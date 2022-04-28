Cyient to Acquire Singapore-based Grit Consulting, to Strengthen its Global Technology Consulting Practice

Extends the capability of Cyient Consulting, further enabling our Consulting-led, Industry-centric, Technology Solutions growth aspiration

Provides access to new customer portfolios

Leverages customer, geographic, and talent synergies to enable expansion and deepen our mining industry footprint

HYDERABAD, India, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyient, a leading global Technology Solutions company, today announced that it is set to acquire the Singapore-based firm Grit Consulting, which has deep-rooted expertise in consulting for asset-intensive industries like metal mining and energy. This acquisition will enable Cyient customers across sectors to draw value from the Grit's deep knowledge and Cyient's technology solutions capabilities.

Maximizing the ROI of Your IoT Initiatives and Connected Assets

The global consulting services market is growing exponentially, and the acquisition of Grit Consulting will empower Cyient to accelerate its consulting capabilities and deliver innovative technology solutions to its customers. Grit is well established in the mining and energy space and will allow for the rapid expansion and deepening of Cyient's footprint in these industries by leveraging customer, geographic, and talent synergies. To complement this, Cyient continues to invest in developing innovation hubs and CoEs to strengthen its digital transformation capabilities and provide innovative solutions to its customers.

Commenting on the acquisition, Cyient's MD and CEO, Krishna Bodanapu, said, "We are expanding our Cyient Consulting practice with this investment. It aligns with our consulting-led growth strategy, and we see great synergies across talent, footprint, and customers. With Grit Consulting's expertise in business transformation and our technology solutions capabilities, we can deliver strategic outcomes for our customers".

"We are extremely honored to be acquired by Cyient and see enormous synergies in supporting our customers given Cyient's international reach and technology capabilities," said Jeremy Brown, Founding Partner, Grit Consulting. "We believe that this coming-together of Cyient's technology solutions and our innovative socio-technical design consulting approaches will further strengthen our capabilities to enable sustainable performance improvements and cultural enhancement across the organization."

Story continues

About Cyient

Cyient (Estd: 1991, NSE: CYIENT) is a leading consulting-led, industry-centric, global Technology Solutions company. We enable our customers to apply technology imaginatively across their value chain to solve problems that matter. We are committed to designing tomorrow together with our stakeholders and being a culturally inclusive, socially responsible, and environmentally sustainable organization.

For more information, please visit www.cyient.com

Follow news about the company at @Cyient

About Grit Consulting

Incorporated in 2014 and headquartered in Singapore, Grit Consulting is a global performance improvement design consultancy that unlocks value by catalyzing the integration of technology, people, systems, and process, to activate resilient and thriving future-fit organizations faster.

Rishiraj Barik I Soumya P Cyient Press Office – Genesis BCW +91 97391 96200 I +91 83685 43945 Rishiraj.Barik@genesis-bcw.com s oumya.p@genesis-bcw.com Kiran Rajani Cyient PR Team +91 98841 39184 kiran.rajani@cyient.com

SOURCE Cyient