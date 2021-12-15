U.S. markets close in 5 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,625.11
    -8.98 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,441.96
    -102.22 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,168.71
    -68.93 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,137.73
    -21.92 (-1.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.63
    -1.10 (-1.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.20
    -4.10 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    21.58
    -0.34 (-1.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1260
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4430
    +0.0050 (+0.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3224
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8410
    +0.1110 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,992.63
    -474.91 (-1.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,178.67
    -38.79 (-3.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,171.95
    -46.69 (-0.65%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,459.72
    +27.08 (+0.10%)
     

Cylus raises $30M Series B to help protect trains and metros worldwide

Kate Park
·3 min read

As rail systems undergo a digital revolution and become far more connected and advanced, railway operators face a rapidly growing threat landscape. To combat this, railway companies demand more robust cyber solutions and lawmakers across the globe call for more effective cybersecurity regulations.

Cylus, a Tel Aviv-based rail cybersecurity startup, built a cybersecurity solution, CylusOne, to protect the global mainline and urban railway companies from an array of threats and risks. Cylus’ solution offers continuous monitoring and 360-degree real-time protection for all rail systems, regardless of size and geography, enabling real-time threat detection, advanced forensics and mitigation, simplified security operations and more. CylusOne takes just a few hours to install, requiring zero downtime, fully integrating with new and legacy systems with no changes to the network architecture required, providing full visibility within seconds.

The Israel-based company announced today it has closed $30 million in a Series B round to help protect trains and metros. The latest capital brings its total funding to over $57 million. The company did not disclose its post-money valuation.

Ibex Investors led the Series B with Vertex Growth Fund, Strides International Business, Magma Venture Partners, Vertex Ventures Israel, and GlenRock Israel. Israeli serial entrepreneur Zohar Zisapel, a member of Cylus’ board, also joined the round.

With rising government investment in critical infrastructure and growing cybersecurity regulations in the U.S., Cylus will use the current funding to fuel its growth globally in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company also plans to continuously update its rail cybersecurity platform by adding more specialists in cybersecurity, traffic management and onboard/trackside systems and strengthening its AI and machine learning capabilities, chief executive officer and co-founder of Cylus Amir Levintal told TechCrunch.

“The railways are such an essential part of our critical infrastructure, and really, of our everyday lives, that it is crucial that this industry gets the level of cyber protection it demands and needs,” Levintal said.

Karamba Security raises another $10M for its IoT and automotive security platform

Cylus enables maximum interoperability (train-track coupling) while protecting stationary and moving systems in trains, Levintal continued. He also said that its integrated platform approach allows clients to engage with a single rail cybersecurity solution provider instead of multiple vendors. Other competitors offer only a partial solution for rail cybersecurity, such as those designed solely for onboard systems without signaling protection (or vice versa), Levintal added.

Earlier this week, the company also announced its strategic partnership with France-based Alstom to roll out an advanced rail cybersecurity solution that can protect the Tel-Aviv red line’s signaling and train control systems.

The Global railway cybersecurity solutions market is projected to reach approximately $10.2 billion by 2027.

“We have seen a massive wave of digitization in the railway industry over the last few years. Despite this being a very positive trend, it has also entailed an exponential expansion of the surface area hackers can access to penetrate railway networks – which could lead to serious outcomes in one of the most core modes of transportation and critical infrastructure,” said Gal Gitter, partner and managing director of Ibex Investors, who will now become a Cylus board member. “Cylus changes all of that by providing the most advanced and holistic cybersecurity platform for railway networks and operators. Cylus’ platform is already in place across many of the world’s leading railway operators, and we believe it will become the ubiquitous platform used across the industry."

“Cylus provides an essential element of protection to critical infrastructure that will enhance the safety and performance of train systems,” said Tam Hock Chuan, managing director of Vertex Growth Fund. “Vertex Growth is proud to help back Cylus’ technology, which we believe offers the most comprehensive solution for rail cybersecurity on the market today.”

2020 was a record year for Israel’s security startup ecosystem

LG is acquiring automotive cybersecurity startup Cybellum in a $240M deal

Recommended Stories

  • Is Alibaba (BABA) Still a Safe Investment?

    Palm Capital, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Over the three months ending 30 June 2021, our portfolio increased by 0.5% after management fees & trading expenses. Since the fund started, three and a half years ago, its portfolio has returned 14.3% […]

  • Is It Time to Buy the 8 Worst-Performing Dividend Stocks of 2021?

    The least bad among the big large-cap dividend payers so far this year are pharmaceutical stocks. As of mid-December, Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS), Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN), Merck (NYSE: MRK), and Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) are in the red, with the most egregious losses among these being the 31.6% year-to-date loss being nursed by Viatris.

  • 3 Ultra-Popular Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 981% to 5,569% in 2022

    In a little over two weeks, the curtain will close on what should go down as another winning year for the stock market. According to Wall Street's consensus estimate, three widely followed companies are expected to deliver sales growth in 2022 ranging from a low of 981% to as much as 5,569%. The first ultra-popular stock expected to deliver a more than tenfold increase in revenue for the upcoming year is Canadian marijuana stock Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL). Wall Street has Sundial pegged to bring in almost $540 million in sales in 2022, up from an estimated $50.5 million this year.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the absolute best stocks to own — check out 3 choice picks from his collection

    At a basic level, all companies have the same purpose — only some excel at it.

  • 10 Very Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 very cheap stocks to buy right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Very Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now. Conventional wisdom would suggest that inflation worries over the past few months would have given value stocks more […]

  • HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) Analysts Just Cut Their EPS Forecasts Substantially

    Market forces rained on the parade of HEXO Corp. ( TSE:HEXO ) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their...

  • 10 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy for 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best semiconductor stocks to buy for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy for 2022. In early December, the Semiconductor Industry Association, a trade and lobbying group, revealed that global semiconductor sales had […]

  • Dutch Bros Inc.'s (NYSE:BROS) Path To Profitability

    We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Dutch Bros Inc.'s ( NYSE:BROS ) business as it appears the company may be...

  • Harley-Davidson CEO: We will shine in electric motorcycles

    Harley-Davidson is making a big move with its electric bike operations. CEO Jochen Zeitz chats with Yahoo Finance Live all about it.

  • 3 Growth Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

    Cryptocurrencies have taken over where last year's coronavirus vaccine stocks left off. The company holds more than 79% of the market, according to BIS Research.

  • Why Nio Shares Tanked Today

    Investors are being reminded of several risk factors that need to be considered with this investment.

  • Will QuantumScape Recover In 2022?

    A shift from the internal combustion engine to electric vehicles is undisputed. QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) is working on the next-generation batteries that could step up the ongoing shift to electric vehicles. QuantumScape's product is still in the development stage. As an early-stage company, QuantumScape's stock price is volatile.

  • Stocks: Eli Lilly rises, Nucor declines, Dominoes slides on analyst downgrade

    Yahoo Finance Live hosts Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi take a look at stock futures ahead of today's Fed decision, in addition to breaking down performances by Eli Lilly, Dominoes Pizza, and Nucor stocks.

  • Why Microsoft Stock Dropped Today

    Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares closed 3.3% lower on Tuesday after the U.S. Department of Labor reported that producer price inflation hit a historic high in November, up 9.6% from a year ago. This news came on top of a reported 6.8% jump in consumer prices that came out yesterday -- the fastest rate of price growth in 40 years. Reporting on Microsoft's price decline, Bloomberg drew a direct line from the inflation data to the weakness in Microsoft's stock price. Think about it this way: Right now, analysts who track Microsoft stock are forecasting that the company will grow its earnings by about 15% annually over the next five years.

  • Nucor Stock Falls Near Buy Point As Q4 Guidance Misses Views

    Steel mills earnings will be comparable to Q3, Nucor said, downshifting from an earlier view. Nucor stock fell after a breakout attempt Tuesday.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Just Can't Stop Dropping

    Investors in Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock just can't seem to catch a break. The reason: Once again, it seems Wall Street is simply finding cheaper ways to play the global semiconductor shortage than by buying Nvidia stock. This growth rate was nearly twice the 6% growth Citi had previously forecast, reports TheFly.com. The problem is, in interpreting this data, Citi chose to speak highly of its potential to lift earnings at Advanced Micro Devices and Intel -- enabling both those chip companies to beat expectations in the fourth quarter.

  • 10 Oil Stocks in Billionaire Ken Fisher’s Portfolio

    In this article, we examined Ken Fisher’s portfolio management strategy and approach to investing in oil stocks. We also reviewed the top oil stocks in billionaire Ken Fisher’s portfolio. You can skip our detailed discussion about Ken Fisher’s investment philosophy and portfolio management strategies and jump directly to 5 Oil Stocks in Billionaire Ken Fisher’s […]

  • The Fed Meeting Could Be D-Day for Bitcoin and Other Cryptos

    Supreme Court won’t block N.Y. healthcare vaccine mandate, Apple is poised to become first $3 trillion company, MGM Resorts to sell Mirage hotel to Hard Rock, and other news to start your day.

  • Investing in These 3 Stocks Could Double Your Money, Says Goldman Sachs

    Is it time for the bears to finally come out of hibernation? Not so fast, says Goldman Sachs. Volatility has ruled the Street recently, leading some to conclude that those with a more pessimistic outlook had been vindicated, but the firm believes stocks can still climb higher. According to Goldman Sachs’ head of U.S. equity strategy, David Kostin, the S&P 500 could hit 5,100 by next year. This would reflect gains of 10% should the index ultimately reach this target. “If you’re looking for a good

  • Lilly Looks Healthy, but This Unsung Semiconductor Stock Is Wednesday's Big Winner

    Investors remained on edge Wednesday morning, waiting to see what the Federal Reserve would do with interest rate policy after the huge spike in inflation that the global economy has seen over the past year. As of 8:45 a.m., stock futures contracts were little changed, with Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) futures falling 18 points to 35,534. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) futures picked up 2 points to 4,639, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) also saw its futures contracts post a 2-point rise to 15,927. On Wednesday morning, shares of Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) climbed after the drugmaker issued an upbeat outlook.