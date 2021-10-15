U.S. markets open in 4 hours 46 minutes

Cylindrical Lithium-Ion Battery Market to Grow by USD 9.81 Bn | Shift in the Automotive Industry To EVs will Boost Growth | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The cylindrical lithium-ion battery market is set to grow by USD 9.81 billion between 2021 and 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.79% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Attractive Opportunities in Cylindrical Lithium-Ion Battery Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Cylindrical Lithium-Ion Battery Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

To know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Read our FREE Sample Report.

The shift in the automotive industry to EVs, surge in demand for power banks and charging systems, and increase in the use of e-cigarettes will offer immense growth opportunities. However, safety concerns in Li-ion batteries, competition from other substitute batteries, and demand-supply disparities with respect to lithium will challenge the growth of the cylindrical lithium-ion battery market participants.

Cylindrical Lithium-Ion Battery Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • Application

  • Geography

Download PDF Report Sample Here and get additional information on each segment's growth.

Cylindrical Lithium-Ion Battery Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our report covers the following areas:

Cylindrical Lithium-Ion Battery Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the cylindrical lithium-ion battery market, including some of the vendors such as vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Cylindrical Lithium-Ion Battery Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Cylindrical Lithium-Ion Battery Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist cylindrical lithium-ion battery market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the cylindrical lithium-ion battery market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the cylindrical lithium-ion battery market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cylindrical lithium-ion battery market vendors

Related Reports:

Lithium-ion Battery Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Cylindrical Lithium-Ion Battery Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.79%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 9.81 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.25

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 59%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Japan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

DLG (Shanghai) Electronic Technology Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., OptimumNano Energy Co. Ltd., Padre Electronics Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., PowerTech Systems, Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., and Shenzhen Cham Battery Technology Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cylindrical-lithium-ion-battery-market-to-grow-by-usd-9-81-bn--shift-in-the-automotive-industry-to-evs-will-boost-growth--technavio-301400931.html

SOURCE Technavio

