Cylindrical Lithium-Ion Battery Market, Shift In The Automotive Industry To EVs to Boost the Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cylindrical lithium-ion battery market size is expected to grow by USD 11.88 billion from 2021 to 2026. As per Technavio, the revisions in li-ion battery safety standards will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2026.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cylindrical Lithium-Ion Battery Market 2022-2026

Cylindrical Lithium-Ion Battery Market Segmentation Analysis

Application

Geography

The automotive segment's market share will expand significantly. Li-ion batteries in the cylindrical form are used in EVs and e-bikes, and they are part of the automotive market. Cylindrical Li-ion batteries are safer, lighter, and more compliant with battery standards and production automation than other types of batteries.

As a result, cylindrical Li-ion batteries are more readily accepted by top EV manufacturers like Tesla since they are less expensive to create than prismatic or laminate Li-ion batteries. In the upcoming years, the category growth will be driven by the significant uptake from the EV segment. Buy Sample Report.

Cylindrical Lithium-Ion Battery Market Challenges

The safety issues with Li-ion batteries are one of the main obstacles to the growth of the worldwide cylindrical lithium-ion battery industry. Due to membrane rupture, Li-ion batteries are prone to leaking and drying out, both of which increase the risk of an explosion or short-circuit.

The only widely used battery that uses a flammable chemical as an electrolyte is the lithium-ion battery. Because dry parts don't carry electricity well, uneven separators might lead to battery failure. Battery failures happen relatively infrequently. However, if and when they do happen, they can be disastrous. As a result, these occurrences might restrain market expansion in the years ahead.

Cylindrical Lithium-Ion Battery Market Geographical Analysis

During the forecast period, APAC will account for 59% of market growth. In APAC, South Korea, China, and Japan are the main markets for cylindrical lithium-ion. The market in this region will grow more quickly than the markets in North America, Europe, and MEA combined.

Story continues

Cylindrical lithium-ion battery market expansion in APAC will be aided by the presence of the greatest number of vendors in the industry and the strong demand for EVs, consumer electronics products, and other gadgets over the projected period. Download Free Sample Report.

Cylindrical Lithium-Ion Battery Market Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

AGM Batteries Ltd.

Battery Industry

BorgWarner Inc.

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd.

DLG Shanghai Electronic Technology Co. Ltd.

Flux Power Holdings Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

LG Chem Ltd.

Lund Instrument Engineering Inc.

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

OptimumNano Energy Co. Ltd.

Padre Electronics Co. Ltd.

To know more about the market's vendor landscape highlights a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings. Request Free Sample Report.

Cylindrical Lithium-Ion Battery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.42% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 11.88 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 4.88 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 59% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AGM Batteries Ltd., Battery Industry, BorgWarner Inc., Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., DLG Shanghai Electronic Technology Co. Ltd., Flux Power Holdings Inc., Hitachi Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., Lund Instrument Engineering Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., OptimumNano Energy Co. Ltd., Padre Electronics Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., PowerTech Systems, Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Shanghai Electric Group Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Cham Battery Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Zhuoneng New Energy Co. Ltd., Taiwan Cement Ltd., and TianJin Lishen Battery Joint Stock Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Utilities" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 DLG Shanghai Electronic Technology Co. Ltd.

10.4 Hitachi Ltd.

10.5 LG Chem Ltd.

10.6 Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

10.7 OptimumNano Energy Co. Ltd.

10.8 Padre Electronics Co. Ltd.

10.9 Panasonic Corp.

10.10 PowerTech Systems

10.11 Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

10.12 Shenzhen Cham Battery Technology Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

