U.S. markets open in 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,853.75
    +12.75 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,205.00
    +333.00 (+1.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,429.75
    -16.25 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,820.90
    +11.00 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.19
    +1.28 (+1.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,661.90
    -7.30 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    19.43
    -0.06 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9981
    -0.0106 (-1.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0220
    +0.0070 (+0.17%)
     

  • Vix

    27.36
    -1.10 (-3.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1563
    -0.0057 (-0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.2810
    -0.0790 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,716.61
    +208.51 (+1.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    485.57
    +15.98 (+3.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,065.73
    +9.66 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,345.24
    -86.60 (-0.32%)
     

Cyient Reinforces its Position as a Major Contender in Everest's Industry 4.0 Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022

·2 min read

HYDERABAD, India, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyient, a leading consulting-led, industry-centric global technology solutions company, announced that it has emerged as a Major Contender in Everest Group's Industry 4.0 Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022. The PEAK Matrix is a proprietary framework for assessing service providers' relative market success and overall capability based on performance, experiences, ability, and knowledge.

Maximizing the ROI of Your IoT Initiatives and Connected Assets (PRNewsFoto/Cyient)
Maximizing the ROI of Your IoT Initiatives and Connected Assets (PRNewsFoto/Cyient)

Cyient aims to address its customers' key business challenges by leveraging the right mix of digital technology capabilities, solutions, and platforms to accelerate time-to-value and maximize adoption and experience.

Commenting on the achievement, Prabhakar Shetty, Chief Digital Officer, Cyient, said, "We think of Digital as not only a technology program but a mechanism that helps our customers evolve, accomplish higher velocity, increase agility & innovation, and foster new culture. Being recognized by Everest as a Major Contender in 4.0 services is a testament to our successful approach to helping customers' Digitize the old and Architect the new'. Our IntelliCyient suite of Industry 4.0 - coupled with a business and technology consulting framework, is helping organizations adopt new-gen technologies across the value chain of engineering – Design, Build & Maintain."

He further stated, "With Cyient's expertise in PLM, Digital Manufacturing & Operations, and Aftermarket services, intertwined with technology layers of Applications engineering and core digital technologies of Cloud, Dev-Ops, Robotics, RPA, UI/UX, and Analytics, we are uniquely positioned to help organizations evolve at every step of their Digital journey."

"Cyient has reinforced its position in the Industry 4.0 space through investments in creating IP/solutions and technology studio with lab environments to strengthen capabilities in IoT, cloud, automation, and analytics," said Nishant Udupa, Practice Director at Everest Group.

He further added, "Acquiring Workforce Delta has further enhanced IntelliCyient's portfolio with strong front-end consulting capabilities for digital mobile workforce management solutions, primarily in the utilities and telecom sector. Clients have appreciated Cyient for its strong manufacturing domain knowledge, change management support and onsite testing capabilities. This has contributed to Cyient emerging as a Major Contender in Everest Group's Industry 4.0 Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022."

About Cyient:

Cyient (Estd: 1991, NSE: CYIENT) is a leading consulting-led, industry-centric, Technology Solutions company. We enable our customers to apply technology imaginatively across their value chain to solve problems that matter. We are committed to designing tomorrow with our stakeholders and being a culturally inclusive, socially responsible, and environmentally sustainable organization.

For more information, please visit www.cyient.com
Follow news about the company at @Cyient

 

Karthik Chellappa

Kaizzen PR

+91 90003 18881

karthikk.c@kaizzencomm.com

 

Dilloris Baruva

Cyient

+91 91216 14763  

dillorishandry.barua@cyient.com

 

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cyient-reinforces-its-position-as-a-major-contender-in-everests-industry-4-0-services-peak-matrix-assessment-2022--301661074.html

SOURCE Cyient

Recommended Stories

  • Musk Tells Twitter Employees He Doesn’t Plan to Cut 75% Of Jobs

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk told Twitter Inc. employees on Wednesday that he doesn’t plan to cut 75% of the staff when he takes over the company, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror TargetBlinken Warns of Consequences If Nuclear Weapon Used in UkraineMusk, whose $44 billion deal for Twitter is on trac

  • WHITECAP RESOURCES INC. REPORTS STRONG PRODUCTION PER SHARE GROWTH AND PROVIDES NEW ENERGY UPDATE

    Whitecap Resources Inc. ("Whitecap" or the "Company") (TSX: WCP) is pleased to report its operating and unaudited consolidated financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

  • Mark Zuckerberg's Pipe Dream Turns Into $588 Billion Nightmare

    Mark Zuckerberg's plan to dominate the metaverse is turning into a nightmare for everyone. And it's costing real money.

  • This Monster Dividend Stock Continues to Give Investors Big Raises

    One factor driving Energy Transfer's high yield is a steady stream of big-time raises over the past year. Energy Transfer recently declared its latest cash distribution to investors. The new quarterly distribution is more than 70% above what Energy Transfer paid in the year-ago quarter.

  • Altria to Take on Juul, Philip Morris in Smoke-Free Tobacco

    Marlboro maker Altria Group Inc. is forming a partnership with Japan Tobacco Group to develop and sell heated tobacco devices in the U.S. and abroad. The move pits Altria against its former strategic partners, Philip Morris International and Juul Labs Inc., in the race to dominate the market for smoke-free tobacco products. It also gives Altria access to markets outside the U.S. Altria’s sales have been limited to the U.S. since it split from Philip Morris in 2008.

  • What to expect from Amazon’s Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Garfinkle previews Amazon earnings and discusses the latest news from the unionization push.

  • Elon Musk arrives at Twitter with sink as he vows not to cut 75pc of jobs

    Elon Musk turned up at Twitter’s headquarters carrying a kitchen sink as he addressed staff on the eve of his $44bn takeover of the social media company.

  • McDonald's earnings beat estimates, boosted by higher menu prices

    McDonald's posted its third quarter 2022 earnings results Thursday before market open.

  • Meta share price collapses after Mark Zuckerberg says he will not give up on the metaverse

    Meta’s share price is falling dramatically after the company reported weak results and Mark Zuckerberg said he would not give up on the metaverse. Meta’s share price fell through the symbolic $100 mark in pre-market trading on Thursday morning, meaning its value had dropped by almost 25 per cent. The rapid drop came after Meta reported its latest results, showing weak performances across its various apps, including Facebook and Instagram.

  • Is Now the Right Time to Buy Alibaba Stock?

    Alibaba's (NYSE: BABA) stock price tumbled to an all-time low on Oct. 24 after Xi Jinping was confirmed for a third term as the general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Xi's reelection wasn't surprising, but his replacement of several moderate members of the CCP's politburo standing committee with hardline loyalists indicated China would likely retain its controversial zero-COVID policies, tightly regulate the private sector, and continue to butt heads with the U.S. Why did Alibaba's stock crumble?

  • Intel Earnings Expected to Slump on PC Rout, Economic Weakness

    Intel is expected to report a sharp drop in quarterly earnings, hurt by a rapidly shrinking market for personal computers that its chips go into. Intel and other chip makers cashed in on a boom in computer and electronics sales at the outset of the pandemic with the shift toward remote work and distance learning. Intel has been one of the worst-hit in the chip industry because of its heavy exposure to the PC market.

  • Amazon Earnings Expected to Recover Even as Inflation Weighs on Demand

    The e-commerce giant likely returned to profitability last quarter even as inflation and recession fears dented consumer sentiment.

  • Google stock is ‘screamingly cheap’ — and it could get cheaper, analyst says

    Independent Wealth Solutions Management Paul Meeks joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss tech earnings and how they are weighing on markets, macro headwinds, investing in the tech space, post-COVID PC demand, and the outlook for Meta.

  • Novavax (NVAX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Novavax (NVAX) closed at $22.81, marking a +1.02% move from the previous day.

  • Gutsy Investors Load Up On 10 Stocks In Sudden $2.4 Trillion Rally

    Many S&P 500 investors are still hiding from the bear. But some are stepping in front of what they think is a moneymaking moment.

  • Shopify Earnings Beat, Revenue Growth Re-accelerates

    E-commerce firm Shopify reported a smaller-than-expected Q3 loss while revenue topped estimates and re-accelerated after 6 quarters of slowing growth.

  • The US now has just 25 days of diesel supply — the lowest since 2008. Here's why that's more alarming than a dwindling 'oil piggy bank'

    Record low supply + record high demand = higher costs for everything

  • 10 Best Shipping and Container Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best shipping and container stocks to buy now. To skip our analysis of the recent market trends and activity, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Shipping and Container Stocks to Buy Now. The shipping and container companies play an important role […]

  • Why IBM Is a Good Long-Term Investment

    The veteran tech giant completed a transformation of its business last year, and is now on a path of revenue growth.

  • Meta Plunges 20% as Zuckerberg Seeks ‘Patience’ on Strategy

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. plunged more than 20% in premarket trading after Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg asked investors for patience with the social-media giant’s swelling investments in unproven bets at an already-challenging time for digital-advertising companies.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror TargetBlinken Warns of