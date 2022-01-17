U.S. markets closed

CYMBIOTIKA EXPANDS INTO AUSTRALIAN MARKET WITH LAUNCH OF NEW WEBSITE

·2 min read

Leading nutritional supplement brand reaffirms long-term growth in 2022 with international e-commerce platform launch

SAN DIEGO , Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymbiotika, a leading nutritional supplement brand known for creating pure, clinically-backed supplements, today announced the launch of its new Australian website along with a fulfillment center in Victoria. The website will provide consumers with an Australia-specific user experience and access to Cymbiotika's popular line of natural supplements in just days instead of weeks.

(PRNewsfoto/Cymbiotika)
(PRNewsfoto/Cymbiotika)

The new website will provide detailed product information, user-friendly blogs and recipes, an interactive health quiz, and more, curated by Cymbiotika's extensive bench of doctors and scientists. Website visitors can utilize Cymbiotika's Bundle & Save options and Rewards program to maximize optimal health benefits, while saving long-term. Additionally, users will experience reduced shipping times and costs, no customs fees and free shipping over $150 ($207.38 AUD).

"At Cymbiotika, our goal is to continue to grow internationally in an effort to empower more people around the world to reclaim their health all while providing an exceptional customer experience." said Cymbiotika's CEO/Managing Partner, Shahab Elmi. "This exciting expansion into the Australian market is a key milestone in our global strategy. With our significant 7000%, growth in the last three years we look forward to further international expansion in the near future."

Australian web users can now easily explore Cymbiotika's wide array of supplements to boost whole body health. From metabolism and recovery to immunity and brain health, Cymbiotika has a holistic solution for various needs and health goals. Additional offerings include probiotics, stress reducers, beauty boosting and anti-aging formulations, and products designed with kids in mind.

Driven by passion and intentional design and creation, Cymbiotika never uses synthetics, GMOS, fillers, chemicals, preservatives, additives, or sugars in its products. For more information, visit www.cymbiotika.com.au

About Cymbiotika
Cymbiotika is an innovative wellness brand based in San Diego. With the motto, "Your mind and body deserve the best", Cymbiotika is driven by the higher purpose of inspiring everyday people to achieve their optimal health. Founded in 2017, Cymbiotika uses the most advanced bioavailable absorption technology and sources only the highest quality plant-based nutrients to resolve specific nutritional deficiencies and support healthy aging, detoxification and longevity.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cymbiotika-expands-into-australian-market-with-launch-of-new-website-301461560.html

SOURCE Cymbiotika

