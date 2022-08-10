U.S. markets open in 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,195.50
    +71.00 (+1.72%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,155.00
    +418.00 (+1.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,337.50
    +306.00 (+2.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,948.50
    +33.90 (+1.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.09
    -0.41 (-0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,823.10
    +10.80 (+0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    20.75
    +0.26 (+1.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0341
    +0.0124 (+1.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6970
    -0.1000 (-3.58%)
     

  • Vix

    22.14
    +0.85 (+3.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2235
    +0.0158 (+1.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8940
    -2.2220 (-1.64%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,739.69
    +461.42 (+1.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    554.34
    -3.01 (-0.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,505.18
    +17.03 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,819.33
    -180.63 (-0.65%)
     

CYIOS Corp ‘s (OTC: CYIO) Immortals Group Details NFT, Web3 & Gaming Partnership Opportunities Including NFT Play to Earn Gaming and NFT Superhero Collection

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
CYIOS Corp.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CYIO
CYIOS Corp.
CYIOS Corp.

CYIOS Corp ‘s (OTC: CYIO) Immortals Group Details NFT, Web3 & Gaming Partnership Opportunities Including NFT Play to Earn Gaming and NFT Superhero Collection

Introducing Randombly
Introducing Randombly

CYIOS Corp ‘s (OTC: CYIO) Immortals Group Details NFT, Web3 & Gaming Partnership Opportunities Including NFT Play to Earn Gaming and NFT Superhero Collection

Slam-Girl
Slam-Girl

CYIOS Corp ‘s (OTC: CYIO) Immortals Group Details NFT, Web3 & Gaming Partnership Opportunities Including NFT Play to Earn Gaming and NFT Superhero Collection

Slam-Girl NFT
Slam-Girl NFT

CYIOS Corp ‘s (OTC: CYIO) Immortals Group Details NFT, Web3 & Gaming Partnership Opportunities Including NFT Play to Earn Gaming and NFT Superhero Collection

Slam-Girl NFT
Slam-Girl NFT

CYIOS Corp ‘s (OTC: CYIO) Immortals Group Details NFT, Web3 & Gaming Partnership Opportunities Including NFT Play to Earn Gaming and NFT Superhero Collection

HELIO Exchange
HELIO Exchange

Boca Raton, Florida, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CYIOS Corp (OTC: CYIO), a blockchain-focused holding company with operations in Crypto-lending and trading, Web3 and NFT, is pleased to highlight its recently announced partnership with SLH, LTD Ltd. (HK) (“SLH”) Via CYIO wholly owned subsidiary Immortals Group Pty (“Immortals”) https://www.immortalsgroup.io, in light of significant market opportunities that have transpired for Immortals and the IP partnership with SLH, which are expected to be announced soon, including an NFT play to earn game. The Company is also working on a partnership project via Randomly  randombly.com, 100% Cyios owned, with an established NFT play-to-earn gaming platform for the development of NFT gaming.

The Company recently posted a Chairman’s video update that provides a comprehensive review of the Company’s subsidiary business’ and current projects: Chairmans Update. The update includes highlights from the recently announced SLH partnership. This agreement includes rights for Immortals to produce, market, and sell Superhero NFT collectibles based on the inaugural franchise launch of Slam-Girl (slamgirl.io), a never before released Superhero character franchise created in 2000 by legendary Stan Lee and Marvel animation legend Will Meugniot (known for his work on; The Incredible Hulk, X-Men, G.I. Joe).

A recent industry report by Market Decipher estimates collectibles market size at $402 billion in 2021 (actual value) and forecasting to reach $1 Trillion by 2032. Fastest growing sectors include Digital Art, Sports NFT, Trading Card. Collectibles evolve as a high ROI sector for investors.  As more corporate sponsors and Fortune 1000 companies enter the Web3 and NFT world, many people speculate that 2022 will be the year that NFTs will go mainstream. Immortal’s Group sees tremendous market opportunity in partnership SLH and its new global NFT marketing firm, soon to be announced, for launching the Slam-Girl NFT cyberspace collection.

Mr. John O’Shea, Chairman of Cyios Corp commented, “We are pleased to be working alongside some of the most noteworthy, iconic names in the world of superhero entertainment under the agreement with SLH. This includes our working with Mr. Shirrel Rhoades, Director of SLH Ltd.  SLH is the owner of a historic library of never-before-released Stan Lee creations – superheroes, super villains, webisodes, and other digital entertainment produced for the dawn of the Internet Age (1999 – 2001).”

He continues, “These rare Intellectual Properties being curated by Mr. Rhoades for NFTs, NFT gaming, and other global entertainment platforms. Mr. Rhoades has a long history and track record of success in the publishing world as writer, publisher, author, filmmaker, syndicated film critic, comics scholar, comics historian, former college professor and former museum president. He is perhaps most well-known as the former Executive Vice President of Marvel Entertainment and the executive that Stan Lee personally handpicked to succeed him as Marvel Publisher.”

Also check out $CYIO Helio’s innovative and simple way to trade crypto: HelioExchange. Helio Exchange trades in a wide variety of cryptocurrencies including BTC, ETH, LTC, LINK, DOT, UNI, XRP and more, with 45+ cryptocurrencies and more than 19 fiat currencies.and are progressing with licensure as an Australian platform as well.

CONTACT INFORMATION
Public and Investor Relations: admin@cyioscorporation.com
Investors are encouraged to follow CYIOS using: www.twitter.com/cyioscorp

Slam-Girl NFT - https://linktr.ee/slamgirlnft 
Instagram: @Slam-GirlNFT
Twitter: @Slam-GirlNFT
Website: https://slamgirl.io/
Join the Discord Community: https://discord.com/invite/BxsjXQSeuA

About CYIOS Corp
CYIOS Corporation (CYIO) is a publicly traded holding company with numerous subsidiary businesses including; Helio Lending, Helio Exchange, Randombly, Immortals Group Pty Ltd, and Choice Wellness Inc. Through these operations, the Company is focused on building a one stop shop crypto platform encompassing crypto-currency lending through Helio’s CeFi Aggregator platform, Crypto trading through Helio Exchange, NFT minting and trading through Randombly NFT Marketplace, design, produce, market, sell unique collections of NFTs though Immortals group, and Choice Wellness which is focused on developing and marketing specialty branded products in the Health and Wellness markets, including the “DR’s CHOICE” and “24” brand of products. The Company looks to develop, distribute, and license proprietary products as well as evaluate potential acquisition opportunities. Further, the Company continues to seek and evaluate attractive business opportunities and to leverage its resources and expertise to build a diversified, sustainable business model.

About The Slam-Girl CYBERspace NFT Collection
The Slam-Girl CYBERspace NFT Collection is an amazing collection of 10,000 NFTs soon to drop, based on the historic treasure of the never before released Slam-Girl character and superhero franchise co-created by Stan Lee and Will Meugniot at the dawn of the internet in the year 2000. Shirrel Rhoades, former Marvel Comics Publisher and former Executive Vice President Marvel Entertainment, is curator of the Slam-Girl CYBERspace Collection which has been masterfully designed by Salm-Girl co-creator, NFT artist and legendary Marvel animator, artist and storyteller, Will Meugniot.

About SLH Ltd (HK)
SLH Ltd (HK) is the owner of a historic library of Stan Lee cyberspace-related creations – Flash-animated super heroes, super villains, webisodes, and other digital entertainment produced between 1999 and 2001.

About Immortals Group, Pty Ltd
Immortals Group, Pty Ltd is focused on the design, production, marketing and sales of super-hero NFTs as well as developing gamified NFTs for Play to Earn gaming. The Company is based in Australia and is a wholly owned subsidiary of CYIOS Corp, a US public company (OTC Pink: CYIO). Immortals has teamed up with Hong Kong-based SLH Ltd, a company that acquired the creative assets of Stan Lee Media, Stan Lee’s Hollywood-based animation studio.

Disclaimer
The Slam-Girl CYBERspace NFT Collection, SLH Ltd, or Immortals Group are not affiliated with Marvel, POW!, Genius Brands, the Estate of Stan Lee or Stan Lee Universe.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by the Company and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified using words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" & other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for products and services of the company, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered w/ these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this report.

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market. These winning stocks have attracted attention from Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program. Among other things, Cramer has been following stocks which won big during the COVID cris

  • Inflation cools in July as CPI rises 8.5%

    U.S. consumer prices rose at a slower pace in July as gas prices fell and supply chains improved, but inflation held near its highest level in 40 years.

  • Why Tesla, Nio, and Lucid All Sank Today

    Shares of electric-vehicle (EV) stocks were sinking today after a new report showed that Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) vehicle deliveries in China tumbled 64% in July. Nio (NYSE: NIO) -- which is based in China -- may be reacting negatively to that news, along with new data that showed the company continues to lag behind its rival in China. Additionally, Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) may be losing some ground after Ford announced today that it's raising the price of its F-150 Lightning pickup truck due to rising material costs.

  • CPI Inflation Rate Is Finally Falling; The Good And Bad News For The Dow Jones

    The CPI inflation rate is finally past its peak, but what about core prices and is it enough to reboot the stock market rally?

  • Senseonics Holdings (SENS) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Senseonics (SENS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 25% and 12.44%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Where Will Bank of America Be at the End of 2023?

    It's safe to say that Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), the second-largest bank by assets in the U.S., is a completely different bank than it was after the Great Recession, when shares fell below $4. Toward the end of 2021, Bank of America traded at its highest stock price since 2007, at more than $49 per share, albeit it was a period when most stocks traded at elevated valuations. Let's take a look at where Bank of America could be at the end of 2023, in a little less than a year and a half.

  • Don’t be fooled by a drop in U.S. headline inflation. Markets will be attuned to another figure on Wednesday.

    The core CPI reading, or measure which strips out volatile food and energy costs, could have the propensity to jolt markets after Wednesday's release.

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Buying These 10 Stocks as Commodity Prices Decline

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends buying as commodity prices decline. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends buying, go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Buying These 5 Stocks as Commodity Prices Decline. The prices of commodities like oil, grains, metals, and paper […]

  • Investors are Buying These 10 Stocks as New Survey Shows “Dire” Pessimism

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks investors are buying amid “dire” pessimism. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Investors are Buying These 5 Stocks as New Survey Shows “Dire” Pessimism. Bank of America carried out a week-long survey of hedge fund managers through July 15 that consisted of […]

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    Here are three Buffett stocks to buy hand over fist this August. If there is any economic slowdown going on, American Express (NYSE: AXP) certainly isn't seeing it. On the company's recent second-quarter earnings call, the company reported record card member spending, with Chief Executive Officer Stephen Squeri saying that results were spurred by "a vigorous rebound in travel and entertainment spending and continued strong growth in goods and services."

  • We Await Not Only July CPI Data, But Also News From Ford and Samsung

    We'll be dissecting the latest inflation data and corporate pronouncements to see how they impact our portfolio.

  • Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Just Released Its Second-Quarter Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Estimates

    Shareholders will be ecstatic, with their stake up 25% over the past week following Stem, Inc. 's ( NYSE:STEM ) latest...

  • You'll Be Sorry If You Sell These 7 Value Stocks Now, Analysts Say

    Value stocks in the S&P 500 are outperforming this year. But analysts still think it's a mistake to part with some of them too soon.

  • Are you still paying 1% to your financial adviser? Here’s what might make a lot more sense — and save you tens of thousands of dollars

    Many financial advisers charge based on how much money they manage on your behalf, and 1% of your total assets under management is a pretty standard fee. “Under $1 million dollars of investable assets, the flat fee may consume a very large percentage of their account and that would not be smart or advisable for the client,” says Paddock. In general, clients would do well to understand that percentage fees work well on smaller balances while flat fees are best for larger asset balances — and using the $1 million dollar threshold can be an easy way to draw a line in the sand for a client, says Kaleb Paddock, certified financial planner at Ten Talents Financial Planning.

  • Bloom Energy (BE) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    Bloom Energy (BE) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 0% and 0.39%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Dow Jones Futures Surge On Cool CPI Inflation Data; Elon Musk Sells More Tesla Stock

    Dow Jones futures surged 400 points after cool CPI inflation data. Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold nearly $7 billion worth of Tesla stock.

  • Should You Buy Dutch Bros (BROS) Ahead of Earnings?

    Dutch Bros (BROS) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • Futures Rally, Bond Yields Tumble After CPI Data: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock futures surged, while Treasury yields tumbled after softer-than-estimated inflation figures suggested that prices may have peaked, bolstering speculation on a smaller pace of Federal Reserve rate hikes.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells $6.9 Billion of Tesla to Avoid Twitter Fire SaleUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineTrump Sea

  • AAPL Stock Eyes Home Run As Top Funds Place $1.7 Billion Bet

    As Apple makes a triumphant return to top the list of new buys by the best mutual funds, AAPL stock tees up a new buy point.

  • United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$1.52 Dividend

    United Parcel Service, Inc. ( NYSE:UPS ) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in day or two. The ex-dividend date is one...