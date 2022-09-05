U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,924.26
    -42.59 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,318.44
    -337.96 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,630.86
    -154.24 (-1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,809.75
    -13.07 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.95
    +3.08 (+3.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,723.00
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    18.08
    +0.19 (+1.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9920
    -0.0037 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1930
    -0.0720 (-2.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1489
    -0.0026 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.5900
    +0.4380 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,741.61
    -110.59 (-0.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    471.89
    -7.78 (-1.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,244.70
    -36.49 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,619.61
    -31.23 (-0.11%)
     

Cylindrical Lithium-Ion Battery Market, Shift In The Automotive Industry To EVs to Boost the Market Growth - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cylindrical lithium-ion battery market size is expected to grow by USD 11.88 billion from 2021 to 2026. As per Technavio, the revisions in li-ion battery safety standards will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2026.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cylindrical Lithium-Ion Battery Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cylindrical Lithium-Ion Battery Market 2022-2026

Cylindrical Lithium-Ion Battery Market Segmentation Analysis

  • Application

  • Geography

The automotive segment's market share will expand significantly. Li-ion batteries in the cylindrical form are used in EVs and e-bikes, and they are part of the automotive market. Cylindrical Li-ion batteries are safer, lighter, and more compliant with battery standards and production automation than other types of batteries.

As a result, cylindrical Li-ion batteries are more readily accepted by top EV manufacturers like Tesla since they are less expensive to create than prismatic or laminate Li-ion batteries. In the upcoming years, the category growth will be driven by the significant uptake from the EV segment. Buy Sample Report.

Cylindrical Lithium-Ion Battery Market Challenges

The safety issues with Li-ion batteries are one of the main obstacles to the growth of the worldwide cylindrical lithium-ion battery industry. Due to membrane rupture, Li-ion batteries are prone to leaking and drying out, both of which increase the risk of an explosion or short-circuit.

The only widely used battery that uses a flammable chemical as an electrolyte is the lithium-ion battery. Because dry parts don't carry electricity well, uneven separators might lead to battery failure. Battery failures happen relatively infrequently. However, if and when they do happen, they can be disastrous. As a result, these occurrences might restrain market expansion in the years ahead.

Cylindrical Lithium-Ion Battery Market Geographical Analysis

During the forecast period, APAC will account for 59% of market growth. In APAC, South Korea, China, and Japan are the main markets for cylindrical lithium-ion. The market in this region will grow more quickly than the markets in North America, Europe, and MEA combined.

Cylindrical lithium-ion battery market expansion in APAC will be aided by the presence of the greatest number of vendors in the industry and the strong demand for EVs, consumer electronics products, and other gadgets over the projected period. Download Free Sample Report.

Cylindrical Lithium-Ion Battery Market Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

  • AGM Batteries Ltd.

  • Battery Industry

  • BorgWarner Inc.

  • Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd.

  • DLG Shanghai Electronic Technology Co. Ltd.

  • Flux Power Holdings Inc.

  • Hitachi Ltd.

  • LG Chem Ltd.

  • Lund Instrument Engineering Inc.

  • Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

  • OptimumNano Energy Co. Ltd.

  • Padre Electronics Co. Ltd.

To know more about the market's vendor landscape highlights a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings. Request Free Sample Report.

Related Reports:
Parabolic Trough CSP Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The parabolic trough CSP market share is expected to increase to USD 743.37 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.57%.

Solar Batteries Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The solar batteries market share is expected to increase by USD 7.89 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.46%.

Cylindrical Lithium-Ion Battery Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.42%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 11.88 billion

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

4.88

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 59%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

AGM Batteries Ltd., Battery Industry, BorgWarner Inc., Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., DLG Shanghai Electronic Technology Co. Ltd., Flux Power Holdings Inc., Hitachi Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., Lund Instrument Engineering Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., OptimumNano Energy Co. Ltd., Padre Electronics Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., PowerTech Systems, Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Shanghai Electric Group Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Cham Battery Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Zhuoneng New Energy Co. Ltd., Taiwan Cement Ltd., and TianJin Lishen Battery Joint Stock Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Utilities" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 DLG Shanghai Electronic Technology Co. Ltd.

  • 10.4 Hitachi Ltd.

  • 10.5 LG Chem Ltd.

  • 10.6 Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

  • 10.7 OptimumNano Energy Co. Ltd.

  • 10.8 Padre Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • 10.9 Panasonic Corp.

  • 10.10 PowerTech Systems

  • 10.11 Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

  • 10.12 Shenzhen Cham Battery Technology Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cylindrical-lithium-ion-battery-market-shift-in-the-automotive-industry-to-evs-to-boost-the-market-growth---technavio-301617304.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Prices Climb as OPEC Considers Cutting Production

    Saudi Arabia floated the idea of a small output cut after prices fell, but Russia is opposed to the idea.

  • Metal Plants Feeding Europe’s Factories Face an Existential Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- In the aluminum industry, closing a smelter is an agonizing decision. Once power is cut and the production “pots” settle back to room temperature, it can take many months and tens of millions of dollars to bring them back online.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysCyrus Mi

  • Here's how much the typical baby boomer has saved up for retirement — how do you stack up right now?

    And if you’re behind? It’s OK boomer. There’s still some time to catch up.

  • 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

    Earning extra money on the side can be easy when you know what types of opportunities to look for. If you need a side job to create extra income, read this list of viable side jobs to create your own schedule and breaking out of the 9-to-5 grind.

  • Hog Farmer Sees No End in Sight for Inflationary Pressures: Q&A

    (Bloomberg) -- Rising food prices have been one of the key drivers of this year’s inflation woes as farmers across America face surging costs for fertilizer and fuel while also grappling with lingering supply-chain issues and labor shortages. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysCyrus Mis

  • Europe’s Commodity Firms Are Buckling Under the Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s energy crisis is getting worse, piling pressure on the commodities industries that provide building blocks for the continent’s economy.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesBed Bath & Beyond CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest Fortunes, Dies at 54Power- and gas-intensive sectors s

  • How to Handle Required Withdrawals From Retirement Accounts

    Is there a recommended strategy for taking required withdrawals from retirement savings in this horrible market? Unfortunately, the Internal Revenue Service makes me sell stocks at the worst time. As it happens, the timing of these questions works well: Many retirees wait until late in the year to withdraw the necessary funds from IRAs and the like.

  • EU Weighs New Measures to Tackle Russia Squeeze: Energy Update

    (Bloomberg) -- European governments are racing to stave off a ballooning energy catastrophe this winter that’s threatening to dwarf the billions of euros of relief on offer for consumers and businesses.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesBed Bath & Beyond CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest Fortunes, D

  • Russia Signals Opposition to OPEC+ Oil-Production Cut

    The group of oil producers will keep its output steady when it meets Monday, people familiar with the matter said, as Moscow maneuvers to thwart Western attempts to limit its oil revenue following its invasion of Ukraine.

  • EU to Discuss Gas-Price Caps, Derivatives Halt Amid Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- European ministers will discuss special measures to rein in soaring energy costs, from natural gas price caps to a suspension of power derivatives trading, as the bloc races to respond to the deepening crisis.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesBed Bath & Beyond CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of Indi

  • Europe Energy Prices Jump as Moscow Tightens Screw on Gas Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Energy prices surged in Europe after Russia halted its biggest natural gas pipeline to the continent indefinitely, plunging the region deeper into a crisis that could push major economies into recession and force rationing.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesBed Bath & Beyond CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysCyrus Mistry, Heir

  • Sex Workers Say Wells Fargo Is Terminating Their Accounts

    "After being a worthy and loyal customer for 30 years, I’m now deemed a risk"

  • EU races to help industry as Russian gas halt rattles markets

    LONDON/OSLO (Reuters) -Europe's gas prices surged, its share prices slid and the euro sank on Monday after Russia stopped pumping gas via a major supply route, sending another economic shock wave through the European Union as it struggles to recover from the pandemic. EU governments are racing through packages worth billions of dollars to prevent power companies being crushed by a liquidity crunch and to protect households from soaring bills, after Russia's state-controlled Gazprom said it would stop pumping gas via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline due to a fault. Europe has accused Russia of weaponising energy supplies in retaliation for Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

  • Investors Are Suing Companies Over This Poor-Performing Retirement Fund. Do You Have One?

    Target-date funds may be cramping your retirement. Between July 29 and Aug. 2, lawyers representing current and past participants in six separate retirement plans filed suit against their employers and plan fiduciaries, charging that the BlackRock target-date funds in the … Continue reading → The post Are Target-Date Funds Hampering Your Retirement? Try This Instead appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ex Burger King workers get another bite at 'no-hire' conspiracy lawsuit

    A federal appeals court has revived a potential class action against Burger King over its prior use of a “no-hire” clause that blocked all franchisees from hiring each other’s employees. The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Wednesday reversed a ruling by a district court judge in Miami, who dismissed the workers’ claims that the no-hire clause was an unlawful conspiracy to suppress wages and employee turnover. The 11th Circuit said the judge erred in finding that Miami-based Burger King Worldwide, its parent companies, and its franchisees had all operated as a “single economic enterprise” that was categorically incapable of conspiring with itself.

  • If You Withdrew Money From Your IRA During Covid, It Can Pay to Repay It

    When the Covid-19 pandemic arrived in 2020, many individuals took advantage of a federal tax break and withdrew money from their retirement accounts. If they repay the funds—which isn’t required—by next year, they’ll get another tax break, too. The Cares Act made an exception to the government’s policy of discouraging early invasions of retirement accounts by creating Coronavirus-Related Distributions, or CRDs, and imposing no restrictions on how the distributed funds could be used.

  • Oil prices jump more than $2 ahead of OPEC+ meeting

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose more than $2 a barrel on Monday, extending gains as investors eyed possible moves by OPEC+ producers to cut output and support prices at a meeting later in the day. At their meeting later on Monday, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, are likely to keep oil output quotas unchanged for October, six OPEC+ sources said. Three of the sources said the producer group could also discuss a small cut of 100,000 barrels per day (bpd).

  • Ocean Shipping Rates Have Plunged 60% This Year

    Much of the cargo for back-to-school and year-end holiday shopping arrived months before the usual peak season.

  • What to Watch as Commodities Markets Brace for Hits to Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply issues are set to dominate commodities trading in coming days, with Europe’s natural gas shortage in focus along with an OPEC+ decision on what’s next for oil flows.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesBed Bath & Beyond CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest Fortunes, Dies at 54The pr

  • EU gas price rockets higher after Russia halts Nord Stream flows

    LONDON/OSLO (Reuters) -European gas prices rocketed as much as 30% higher on Monday after Russia said one of its main gas supply pipelines to Europe would stay shut indefinitely, stoking renewed fears about shortages and gas rationing in the European Union this winter. The benchmark gas price surged as high as 272 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) when the market opened after Russia said on Friday that a leak in Nord Stream 1 pipeline equipment meant it would stay shut beyond last week's three-day maintenance halt. Europe has accused Russia of weaponising energy supplies in retaliation for Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.