellers are increasing their bets on the SPDR S&P 500 Exchange-Traded Fund Trust at the quickest […]

  • AMC shareholders reject executive compensation plan

    The world's largest theater chain certainly has felt support from shareholders since the pandemic started, but they rejected an executive compensation plan at the company's annual meeting. This included a $19 million package for Chairman and CEO Adam Aron.

  • Wall Street is officially in a bear market: What strategists say investors should do

    History suggests stocks may have further to fall even with the S&P 500 having entered a bear market.

  • Nearing Retirement? The 3 Best Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    If you are about to retire and won't inherit a fortune, you probably want to invest a part of your savings in stocks that generate a steady dividend income to pad your bottom line. In addition to dividend income, you would also want to ensure that your capital is not exposed to unreasonably high risks. Here are three top energy stocks that offer exactly what you are looking for.

  • Vanguard vs. Fidelity vs. Schwab: Which is Best for Your Finances?

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • A Crypto Bankruptcy Could Be Investors’ Nightmare

    The cryptocurrency market’s latest swoon has raised the specter of bankruptcy restructuring. In such a case, crypto investors would be navigating uncharted territory.

  • 8 Interesting Stocks in Seth Klarman’s 2022 Portfolio

    In this article, we discuss the 8 interesting stocks in Seth Klarman’s 2022 portfolio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Seth Klarman’s investment strategy and hedge fund performance, go directly to 3 Interesting Stocks in Seth Klarman’s 2022 Portfolio. Value investor Seth Klarman is one of the most successful money-managers on Wall […]

  • China Accepts Ant’s Financial Holding Bid, Reuters Says

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank has agreed to accept Ant Group Co.’s application to set up a financial holding company, Reuters reported, clearing a path for the fintech giant to potentially revive its listing plans following a lengthy regulatory overhaul.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got

  • Should You Buy Shopify Now or Wait Until After Its Stock Split?

    Back in April, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) announced its plans for a 10-for-1 stock split that will also boost CEO Tobi Lütke's voting stake to 40% by issuing a new class of "founder's shares." The maneuver might generate some fresh investor interest in Shopify's stock, which has lost more than three-quarters of its value this year amid concerns about its high valuation and slowing growth in a post-lockdown market. Should investors buy Shopify right now as the market looks the other way?

  • ‘I missed the bus on Bitcoin, but now feel like my time has come. I have another 25 years of a boring 9-to-5 job.’ Is the crypto crash an opportunity to buy low?

    ‘I sit here day after day, doing the same old drudgery, and I want to have some hope that I may have an exit strategy.’