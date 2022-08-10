CYIOS Corp ‘s (OTC: CYIO) Immortals Group Details NFT, Web3 & Gaming Partnership Opportunities Including NFT Play to Earn Gaming and NFT Superhero Collection

CYIOS Corp.

Boca Raton, Florida, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CYIOS Corp (OTC: CYIO), a blockchain-focused holding company with operations in Crypto-lending and trading, Web3 and NFT, is pleased to highlight its recently announced partnership with SLH, LTD Ltd. (HK) (“SLH”) Via CYIO wholly owned subsidiary Immortals Group Pty (“Immortals”) https://www.immortalsgroup.io , in light of significant market opportunities that have transpired for Immortals and the IP partnership with SLH, which are expected to be announced soon, including an NFT play to earn game. The Company is also working on a partnership project via Randomly randombly.com , 100% Cyios owned, with an established NFT play-to-earn gaming platform for the development of NFT gaming.

The Company recently posted a Chairman’s video update that provides a comprehensive review of the Company’s subsidiary business’ and current projects: Chairmans Update . The update includes highlights from the recently announced SLH partnership. This agreement includes rights for Immortals to produce, market, and sell Superhero NFT collectibles based on the inaugural franchise launch of Slam-Girl ( slamgirl.io ), a never before released Superhero character franchise created in 2000 by legendary Stan Lee and Marvel animation legend Will Meugniot (known for his work on; The Incredible Hulk, X-Men, G.I. Joe).

A recent industry report by Market Decipher estimates collectibles market size at $402 billion in 2021 (actual value) and forecasting to reach $1 Trillion by 2032. Fastest growing sectors include Digital Art, Sports NFT, Trading Card. Collectibles evolve as a high ROI sector for investors. As more corporate sponsors and Fortune 1000 companies enter the Web3 and NFT world, many people speculate that 2022 will be the year that NFTs will go mainstream. Immortal’s Group sees tremendous market opportunity in partnership SLH and its new global NFT marketing firm, soon to be announced, for launching the Slam-Girl NFT cyberspace collection.

Mr. John O’Shea, Chairman of Cyios Corp commented, “We are pleased to be working alongside some of the most noteworthy, iconic names in the world of superhero entertainment under the agreement with SLH. This includes our working with Mr. Shirrel Rhoades, Director of SLH Ltd. SLH is the owner of a historic library of never-before-released Stan Lee creations – superheroes, super villains, webisodes, and other digital entertainment produced for the dawn of the Internet Age (1999 – 2001).”

He continues, “These rare Intellectual Properties being curated by Mr. Rhoades for NFTs, NFT gaming, and other global entertainment platforms. Mr. Rhoades has a long history and track record of success in the publishing world as writer, publisher, author, filmmaker, syndicated film critic, comics scholar, comics historian, former college professor and former museum president. He is perhaps most well-known as the former Executive Vice President of Marvel Entertainment and the executive that Stan Lee personally handpicked to succeed him as Marvel Publisher.”

Also check out $CYIO Helio’s innovative and simple way to trade crypto: HelioExchange . Helio Exchange trades in a wide variety of cryptocurrencies including BTC, ETH, LTC, LINK, DOT, UNI, XRP and more, with 45+ cryptocurrencies and more than 19 fiat currencies.and are progressing with licensure as an Australian platform as well.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Public and Investor Relations: admin@cyioscorporation.com

Investors are encouraged to follow CYIOS using: www.twitter.com/cyioscorp

Slam-Girl NFT - https://linktr.ee/slamgirlnft

Instagram: @Slam-GirlNFT

Twitter: @Slam-GirlNFT

Website: https://slamgirl.io/

Join the Discord Community: https://discord.com/invite/BxsjXQSeuA

About CYIOS Corp

CYIOS Corporation (CYIO) is a publicly traded holding company with numerous subsidiary businesses including; Helio Lending, Helio Exchange, Randombly, Immortals Group Pty Ltd, and Choice Wellness Inc. Through these operations, the Company is focused on building a one stop shop crypto platform encompassing crypto-currency lending through Helio’s CeFi Aggregator platform, Crypto trading through Helio Exchange, NFT minting and trading through Randombly NFT Marketplace, design, produce, market, sell unique collections of NFTs though Immortals group, and Choice Wellness which is focused on developing and marketing specialty branded products in the Health and Wellness markets, including the “DR’s CHOICE” and “24” brand of products. The Company looks to develop, distribute, and license proprietary products as well as evaluate potential acquisition opportunities. Further, the Company continues to seek and evaluate attractive business opportunities and to leverage its resources and expertise to build a diversified, sustainable business model.

About The Slam-Girl CYBERspace NFT Collection

The Slam-Girl CYBERspace NFT Collection is an amazing collection of 10,000 NFTs soon to drop, based on the historic treasure of the never before released Slam-Girl character and superhero franchise co-created by Stan Lee and Will Meugniot at the dawn of the internet in the year 2000. Shirrel Rhoades, former Marvel Comics Publisher and former Executive Vice President Marvel Entertainment, is curator of the Slam-Girl CYBERspace Collection which has been masterfully designed by Salm-Girl co-creator, NFT artist and legendary Marvel animator, artist and storyteller, Will Meugniot.

About SLH Ltd (HK)

SLH Ltd (HK) is the owner of a historic library of Stan Lee cyberspace-related creations – Flash-animated super heroes, super villains, webisodes, and other digital entertainment produced between 1999 and 2001.

About Immortals Group, Pty Ltd

Immortals Group, Pty Ltd is focused on the design, production, marketing and sales of super-hero NFTs as well as developing gamified NFTs for Play to Earn gaming. The Company is based in Australia and is a wholly owned subsidiary of CYIOS Corp, a US public company (OTC Pink: CYIO). Immortals has teamed up with Hong Kong-based SLH Ltd, a company that acquired the creative assets of Stan Lee Media, Stan Lee’s Hollywood-based animation studio.

Disclaimer

The Slam-Girl CYBERspace NFT Collection, SLH Ltd, or Immortals Group are not affiliated with Marvel, POW!, Genius Brands, the Estate of Stan Lee or Stan Lee Universe.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by the Company and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified using words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" & other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for products and services of the company, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered w/ these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this report.

